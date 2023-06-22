People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Clayco Appoints Lucy Villanueva as Vice President of Healthcare for California

Lucy Villanueva

In this newly created role Lucy Villanueva will bring decades of experience in developing and successfully executing large-scale projects throughout California

Lucy Villanueva has been added to the Clayco senior executive team to serve as Vice President of Healthcare for California, the full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm announced today.

Villanueva brings to Clayco26 years of experience in the construction industry. Most recently a project executive at DPR Construction, a global firm, Villanueva has specialized in healthcare project development, overseeing numerous large-scale healthcare projects throughout California representing billions of dollars and millions of square feet in development.

“We are delighted to have Lucy join Clayco as we continue to strengthen operations in California,” said Ryan McGuire, Executive Vice President and Shareholder of Clayco. “When hiring for this position, we knew we wanted a strong leader with a track record of delivering world-class work in Southern California. I’ve worked with Lucy firsthand in the past and she not only meets but exceeds the requirements for success. Her extensive experience in delivering major, high-quality and important healthcare projects to communities throughout Southern California will be an invaluable asset to our clients.”

From development and construction of acute care hospitals to renovations and additions to existing facilities, Villanueva’s rich experience and unparalleled expertise will propel Clayco’s healthcare projects to the next level.

“I am thrilled to join such an outstanding team at Clayco,” Villanueva said. “Healthcare facilities are a major part of the fabric and well-being of every community, providing critical care and hundreds or thousands of jobs, so this is a role I take very seriously.”

Before her time as a project executive at DPR Construction, Villanueva began her career at McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., starting as a project engineer and having roles of increasing responsibility.

In addition to Villanueva’s extensive professional experience, she is a member of the California Society of Healthcare Engineers (CSHE) OC Chapter and a founding member of the Women in Operations (WiOps) Board of Directors. She holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering construction management from California State University, Long Beach.

“Not only has Lucy demonstrated her ability to do the work through her extensive resume, but her involvement in professional organizations also speaks volumes of her commitment to mastering her craft and setting and maintaining industry standards — a commitment we know will serve Clayco and our clients well,” McGuire said.

June 23, 2023

David Tomasula Joins Alberici as Director, Design Integration

David Tomasula

His role will leverage his design expertise to enhance collaborative project delivery and seamlessly integrate design and construction.

David Tomasula has joined Alberici Constructors, Inc. as director, design integration. Tomasula brings expertise in the design-build delivery method with a focus on cost effective building shell design and value engineering. Alberici is one of the largest privately-held companies in St. Louis and one of the nation’s largest construction firms. Alberici reported revenue of $3.1 billion in 2022, including $296 million from St. Louis area projects. It employs 3,500 companywide.

Tomasulawill play a key role in Alberici’s $1.2 billion in active design-build projects. He will leverage his nearly 30-year background in architecture and engineering to enhance Alberici’s approach to collaborative project delivery and value through the life-cycle of the project.

Tomasula joins Alberici after spending 27 years at LJB Inc., a civil and structural engineering firm where he served as the vice president of buildings & safety practices and a key member of the executive leadership team.

“Dave’s unique skill set, blending engineering design and constructability, will strengthen our in-house design-build capabilities and be an excellent resource for our clients,” said Alberici Vice President, Market Leader John Smith.

Alberici utilizes collaborative delivery methods in all of its markets. The company’s design-build portfolio includes Wichita’s Northwest Water Treatment Plant, the James River Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow (SWIFT) Facility and James River Treatment Plant Advanced Nutrient Reduction Improvements (ANRI) in Newport News, Va. and the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy – New Nursing Home & Domiciliary.

“Alberici’s legacy, collaborative culture and commitment to maximize value to clients on their most complex construction challenges really spoke to me. I’m excited to join the Alberici team and contribute my experience toward optimizing designs as we build signature structures throughout North America,” said Tomasula.

June 16, 2023

Linda Eigelberger Promoted to Chief Commercial Officer at Midas Enterprises

Linda Eigelberger

Midas Enterprises is fortifying the culture and mission of its family of companies with the promotion of Linda Eigelberger to chief commercial officer. Eigelberger will further leverage all Midas companies including Midas Hospitality, Midas Construction, Midas Capital and Midas Development as the firm targets substantial growth within its diversified real estate portfolio. Eigelberger has previously served Midas Hospitality as senior vice president and principal.

“Working with Midas Hospitality President Linda Emmenegger, Linda has helped guide Midas Hospitality through some of the most challenging times in the hospitality industry,” said David Robert, co-founder and CEO, Midas Enterprises. “As a result, Midas emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever. Linda’s exceptional relationship-building skills will lead our commercial strategy and branding, development, and customer service to grow Midas’ multifaceted services within all our business units.

Eigelberger has served the hospitality industry for more than 25 years. She has helped Midas expand its St. Louis projects over the past four years. Key projects include:

The newly opened $47 million Residence Inn by Marriott, the first new hotel to debut in Clayton in 30 years;

the first new hotel to debut in Clayton in 30 years; The Element Hotel In Midtown St. Louis;

In Midtown St. Louis; The Aloft Hotel in the St. Louis Cortex District; and

in the St. Louis Cortex District; and Assuming management of the Hotel Indigo.

Nationally, Midas has also developed the Element Hotel in Richardson, Texas, the

Residence Inn in Lancaster Cal., and the Marriott Courtyard and Aloft in Charlotte, N.C during the pandemic.

Eigelberger is certified in hospitality digital marketing. She is also active in the St. Louis community, serving on the chairman’s council for Greater St. Louis, Inc., the marketing committee of Explore St. Louis and is a board member of the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Since 2006, St. Louis-based Midas Enterprises (www.midas.enterprises) is a fully integrated real estate group specializing in capital investment, construction, and hospitality management. Midas brings institutional quality real estate to income-focused investors through excellence in hotels, multi-family, and mixed-use developments. It leverages four divisions to build great communities in which to live and work. They include Midas Hospitality and Midas Development (www.midashospitality.com), Midas Capital (www.midas.capital), and Midas Construction (www.midas.build).

Clayco Announces Katie Lane as New Chief Talent Officer

Katie Lane

Accomplished executive and industry leader Katie Lane was named Clayco’s new Chief Talent Officer, the full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm announced today.

Lane, who previously served as COO/Master Trainer at Dale Carnegie since 2016, will strengthen Clayco’s leadership team by bolstering talent management strategies and training initiatives, as well as fostering Clayco’s continued culture of excellence. She has worked in the training and development field since 2008 and has maintained a commitment in line with Clayco’s to champion inclusivity and diversity in the workplace.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Katie join our team as Chief Talent Officer,” said Bob Clark, Founder and Executive Chairman of Clayco. “Katie brings a wealth of experience to our team and will play a pivotal role in shaping our company’s future. Her inspiring background in talent management across multiple industries and passion for growing top-tier workforces make her a tremendous addition to our leadership team.”

Clark has been acting as interim CTO at Clayco prior to Lane’s arrival. She will work closely with him during the transition period to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities.

“I’m eager to step into this new role with Clayco and grow its high-performance culture and ambitious people with their many bright minds and adventurous spirits,” Lane said. “This opportunity will be a great challenge and I’m looking forward to supporting such tremendous vision, growth and success. Bob has done an amazing job fostering talent and promoting a positive workplace culture and I’m honored to build upon his foundation.”

During her time at Dale Carnegie, Lane was responsible for creating and maintaining customized learning and development solutions for large corporate clients. She successfully expanded the regional footprint of the office and led a team of nearly two dozen, ensuring organizational effectiveness and efficiency.

Lane will report to Clayco COO Steve Sieckhaus.

IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection Diversity Director Sylvester Taylor Earns North County Inc. Leadership Award

Sylvester Taylor

North County Inc. has honored IBEW/NECA Electrical Connection Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Sylvester Taylor with a 2023 Leadership Award. Taylor has had a long tenure of service to the North St. Louis County region, including treasurer of the Hazelwood School Board and he has served on the board of the Black Jack Fire Protection District. But Taylor has also been instrumental in connecting young people in the region with careers in the electrical and communication technology industry.The Electrical Connection is a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).

Taylor was honored along with several other community and civic leaders and organizations at the 46th Annual Leadership Breakfast on May 12, 2023 at the Marriott St. Louis Airport Hotel. “Celebrating champions of North County is always an honor. We are excited to recognize the many dedicated people, businesses, and organizations working to improve our community, better the lives of others, and advance the local economy,” said NCI President and CEO, Rebecca Zoll.

Last year, Taylor was selected as an Apprenticeship Ambassador by the U.S Department of Labor. He has used his more than 30 years of experience in the electrical industry with IBEW Local 1 to champion registered apprenticeship opportunities for people historically underserved.

Taylor is recording secretary for IBEW Local 1 and for the past 19 years has been the voice of minority workers as the co-founder and current president of IBEW’s Electrical Workers Minority Caucus. He has used that voice to help shape the Electrical Connection’s diversity goals, leveraging the modernization of infrastructure as a recruitment tool in underserved communities. In 2021, the St. Louis Business Journal named Taylor one of its “Champions for Diversity and Inclusion.” The business publication noted that Taylor “works to chart a path for more minorities in the electrical industry.”

Members of the Electrical Connection provide safe and reliable electrical construction, maintenance, repair and replacement services across Missouri, the nation and the world. Learn more at www.electricalconnection.org.

June 2, 2023

ASCC Hires Two to Direct Association’s Sustainability Initiative

Bruce Suprenant

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC) announced that Bruce Suprenant, P.E., PhD., FACI, and Bev Garnant, HACI, have been retained to develop and manage the association’s sustainability initiative. Suprenant and Garnant are ASCC’s former technical director and executive director respectively.

“This initiative has two purposes,” explained Garnant. “The first is to collaborate with the Portland Cement Association (PCA), the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA), and others, to best achieve the goal of lowering the carbon footprint of our industry. The second is to gather and develop resources to help our members navigate this new reality.”

Bev Garnant

“Sustainability is ASCC’s new safety,” says Suprenant. “The majority of owners and developers will soon mandate that the construction of their projects, as well as the long-term operation of the structures, be as sustainable as possible. It’s ASCC’s responsibility to provide their contractors the knowledge and expertise to meet these preconditions.”

ASCC has established a Sustainability Committee for the purpose of accomplishing the goals of the initiative. Members include representatives from PCA, NRMCA, and ACI Neu, producers, consultants, and contractors from across the country.

The American Society of Concrete Contractors is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers, and others interested in the concrete industry such as architects, specifiers, and distributors. There are approximately 720 member companies in the United States and 13 foreign countries. For more information, visit www.ascconline.org or call the ASCC office at (866) 788-2722.

Spellman Brady & Co. Senior Designer, Christa Barr, Named to American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers Committees

Christa Barr

Spellman Brady & Co. is proud to announce that the American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers (AAHID) has selected Christa Barr, CHID, EDAC, IIDA, NCIDQ, to join its “Marketing and Social Media Committee,” as well as its “Industry Partners Committee.”

As a “Marketing and Social Media Committee” member, Ms. Barr will collaborate with a group of experienced healthcare interior designers and architects to coordinate the AAHID booth at the annual Healthcare Design Expo (HCD). She will also help plan the AAHID reception at HCD and work to expand the organization’s social media presence. As part of the “Industry Partners Committee,” she will reach out to potential industry partners and engage current leaders. Christa earned the prestigious Certified Healthcare Interior Designer (CHID) certificate in 2020 and is currently one of seven professionals in Missouri with this credential. Certified Healthcare Interior Designers are distinguished and qualified by education, examination, and work experience to practice healthcare interior design. The CHID appellation recognizes excellence, commitment, and knowledge.

When asked about her passion for healthcare design, Ms. Barr responded,

“My grandmother spent the last ten years of her life in and out of hospitals, rehab centers, and skilled nursing. Experiencing the healthcare continuum through the eyes of a patient and their family shed light on how important the environment played a role in healing and our mindset. We also saw how crucial it was that the staff have what they need to do their jobs efficiently.

When designing a space or selecting furnishings, I always try to envision how a patient, a family member, or staff will feel and what they need for a supportive, healing environment.”

The American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers (AAHID) is a professional organization responsible for the certification of healthcare interior designers qualified by education, examination, training, and experience to provide interior design services to safeguard public health, safety, and welfare in the healthcare industry. AAHID calls upon the proficiency and expertise of healthcare design professionals to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

Spellman Brady & Company is a nationally recognized St. Louis-based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, higher education, and multi-family environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive space planning, interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 29 years ago.

$30,000 in College Scholarships Awarded by SITE Advancement Foundation to St. Louis Area Students

Six students planning to attend college in the Fall 2023 semester have each received a $5,000 scholarship from the SITE Advancement Foundation to help further their education. The $30,000 in total scholarships is double the amount awarded by the Foundation in the prior year.

“Over the past several years we have increased the individual scholarship awards from $1,500 to $5,000 in response to the cost associated with attending today’s colleges and technical schools,” said Jeremy Bennett, Executive Director of the SITE Improvement Association. “The number of students applying for this year’s scholarships significantly increased thanks to the higher award amounts made available by the Foundation. I want to thank our Foundation, Scholarship Committee, and members of SITE for their generosity in responding to the needs of our scholarship recipients.”

High school graduates, college, and trade school students with a parent employed by one of the 230 SITE Improvement Association member companies are eligible for these scholarships, which are based on each student’s academic achievements, involvement in the community and financial need.

The scholarships are made possible through voluntary contributions from SITE Improvement Association member companies and from the SITE Advancement Foundation Scholarship Fund, which has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships over the past 23 years.

“While recipients may pursue careers outside of construction, they all appreciate the opportunity for this financial relief provided by the construction community,” said Bennett. “Past recipients have found ways of giving back to the industry, especially as they grow into various leadership roles, and those efforts compounded over 23 years are priceless.”

This year’s scholarship recipients include:

Faith Beckmann – Sponsored by Nor-Vel Grading & Excavating, LLC, Faith is finishing her freshman year at Westminster College where she is studying History and Museum Studies. While at school, Faith serves as the student assistant for the Westminster College Archives in the Reeves Library. She is also employed as a seasonal interpreter at the First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site, where she leads tours for visitors.

Hunter Hathaway – Sponsored by McConnell & Associates Corporation, Hunter plans to study Physical Therapy at St. Louis University after graduating from Fox High School. Hunter’s participation in high school football and throwing discus fueled his desire to become a physical therapist. His goal is to work for a professional sports team.

Baylee Marquez – Sponsored by N.B. West Contracting Company, Inc., Baylee is a Nursing student at Truman State University. She is interested in working in pediatrics or labor and delivery after graduation. Baylee enjoys helping those around her by making a positive impact when helping them through difficult times.

Luke Merz – Sponsored by Central Stone Company, Luke will attend the University of Mississippi after graduating from Freeburg Community High School and plans to study Mechanical Engineering. Luke has been a part of his high school cross country team and has served as a counselor at cross country and track summer camps. His favorite classes are mathematics and science.

Mason Neal – Sponsored by Kuesel Excavating Co., Inc., Mason is completing his freshman year at the University of Mississippi where he’s studying Mathematics and pursuing a career in intelligence. He has applied to Ole Miss’s highly exclusive Intelligence and Security Studies program. If accepted, he will complete an internship with one of America’s intelligence agencies.

Margaret St. John – Sponsored by McFry Excavating, Inc., Margaret is a third year Nursing student at Missouri State University. She has served the Missouri State’s Student Government Association as a senator as well as a member of its Health and Wellness Committee. She is also involved with the Student Nursing Organization.

The SITE Improvement Association advances the construction industry in eastern Missouri through public policy advocacy, labor relations support, safety and leadership training and professional networking. Established in 1966 as an independent trade organization, SITE represents more than 230 contractors and suppliers in the Concrete, Asphalt Paving, Sewer/Utility, Highway/Bridge, Earthmoving, Landscaping and Specialty construction sectors. For more information, visit www.sitestl.org.

May 19, 2023

Home Builders Association Donates $15,000 to Rebuilding Together Saint Louis

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2023 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) presented a $15,000 donation to Rebuilding Together Saint Louis’ executive director Elaine Powers.

The donation will be used toward Rebuilding Together Saint Louis’ Rebuilding Day Program. Rebuilding Together revitalizes neighborhoods in partnership with the community by rehabilitating the houses of low-income home owners, particularly the elderly and the disabled, so that they may continue to live independently in comfort and safety. Rebuilding Day is the organization’s annual one-day blitz where volunteers make home repairs and a lasting impact on home owners in the St. Louis Metro area.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.

Kadean Construction Opening New Philadelphia Office with $288 Million of Industrial Projects Underway

Steven Judge

Kadean Construction has opened a new office in Philadelphia to support the design/build contractor’s fast-growing base of logistics and industrial construction projects in the Northeast Region of the country.

The St. Louis-based contractor has completed 3.3 million square feet of distribution and manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Rhode Island since 2021 worth more than $164.8 million. Kadean also has an additional 4 million square feet of distribution, manufacturing, and spec warehouse projects now under construction worth more than $288 million in Pennsylvania and Virginia, including the 1.2 million FedEx Ground hub in Fairless Hills, PA.

The new Philadelphia office will be led by Steven Judge, Director, a 17-year Pennsylvania-area project executive with extensive design/build and development experience. He currently leads a staff of two project managers and two project engineers, with more anticipated to join the office by the end of 2023.

Kadean’s staff moved into its new office at 200 Lindenwood Drive in the Lindenwood Corporate Center in Malvern, PA, in mid-May. The office includes 3,700 square feet of newly renovated space adjacent to indoor and outdoor amenities including a café and lounge areas.

“Kadean was introduced to the Northeast Region in late 2020 by way of a national key client,” said Mike Eveler, President of Kadean Construction. “Since then, we’ve secured more than 12 projects, with 80% of that work performed in the state of Pennsylvania. We’ve taken a methodical approach to further vetting out the local market, resulting in our full commitment to open the Malvern office. We anticipate growing this office to $250 million in annual revenue by 2027 with support from approximately 20 professional staff.”

“With more than $150 million in backlog, we’re confident we have the financial stability to invest in talented individuals to help us build a long-lasting future in the Northeast Region,” said Judge, Director at Kadean. “Our vision is to create a motivated work environment where our talented people can build upon our relationship-driven, design-build expertise.”

Philadelphia is the third full-service office operated by Kadean. Based in St. Louis, Kadean opened its Kansas City office in 2018 after handling an increasing amount of work in that market over the past ten years. Today both offices support the contractor’s growing local and national project base of industrial, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, institutional, and other commercial design/build projects spread across 20 states. Earlier this year, Kadean moved into a larger headquarters location in St. Louis.

Kadean is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023 with record levels of business from new and repeat customers. Annual revenues have grown by more than 400 percent over the past five years — from $67.6 million in 2018 to $340 million in 2022. For more information on Kadean, visit www.kadean.com

May 12, 2023

McClure Engineering Hires New Chief Operating Officer

Jamie Johnson

McClure Engineering, a St. Louis-based mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm, hired Jamie Johnson as its new chief operating officer (COO). Johnson will lead, support and oversee the operational and financial health, human resources and talent development, marketing and regulatory compliance for McClure Engineering. She will be responsible for both supporting and executing the firm’s vision and operating strategy as it continues to grow. She will also lead the day-to-day business operations of the firm, ensuring daily activities turn strategic plans into actionable goals.

“We are all very excited to announce Jamie Johnson as the new COO of McClure Engineering,” said Keith Esarey, president of McClure Engineering. “Throughout her career, Jamie has proven to be both a highly respected and transformational leader. Her combination of both motivational and analytical skills is exactly what we were looking for in a COO. We are more than confident that we are in great hands with Jamie as we continue to grow.”

A graduate of the University of Missouri – Columbia with a degree in business and communications, Johnson brings more than 15 years of experience to McClure Engineering. Previously holding roles in human resources and business operations, Johnson most recently held the position of Chief of Staff/Vice President of Business Operations to the Chief Technology Officer of a major organization supporting more than 2,000 employees globally.

“We believe Jamie’s background in human resources is a real plus,” continued Esarey. “It isn’t too common for someone to transition from human resources to business operations, but we believe it gives Jamie a unique perspective. Communication and understanding are very critical at a large organization like ours, and this kind of background should be invaluable for this role.”

April 28, 2023

S. M. Wilson & Co. Promotes Five Team Members to General Superintendent

S. M. Wilson & Co. has expanded its field operations team leadership by promoting Steve Williams, Craig Cox, Mike Ashley, Eric Baumgartner and Ryan Phipps from Project Superintendent to General Superintendent.

A growing portfolio of work and backlog combined with the firm’s efforts to continuously improve and innovate led to the creation of the positions.

As General Superintendents, they oversee field operations, including the management of all field staff. Responsibilities include working collaboratively to develop and implement strategies to build successful and effective project teams that are accountable for safety, quality, budget, schedule and client satisfaction.

Williams is a second-generation S. M. Wilson superintendent, joining the firm to work with his father in 1981. He has served as Project Superintendent most recently for projects including the new Godfrey, Illinois fire station, Highland Public Safety Building and retail projects for Target and Von Maur.

Cox has worked at S. M. Wilson for 25 years. Since joining the firm, he has worked on many PreK-12 education and retail projects. He is currently overseeing several Target remodels and Dry Goods buildouts as well as renovation and addition projects for Fox C-6 School District in Arnold, Missouri.

Ashley joined S. M. Wilson in 2004. He has served as a project superintendent and field operations director on more than $170 million in projects for Ladue School District.

Baumgartner joined S. M. Wilson in 2014 as a project superintendent. He has 30 years of experience. His work at S. M. Wilson has included several projects at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Baumgartner will be overseeing work for Edwardsville Community Unit District 7 Schools and Target.

Phipps joined S. M. Wilson in 2022 as a project superintendent. With more than 30 years of industry experience, he has primarily focused on higher education and infrastructure projects ranging up to $105 million. Phipps is currently working on the CDB EPA office renovation project.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. Areas of expertise include K-12 education, commercial, healthcare and industrial projects. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

Mia Rose Holdings Expands Leadership Team with Addition of New Principal

Jordan Dorsey

Growing St. Louis-based developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) has expanded its leadership team with the addition of Jordan Dorsey as Principal. As Principal, Dorsey sources and manages new developments and builds partnerships in current and expanding markets, including St. Louis and Northwest Arkansas. He also facilitates capital needs through investor and bank relationships.

Dorsey brings more than 10 years of valuable construction and real estate industry experience. He was previously president of a development firm focused on senior living developments throughout the Midwest and Mid-South. He holds a Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

IMPACT Strategies Announces New Preconstruction Department Leadership

Jason Toennies and Derek Schafer promoted to new roles.

IMPACT Strategies is proud to announce new leadership in its preconstruction department. The firm has promoted Jason Toennies from Senior Estimator to Director of Estimating, and Derek Schaefer from Preconstruction Manager to Director of Preconstruction.

The promotion of these two key staff members to senior leadership positions is part of the firm’s strategic business plan for continued growth in its St. Louis and Ohio/Kentucky/Indiana (OKI) markets. IMPACT Strategies celebrated a record year in 2022 with more than $110 million in completed projects throughout five midwestern states.

Jason Toennies

Jason Toennies holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville. Jason joined IMPACT Strategies in 2007 and brings more than 25 years of experience to his new role as Director of Estimating.

Derek Schaefer

Director of Pre-Construction Derek Schaefer has 15 years of experience in the construction industry. He graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management. He also earned the Design-Build Institute of America’s DBIA designation as a nationally certified Design-Build Professional in 2022. Derek joined IMPACT Strategies in 2013.

Toennies and Schaefer have been a part of numerous high-profile IMPACT Strategies projects, including Altair at the Heights in Richmond Heights, MO; 2200 LaSalle at Lafayette Park; several projects for BJC Health System; and numerous industrial buildings at Fenton Logistics Park.

The development and promotion of these new leaders allows for the future transition of Executive VP Mike Christ to a part-time role, expected in early 2024. Christ will remain a member of the firm’s executive leadership and will act as a mentor and coach for Toennies and Schaefer. Christ will also continue to lead IMPACT Strategies’ virtual design and construction (VDC) initiative.

IMPACT Strategies President Mark Hinrichs said, “As part of our long-term leadership planning and the continued growth of our firm, I am very excited to see Jason and Derek step into their new roles.

Each is a strong, capable leader with a track record of success – they will be instrumental in taking our already high-performing preconstruction department to new heights.”