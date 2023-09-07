People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Lawrence Group Announces Marketing Department Promotion, New Hires

Lawrence Group proudly announces the promotion of Rebecca DeZeeuw to Marketing Manager and the hiring of Ciara Bell as Marketing Coordinator and Drew Edelstein as Marketing Assistant.

Rebecca DeZeeuw

Rebecca DeZeeuw, Marketing Manager – DeZeeuw started at Lawrence Group in 2021 as a Marketing Assistant before being promoted to the Marketing Manager position. In her new role, she is responsible for department leadership, oversight of marketing initiatives, and digital asset management.

She has 10 years of marketing experience, having previously worked as a marketing coordinator for Tammy Mitchell Hines & Co. and as a web designer for St. Matthew United Methodist Church.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in Interactive Media and Web Design from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO.

Ciara Bell

Ciara Bell as Marketing Coordinator – In her new role, Bell helps to strategize and implement the firm’s marketing efforts and supports the Marketing Manager and other team members. Bell leads proposal production, social media campaigns, and conducts secondary market research to help compile a position and supporting strategies.

Prior to Lawrence Group, Bell was a Marketing Coordinator at St. Louis-based Intelica CRE where she coordinated marketing department projects, developed and executed email marketing campaigns, oversaw the department’s budget and purchasing, and planned events.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with an Emphasis in Marketing from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO.

Drew Edelstein

Drew Edelstein as Marketing Assistant – As Marketing Assistant, Edelstein supports the larger marketing and communications team by offering administrative support and completing essential tasks for the department including writing, editing and organizing files, and printing and proofing reports, newsletters and other marketing materials. He also contributes his talents in photography and video production in support of the department’s initiatives.

Prior to Lawrence Group, Edelstein was a Communications Specialist for the City of Maryland Heights where he worked extensively on the city’s print publications, promoted DEI initiatives, collaborated on promotional materials, and produced multimedia content.

He has a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies with a Minor in Film Studies from Webster University in Webster Groves, MO. He also has an Associate of the Arts in General Education from St. Louis Community College.

PARIC Corporation Announces Mike Rallo as New President

Mike Rallo

PARIC Corporation, one of the region’s leading general contractor, construction manager and design-build firms, has announced that former Vice President of Operations Mike Rallo is the new president of the company, effective September 1 – just the fifth since the company was founded in 1979. He replaces Keith Wolkoff, who stepped down from the role in March.

Todd Goodrich

The company also has announced that Todd Goodrich, a 25-year PARIC veteran, will become the company’s new executive vice president – chief operating officer.

Rallo, who joined PARIC in 2003 as a project engineer, has held numerous leadership roles in the company’s operations, eventually rising to vice president of operations in 2016. His appointment as president follows an extensive internal and external search.

“Following our search process, it was crystal clear that Mike was the right person to help lead our company to a new era of sustained growth,” said Joe McKee, chairman and CEO of PARIC Corp. “He has a proven history of leadership among our clients and colleagues, and is focused on growing and developing our next generation of leaders.”

One of Rallo’s first major roles was leading the Express Scripts Campus project in north St. Louis County — the largest LEED project in Missouri at the time of completion. He also led the North Park Redevelopment and Park Pacific Historic Renovation, as well as the River City Casino, Washington University Loop Student Housing and two campus repositioning projects for Lutheran Senior Services in St. Louis, among other projects.

Rallo serves on the development board of St. Louis Children’s Hospital and is currently secretary/treasurer for the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri.

Goodrich joined PARIC in 1997. He has served as a vice president for more than 15 years, most recently as chief business development officer.

“Over his 25 years with PARIC, Todd has overseen our significant growth in the not-for-profit senior living market,” McKee said. “And he was instrumental in driving PARIC as an early adopter of virtual design construction technologies.”

In his 10 years as vice president of business development, Goodrich oversaw a nearly threefold growth of PARIC’s valuation.

“We are extremely confident that Mike and Todd are the right leadership team to advance PARIC during this time of significant, ongoing change in our industry,” McKee said.’

HDA Architects Elevates Growth with New Principals, Expanded Leadership Team

Patrick Holleran

HDA Architects, one of the nation’s leading architectural, interiors and master planning firms, enhanced its leadership team with the recent promotions of Patrick Holleran, Brice Zickuhr and Angela Feddersen to Senior Principal, and Josh Goodman and Kent Wagster to Principal. As new or elevated Principals of the firm, these individuals join Jack Holleran, President of HDA, in spearheading the continued growth and expansion of the firm throughout the U.S. and into new markets.

“I’m thrilled to announce our new leadership team that will help shape HDA Architects’ future. Patrick, Brice, Angela, Josh and Kent are all tremendous individuals with unique, complementary skill sets and talents, which make for a formidable group,” said Jack Holleran, HDA President. “This team has substantially grown our business through new markets, insights and innovations. Their promotions are well deserved and reflect their integral status at HDA.”

Patrick Holleran was promoted from Vice President to Senior Principal, Business Development. Over the past 23 years at HDA, Holleran’s skills in business development, marketing and public relations have been instrumental in the firm’s brand awareness, market expansion and growth. His role in day-to-day operations of the firm and strategic business solutions solidify the firm’s pipeline of work. Holleran is a member of the Urban Land Institute, Society of Industrial and Office Realtors and the National Beer Wholesalers Association.

Brice Zichuhr

Brice Zickuhr, AIA, NCARB, was promoted from Director of Operations to Senior Principal, Operations. His three decades of experience as a licensed architect allows for optimal oversight of all firm construction documents, operational resources, schedules and quality control. He has worked on a wide variety of projects ranging from warehouse/distribution to multi-family to institutional and specializes in design-build/integrated delivery project methods. Zickuhr joined HDA in 2019 and has been key in implementing seamless operational procedures for the firm.

Angela Feddersen

Angela Feddersen, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, was promoted from Principal to Senior Principal – Denver. Feddersen joined HDA in 2022 to lead the firm’s newly formed Denver, Colorado office and has a strong track record for nearly three decades of expertly guiding clients through the design process. Feddersen is active in the Denver community, including the Denver Downtown Partnership, United States Green Building Council, NAIOP and Urban Land Institute.

Josh Goodman

Josh Goodman, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, was promoted from Project Director to Principal. With over two decades of experience, his extensive knowledge particularly in the industrial, beverage, high-rise/mixed-use and automotive markets allows for continued successful client relationships and facilities that serve end users well for decades. Goodman joined HDA in 2004 and has volunteered with Rockwood School District’s Partners in Education program, teaching an accelerated class and reviewing student architectural projects, since 2010.

Kent Wagster

Kent Wagster was promoted from Project Director to Principal. With nearly three decades of experience, Wagster offers clients a well-versed and practical approach to executing successful senior living, hospitality, multi-family and commercial projects. He joined HDA in 2021 and has been an essential element to the firm’s expansion into the senior living and multi-family markets. Wagster is actively involved in mentoring younger staff and participating in business development initiatives for the firm.

The new and elevated Principals are each responsible for growing specific market sectors for the firm in which they have extensive experience. All Principals will work closely with Jack Holleran on HDA’s strategic planning, business development and organizational growth.

“As part of our long-term leadership planning and the continued success of HDA, I am excited to see Patrick, Brice, Angela, Josh and Kent tackle their new roles. Each exhibits the core values that HDA is known for and has a track record of success throughout their career,” said Jack Holleran. “I’m confident they will take our best-in-class staff and the firm to new and extraordinary heights.”

Ryan Spinner joins Mia Rose Holdings as Business & Financial Analyst

Ryan Spinner

St. Louis-based real estate developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) has added Ryan Spinner of Oakville, Missouri as Business & Financial Analyst. He was promoted after completing two internships with the firm. In his role, Spinner is responsible for studying financial data to spot trends and make forecasts that will help the developer determine viable locations for new multi-family housing communities. He will focus on the firm’s current key markets of St. Louis, Northwest Arkansas, Indianapolis and Dallas as well as new potential markets. Spinner also will work with the firm’s partners to learn all aspects of the development process.

Spinner last attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in finance where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta and on the chancellor’s list (4.0 GPA). He graduated from St. Louis University High School (SLUH) where he was on the Dean’s List for eight semesters and was a member of the SLUH National Honor Society.

Mia Rose Holdings also develops hockey and other community sports facilities. Spinner’s involvement on those projects will draw from his experience as a member of SLUH’s hockey team when they won two state championships, and as captain of the Chesterfield Falcons U18 club hockey team when the team won the national championship.

August 1, 2023

Lawrence Group Announces 2023 Staff Promotions

St. Louis-based planning and design firm Lawrence Group proudly announces the following 2023 employee promotions:

Brent Fasbinder

ASSOCIATE PRINCIPAL – Brent Fasbinder, RA – Fasbinder joined Lawrence Group in 1993. He is a project manager for Lawrence Group’s healthcare studio and is currently working on the firm’s Health First Merritt Island Wellness Village project in Florida.

Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn, RA, NCARB – Flynn is an architect in Lawrence Group’s education studio. With more than 15 years of experience with the firm, Flynn contributes a diverse skill set to the firm’s work on higher education campuses through his experience with multiple projects at Southeast Missouri State University.

SENIOR ASSOCIATES

Katie Alderson

Katie Alderson, NCIDQ – Alderson joined Lawrence Group in 2013 and has 13 years of experience as an interior designer. At Lawrence Group, Alderson specializes in multi-family and senior living projects.

Dan DeWeese

Dan DeWeese, NCARB, LEED® Green Associate – DeWeese is a key member of Lawrence Group’s healthcare practice. His responsibilities include leading projects from concept planning to construction execution and integrating cohesive teams for design and construction. He is passionate about health and wellness design as well as living a healthy, active lifestyle outside of the workplace.

Cole Hoffarth

Cole Hoffarth, AIA, NCARB – Hoffarth brings more than 10 years of design and project management experience in adaptive reuse and renovation projects for Lawrence Group’s education, municipal and senior living clients.

Michael Lombardo

Michael Lombardo – Lombardo joined Lawrence Group in 2015 as a design professional. In his eight years at Lawrence Group, his work has included managing projects for national brands such as H&R Block, Edward Jones and Bach to Rock.

Kelly Paige

Kelly Paige, NCIDQ, WELL AP, LEED GA, Fitwel Ambassador – Paige joined Lawrence Group in 2013 as an interior designer. Her experience includes a variety of markets such as workplace, retail, and healthcare. Focusing on workplace design, she has provided designs for corporate office projects including office renovations, additions, and national rollouts for several brands including H&R Block, Scottrade and Panera Bread.

Dana Peck

Dana Peck, NCIDQ – Peck has more than ten years of interior design experience including corporate, hospitality, multifamily, senior living and education projects. Recently, Peck helped design restaurant concepts as a part of Union Station’s repositioning for the Soda Fountain, Train Shed and 1894 Cafe.

ASSOCIATE

Morgan Bargetzi

Morgan Bargetzi – Bargetzi joined Lawrence Group in 2018 as a designer. Her experience includes working with national commercial retail clients such as Edward Jones, H&R Block, Ace Cash Express and

Independent Pet Partners.

Kalia Choi

Kalia Choi – Choi joined Lawrence Group in 2018 as a design professional, expanding her knowledge of interior architecture as related to experiential design. A member of Lawrence Group’s New York office, Choi has been instrumental in national rollouts for brands including Tend, Blue Bottle and Adore Me.

Larissa Hudson

Larissa Hudson, LEED Green Associate – Hudson joined Lawrence Group in 2021 and brings experience across several markets including retail, healthcare, multifamily housing, recreation and hospitality.

Harrison Naff

Harrison Naff – Naff joined Lawrence Group in 2021 with more than five years of design experience in markets such as retail, education, athletic facilities, entertainment, banking/finance and residential. At Lawrence Group, Naff is a member of the Panera Bread project team.

Nicole Schlote

Nicole Schlote – Schlote is an interior design professional who joined Lawrence Group in 2018. Since joining the firm, Nicole has helped design multiple America’s Best Contacts locations across the country.

BILLING SERVICES MANAGER

James Strupp

James Strupp – Strupp has been with Lawrence Group for ten years, joining in 2013 after working 25 years with Anheuser-Busch. Strupp brings experience in auditing, billing and financial/operational accounting. In his new role, he is responsible for project accounting setup and invoicing for Lawrence Group, working daily with the firm’s project managers.

O’Toole Design Enhances Practice with Promotions, New Hire

O’Toole Design, one of the largest interior design firms in the St. Louis region, recently promoted two integral team members and hired a new interior designer in alignment with the firm’s strategic plan.

Debbie Stamer

Debbie Stamer was promoted from Senior Interior Designer II/Project Manager to Principal, Director of Interior Design. With over 30 years of innovative design experience and 25 years at O’Toole, Stamer is a key component to O’Toole’s success and long-term relationships with its clients. She has worked on a wide variety of dynamic interior environments, including corporate, hospitality, recreation and entertainment. Stamer brings a strategic and artistic approach to every project, driven by her ability, passion and intuitive design insight. Focusing on creative solutions for clients, her collaborative spirit and thoughtful approach allow her to act as an effective mentor for others. Stamer is Codes and Barrier Free Design Certified and is involved in the Metro East Professional Women’s Association (MEPW), St. Louis Children’s Hospital KIDstruction Week and Coat-a-Kid, Inc. St. Louis.

Rachel Townsend

Rachel Townsend was promoted from Interior Designer II to Interior Designer II/Interiors BIM Coordinator. Townsend began her career with O’Toole six years ago and has been instrumental in improving document quality, technological innovations and design presentations for the firm. In her new role as BIM Coordinator, she will work with the entire design team and the BIM Manager to develop and manage drawing and presentation standards. With a keen eye for design and development, Townsend has been instrumental in many corporate, recreational and entertainment projects.

Stamer and Townsend have been key team members on many high-profile O’Toole projects like Armory STL, The Factory at The District, The Hub at The District, several Jewish Community Centers throughout the U.S. and Goya’s Corporate Headquarters.

“I’m beyond excited to announce Debbie and Rachel’s promotions,” said Michelle O’Toole, President, O’Toole Design. “Debbie is a natural leader with a fearlessly positive attitude that curates new design inspiration from every source imaginable. Rachel is a natural innovator with a drive to learn and grow in everything she does. These promotions reflect their incredible value to the O’Toole team, and I am proud of the fantastic work and character they showcase every day.”

Eleanore Burwell

As a new hire, Eleanore Burwell, Interior Designer I, joined O’Toole as a recent graduate of Maryville University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design. She served as an intern with O’Toole in 2022 and brings an impressive design resume to the firm, receiving the Design and Visual Art Award and the Barat Scholarship from Maryville. Burwell is skilled in a wide variety of design programs and is currently pursuing her WELL Certification.

“Eleanore is a fantastic addition to our talented team of designers,” O’Toole said. “Her work ethic, attention to detail, eye for color and design, and her proficiency with technology made it an easy decision to ask her to join our team full-time. She has been a tremendous help already with several projects like the local Staybridge Hotel, Alberici’s office renovation and design ideas for The Magic House. The entire team is thrilled to have her on board.”

KAI Promotes Derwin Broughton to Vice President

Derwin Broughton

KAI proudly announces the promotion of Derwin Broughton, AIA, NOMA, NCARB, WELL AP to Vice President.

Broughton is a Vice President and Principal for KAI where he is accountable for business development and client relations for each of the firm’s business units: Design, Engineering, Build, and 360 Construction Services. Prior to taking on this role, he served as the Deputy Director of Architecture managing KAI’s architecture divisions in Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, Texas.

“For more than two decades, Broughton has focused on outcome-based architecture and transforming communities through design solutions that integrate the unique voices of project stakeholders. His work transcends multiple markets, including municipal, civic, K-12, higher education, healthcare and transit,” said KAI President Darren L. James, FAIA. “With each project, he seeks to raise awareness for the underserved, bringing equitable design and opportunities to those who are often overlooked.”

Broughton is a citizen architect and community advocate who actively provides leadership on civic boards and with community and architectural organizations to advocate for the betterment of society. He has served on numerous boards and commissions in several North Texas municipalities. These roles have spanned from serving as a committee member to leading as the Vice President of Economic Development and chairing the Board of Adjustments. Derwin’s community involvement transcends demographics, boundaries and factions to include leadership and board positions for a variety of non-profits.

“KAI is proactively assembling the next generation of company leaders and building that leadership team takes talent, time, and proven performance. Derwin’s promotion acknowledges the consistent client, project, and firm leadership he has routinely shown for two decades,” said KAI Managing Partner Brad Simmons, FAIA. “His community-based leadership approach is well aligned with KAI’s mission of Transforming Communities, and he embodies the very best characteristics of a model citizen-architect. This new role firmly establishes Derwin in a significant leadership position for the company’s next growth evolution.”

Professionally, Broughton has served in various leadership roles with AIA Dallas including chairing the Young Architects Forum and serving on its board as Director of Advocacy. His commitment to the advancement of the profession and strategic priorities of the Texas Society of Architects afforded him the privilege of serving as Vice President of Advocacy and current President-elect. Derwin is also a past president of the Dallas Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA).

Derwin was recognized nationally with the AIA Young Architects Award and locally as a Dallas Business Journal 40 Under 40 and through the Texas and Louisiana Engineering News-Record’s 20 Under 40 program for his work in the profession and community. He is a published author and sought-after speaker, regularly contributing to articles in industry publications such as Learning By Design magazine and speaking about architecture’s role in community advocacy and transformation.

A native of South Carolina and graduate of Clemson University, he is married to his college sweetheart Michele. They have two children and reside in Duncanville, Texas.

August 25. 2023

IWR North America Welcomes Billy Marks as Prefabrication Manager

Billy Marks

IWR North America is pleased to announce and welcome Billy Marks as Prefabrication Manager. With an impressive career spanning over 25 years in the construction industry, Billy brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for finding innovative and efficient ways to deliver exceptional results.

Throughout his career, Billy has held various key roles, including Prefabrication Manager, Chief Estimator, and Project Manager. He has established himself as a trusted building enclosure professional with a special focus on prefabrication.

“IWR North America is excited to welcome Billy Marks as our new Prefabrication Manager,” said Eric Youngblood, Vice President of IWR North America. “His exceptional track record and passion for pushing the boundaries of construction align perfectly with our commitment to being a true building enclosure partner for our clients. Billy’s expertise is sure to play a pivotal role in further strengthening our position as a building enclosure leader locally and nation-wide.”

Billy has been involved in many notable projects throughout his career, both with IWR North America and in his past roles. Some notable projects include the Covidien Pilot Plant in Webster Groves, Mo., the expansion of the University of Missouri Memorial East side football stadium in Columbia, Mo., and the University of Florida Malachowsky Data Center in Gainesville, Fla. These projects have been acknowledged within the industry with national awards and best-in-class recognitions.

Known for his problem-solving skills and collaborative approach, Billy is dedicated to helping his team succeed and building strong relationships with clients and project partners. As he anticipates collaborating on world-class projects, his passion for prefabrication and commitment to innovative methods align with IWR North America’s focus on delivering cutting-edge building enclosure solutions.

Bringing talented employees like Billy into the fold reaffirms IWR North America’s unwavering dedication to providing value-added solutions and exceeding client expectations. We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on our existing and future projects.

Malachi Rein, Director of Building Energy Exchange St. Louis, Named Smart Buildings Center’s 2023 Building Operator of the Year

Malachi Rein

Malachi Rein, Director of the Building Energy Exchange St. Louis (BE-Ex STL), has been named the 2023 Building Operator of the Year by the Smart Buildings Center (SBC) and the Building Operator Certification (BOC) program. The award recognizes people working to improve the energy efficiency of their work environment using skills they learned in the organization’s Building Operator Certification (BOC) program. Part of a national network of regional resource hubs, BE-Ex STL provides programs and resources to support the large-scale improvement of the St. Louis region’s building stock. As the second leader of BE-Ex STL, Rein is paving the path for the organization’s work.

“Malachi believes in the investment in building operators who instrumentally support society and have great potential to be needed agents of positive change in their everyday work and advocates for more people to have the opportunity to attend BOC training,” said the BOC of Rein in a statement.

Building Operator Certification (BOC) is professional development training for operations and maintenance staff working in public, commercial and institutional buildings. The training offers a series of courses on the energy and resource-efficient operation of buildings. Malachi is working with utility company Spire to promote and increase participation in upcoming classes .

In his role at BE-EX STL Rein develops and delivers educational programs, facilitates industry connections, advises stakeholders on regulation and financing and helps the building and design community acquire advanced skills. Through this work Rein has become a respected leader in conversations about energy efficiency, workforce development, building performance standards, and more. His leadership in this area has helped elevate the role of St. Louis as an example to other cities.