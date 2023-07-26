People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

MCA of Eastern Missouri Names Carmosino as Interim Executive Director

Carly Carmosino

Carly Carmosino has assumed the role of Interim Executive Director at the Mechanical Contractors Association (MCA) of Eastern Missouri.

Carmosino has been the association’s Director of Workforce Development and Education since 2018. During that time, she updated and expanded the association’s educational and safety programs. She has also worked closely with industry partners to design and deliver new initiatives and programs.

“Carly comes prepared for the role with strong institutional knowledge, and a proven track record of driving strategic initiatives and building industry partnerships,” said Steve Haberberger Sr. of Haberberger Inc., MCA president.

Haberberger added, “Carly and the full MCA team are committed to delivering exceptional service to our members, and we look forward to a fantastic MCA season ahead.”

Pat Coleman to Lead Alberici Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Pat Coleman

Pat Coleman, MBA, has joined Alberici as vice president of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) where she will serve as champion, change agent and strategic leader to support the firm’s commitment to recruiting and retaining a diverse, talented workforce and engaging with and supporting disadvantaged businesses. Additionally, she will advise on community engagement efforts to enhance Alberici’s economic and social investment that strengthen the communities where they work. She is based in Alberici’s St. Louis headquarters.

As a senior executive for Alberici, Coleman will partner with other senior leaders to drive visibility of the firm as an employer of choice for everyone. She will influence recruitment, refine metrics for success and strengthen relationships with historically under-represented colleges and universities. She will participate in community outreach through her activities on local and national boards and through collaboration with advocacy organizations. Coleman also assumes oversight of Alberici’s yearlong mentorship program for minority-owned business owners as well as Alberici University, a training program for small, disadvantaged businesses, helping them develop expertise and achieve sustainable growth.

“The best building solutions come from diverse viewpoints solving problems together,” said Alberici Constructors President & CEO Greg Hesser. “We strive to foster an environment where everyone is valued and feels a sense of belonging, and I look forward to working with Pat as we continue to strengthen that culture within our workplace, project sites and communities.”

Coleman draws on more than two decades with Behavioral Health Response, Inc. (BHR), providing accessible mental-health services and crisis support. She served most recently as its president and CEO between 2012 and 2023.

“Mental health is a well-known issue in the construction industry and my experience in mental health and wellness allows me to bring a unique perspective to the DEI position,” said Coleman. “Beyond that, this role is exciting because diversity, equity and inclusion is ultimately about creating a sense of belonging which is essential to a strong business culture.”

Coleman earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Administration from Saint Louis University before earning her Master of Business Administration from Fontbonne University. In 2012, she received the Salute to Excellence in Business Award from the St. Louis American Foundation. She received the Visionary Leader Award in 2016 from the National Council for Behavioral Health and has twice received awards from the St. Louis Business Journal, including 2018’s Diverse Business Leaders Award and 2020’s Most Influential Business Women Award. In 2022 and 2023, she was named to the Titan 100 list of exceptional, visionary and passionate C-suite executives. Coleman currently serves as a board trustee for Fontbonne University and is also author of the book, Overcoming: Living Our Best Life in Spite Of.

Coleman serves on the board of directors for Greater St. Louis, Inc., whose mission includes fostering inclusive economic growth. She is a past Chair of the City of St. Louis Workforce Investment Board, which advocates for occupational training and connects companies with job seekers and serves on several national mental-health industry boards.

July 21, 2023

IWR North America Expands Team with Addition of Brian Kelley as Virtual Design and Construction Manager

Brian Kelley

IWR North America, a leading building enclosure contractor with a rich history dating back to 1895, is thrilled to announce the hiring of Brian Kelley as Virtual Design and Construction Manager. In this pivotal role, Brian will contribute his extensive expertise in 3D modeling, BIM execution, and estimating data to enhance project efficiencies and support growth opportunities for IWR nationwide and locally.

“We are proud to welcome Brian Kelley to our team at IWR North America,” said Jim Haferkamp, Vice President of IWR North America. “Brian’s impressive background in the curtainwall business, combined with his proficiency in leveraging technology to streamline operations, will undoubtedly strengthen our position as an industry leader. His commitment to excellence and passion for process improvement align perfectly with our mission to deliver high-performing glazing, cladding, and screening systems.”

With 17 years of experience in the construction industry, specializing in metal and glass enclosures, Brian is proficient in designing, fabricating, and implementing cutting-edge technologies. Prior to joining IWR North America, he served as the Engineering Technology Manager at Enclos Corp., where he led a team responsible for all 3D fabrication modeling and BIM operations. He also played a key role in process development and utilized scripting to automate tasks, driving efficiency and accuracy across projects.

Throughout his career, Brian has contributed to numerous high-profile projects, showcasing his exceptional skills and expertise. Some of his notable achievements include VIA NY, a triangular-shaped apartment building on the Hudson River developed by Hunter Roberts, the iconic COMCAST II Tower at 1800 Arch Street in Philadelphia, NYU LANGONE Hospital in New York, Capital One Block A office building in Tysons, Va., and the Resnick Sustainability Center, a laboratory building for Caltech University in Pasadena, Calif.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Brian actively engages in industry initiatives and was recognized as a committee member of the Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGC MO) technology conference. His passion for leveraging code and scripts to automate tasks and eliminate human error has been instrumental in driving innovation within his field.

Outside of work, Brian enjoys spending quality time with his family and pursuing his hobbies, including fishing, camping, playing the guitar, and golfing.

IWR North America reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing value-added solutions as a trusted single-source building enclosure partner. With the addition of Brian Kelley, we are poised to elevate our services to new heights, paving the way for unprecedented success.

Chris Arb Joins McCarthy as Senior Manager of Business Development

Chris Arb

Chris Arb has signed on with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. as Senior Business Development Manager. In this position, he will build client and partner relationships to expand McCarthy’s industrial experience across the company’s 28-state Central Region—from the Plains to the East Coast.

Before joining McCarthy, Arb served as Industrial Group Business Development Manager at a local general contracting firm. His business development experience also includes serving seven years with a manufacturing firm as a territory sales representative covering Missouri and Illinois.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to our Industrial business development team,” said Aaron Lich, vice president at McCarthy. “His background, expertise and personality will be assets as we continue to develop new client and partner relationships.”

Arb earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia, Missouri.

Arb serves on the Board of Directors for the Electrical Board of Missouri and Illinois. In addition, he is involved with the athletic associate for his local parish, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, in south St. Louis County.

“I joined the McCarthy team because the company’s core values, culture and vision resonated with me,” said Arb. “I’m excited to be part of the continued success of the Industrial Group and look forward to many years of building long-term relationships and large-scale projects.”

Wiegmann Associates adds Ann Price as Project Administrator

Ann Price

Wiegmann Associates has added Ann Price of Moscow Mills as Project Administrator. As Project Administrator, Price supports the project management team in the planning, coordination and administration of all HVAC construction projects and works closely with the firm’s payroll, sales and billing departments. She is responsible for preparing project documentation including contracts, change orders, submittals and RFIs, monitoring project schedules, communicating updates to the team and identifying opportunities to streamline administrative processes.

Price brings 29 years of experience in administration, accounting and project management. She has completed accounting coursework at St. Mary’s College and has served as a volunteer at the Old Monroe Lions Club.

Three IFMA St. Louis Members Earn Professional Certification

Three facility managers who are members of the St. Louis Chapter of IFMA (International Facility Management Association) passed extensive coursework and exams to achieve professional certification.

Phillip Russell

Phillip Russell, Assistant Vice President of Property Development & Facilities at Enterprise Holdings, earned his Certified Facility Manager (CFM) designation. Certification taps into the experience and educational backgrounds of facility managers and tests for professional competence. Since the program began in 1992, approximately 3,500 facility professionals around the world have achieved certification.

Nicholas Wiegand

Nicholas Wiegand, Facilities Coordinator at Centene Corp., achieved the Facility Management Professional (FMP) certification. IFMA’s FMP designation is a knowledge-based credential demonstrating a proven comprehension of the basics of facility management. It typically takes one year to complete the program.

Jimmy Dunn

Jimmy Dunn, Digital Consulting Engineer Specialist at Schneider Electric, was awarded the Sustainability Facility Professional (SFP) certification. The assessment-based certificate program delivers a specialty credential in sustainability. It focuses on sustainable facility management practices that also impact an organization’s economic, environmental and social bottom lines.

IFMA St. Louis supports its members by offering annual scholarships to defray the cost of each of the three certification programs. The St. Louis Chapter currently has 26 CFMs, 22 FMPs and six SFPs.

S. M. Wilson & Co. Welcomes Jennifer Hasamear as New Communications Manager

Jennifer Hasamear

As Communications Manager, Hasamear will assist in the management of the S. M. Wilson brand and the telling of the company’s story. She will also be responsible for the generation and distribution of public relations materials, as well as identifying opportunities to better enhance the brand and its ambassadors. In addition to public relations, her activities also include generation of social media and website content; managing data collection; coordinating photo shoots for projects and employees; and creating informative and aesthetic marketing materials and company graphic content.

A Webster University graduate, Hasamear began her career as a journalist with the Suburban Journals and then the Belleville News-Democrat. She segwayed into marketing communications for the Illinois Region of the United Way of Greater St. Louis. Hasamear went to Saint Louis University, where she became knowledgeable in Development Marketing with the University’s Advancement Department. She then ventured into the A/E/C industry nearly 10 years ago, where she gained knowledge and expertise in architecture, engineering and now construction.

July 14, 2023

Oakland Group Adds Paul Norman as Project Manager

Paul Norman

Kevin Buchek and Mike Duffy, Principals of the Oakland Group, a St. Louis-based real estate development company, announced today that Paul Norman has joined the firm as Project Manager. The Oakland Group was founded in 2020 to bring affordable and mixedincome housing to the neighborhoods that need it most.

Paul Norman brings more than six years of construction project management to the Oakland Group. Most recently, Paul worked as a Project Manager for Alco Management, an affordable housing developer based in Memphis, TN. During his time there, Paul managed $75M in multifamily rehab contracts from preconstruction through closeout. Paul began his career in non-profit work, leading construction, workforce training, and community development projects. While working for Harambee Youth Training, a St. Louis-based non-profit, Paul led a youth crew that tuckpointed four homes. After this experience, Paul decided to pursue a career in construction, and became an Apprentice, working on residential, commercial, and industrial projects. From there, he became a Construction Job Training Manager for Binghampton Development Corporation, a Memphis-based non-profit, where he managed rehab projects, trained construction crews, and collaborated with a local technical college to create a carpentry course. When he joined Alco Management in 2019, Paul began learning about affordable housing development, assisting the development team on various 4% and 9% acquisition deals before leading the projects throughout the construction process.

As Project Manager for the Oakland Group, Paul will lead the acquisition and financing of new development deals and will act as the owner’s representative during construction. He will direct teams of design, construction, finance, accounting, and legal professionals, while coordinating with non-profit partners, residents, and other community stakeholders to bring high-quality, service-enriched affordable and mixed-income housing projects to fruition. Paul expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, “I am thrilled to join The Oakland Group and help carry out their values-informed approach to preserving and developing affordable housing in our region.”

“What first struck me about Paul is how we came to know him,” Duffy said. “Paul took the initiative to research St. Louis-based development groups and cold-call those of us he felt a connection to. It’s that kind of bold action that we look for in people we hope to bring aboard. We’re very pleased he picked us!” Buchek added, “We are excited to have Paul join the Oakland team. Paul’s extensive construction and development expertise coupled with his mission driven focus will make him an invaluable addition to our company.”

Kwame Building Group Adds Three Project Team Members

L to R: Lee Anderson, Davidra Smith & Tarun Kumar

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has added three new project team members with Davidra Smith as Accounting Manager, Lee Anderson and Tarun Kumar as Project Engineers.

Smith brings more than 25 years of accounting experience with a focus on the construction and commercial real estate industries. As Accounting Manager, she ensures the integrity and accuracy of financial reporting and analysis and provides company financial information to guide decisions about strategy. Smith holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Detroit College of Business.

As Project Engineers, Anderson and Kumar are responsible for assisting project managers with quality control, project budgets and cost reports, reviewing and coordinating submittals and RFIs, subcontractor management and maintaining communication with the client and the entire project team.

Anderson brings more than 25 years of industry experience and is currently working on runway projects at Lambert St. Louis International Airport. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Lincoln University and also served as a Army Engineer Officer.

Kumar has three years of construction experience focusing on multi-family, commercial and retail projects. He is currently working on Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park project. Kumar holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

KWK Architects Principal Paul Wuennenberg Received ACUHO-I Outstanding Corporate Friend Award

KWK Architects, a Lawrence Group Company, is proud to announce that Principal Paul Wuennenberg, AIA, LEED AP has been awarded the Association of College and University Housing Officers – International (ACUHO-I) Outstanding Corporate Friend Award.

Wuennenberg received the distinguished award during the association’s annual Conference & Expo held this year on June 26-29 in Portland, Oregon. The Outstanding Corporate Friend Award recognizes corporate individuals who make significant contributions to the association and to the student housing profession.

A graduate of the University of Kansas, Wuennenberg has more than 25 years of experience designing student housing and dining facilities. He has worked on more than 50 college campuses nationwide and designed nearly 50,000 beds of student housing. He has even developed a popular programming tool for student housing professionals called “The Game of Residence Life.”

Wuennenberg gives back to the association and the higher education community through published articles, participation in national webinars and lectures, and serving as faculty for ACUHO-I’s Senior Housing Officer Institute – a valuable resource for emerging senior housing officers to discover how they can make a pronounced impact on their residence life and housing program, campus and beyond.

Jim Cavallo Promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations and Marketing for Midas Hospitality

Jim Cavallo

Jim Cavallo, a 30-year veteran of the hospitality industry, is taking the taking the reins of operations and marketing at St. Louis-based Midas Hospitality, a leading hotel management firm. Cavallo was promoted to senior vice president of operations and marketing for Midas Hospitality.

In his new position, Cavallo will lead all sales, revenue management, digital marketing, procurement, and hotel operational teams for Midas Hospitality. “Jim’s vast operations and managerial experience in the hospitality industry has been a great asset,” noted Linda Emmenegger, president, Midas Hospitality. “His industry knowledge and operational excellence approach will energize future growth for Midas Hospitality.”

