People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

KAI Enterprises Promotes Gyasi Haynes to Vice President of KAI Build

Gyasi Haynes

KAI Enterprises proudly announces the promotion of Gyasi Haynes to Vice President of its construction division, KAI Build. Haynes joined KAI in June 2021 as Director of Project Management.

Haynes’ career consists of more than 20 years of construction industry experience. In his new role as Vice President, Haynes will take on a wide range of responsibilities, including working closely with the project management teams to promote safety, quality and client satisfaction. Additionally, he will be involved in managing the business operations, including assisting with budgeting, staffing and profit and loss.

“Gyasi’s promotion not only recognizes his dedication and work ethic, but it also underscores our commitment to succession planning and fostering leadership from within,” said KAI Build President Bruce Wood, PE. “His contributions to KAI go far beyond the technical aspects of his work. Gyasi works to promote and live out our core values and create an environment of respect, empathy and collaboration.”

At KAI, Haynes has led the Build team on numerous construction projects including its work with Target and its dozens of store remodels across the Midwest.

“At KAI, our core values breathe life into community transformation. As a third-generation construction professional, I’ve readied myself for advocacy and trusted advisory roles. Our goal is to foster a community-valuing team that takes care of and protects our customers, reinforcing accountability and accessibility,” said Haynes. “With faith as our guide, we steward resources, meld diverse minds, and cherish giving back.”

Haynes has a Bachelor of Science in Business and Project Management from University of Phoenix and an Associate of Science in Engineering Technology from Gwinnett Technical College.

Outside of KAI, Haynes volunteers as an Executive Board Member for Annie Malone Children & Family Services, a long-standing local St. Louis social service agency dedicated to improving the quality of life for the community by providing social services, educational programs and advocacy. He serves on the board for the ACE Mentor Program of St. Louis, an organization supporting St. Louis area high school students in their exploration of potential careers in architecture, engineering, and construction, and is also the President of Building Futures St. Louis, a group focused on supplementing the education of underserved students in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Haynes and his wife have two children and he enjoys snowboarding, running, traveling and reading books.

Kwame Building Group Welcomes Three New Project Team Members

Diamond Spence

Kwame Building Group has added three new members to its team including Kodey Lane-Norful and Likitha Kaki as Project Engineers and Diamond Spence as Project Administrator.

As Project Engineers, Kodey Lane-Norful and Likitha Kaki are responsible for assisting project managers with quality control, project budgets and cost reports, reviewing and coordinating submittals and RFIs, subcontractor management and maintaining communication with the client and entire project team.

Likitha Kaki holds a Master of Construction Engineering and Management from Texas A&M University as well as a Bachelor of Engineering, Civil Enfgineering from Anna University in Chennai, India. Prior to joining Kwame, she served as a Project Engineer providing preconstruction services and assisting in value engineering.

Kodney Lane-Norful

Kodey Lane-Norful brings two years of industry experience having previously served as a Project Manager and Estimator. He also holds Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science & Technology.

As Project Administrator Diamond Spence is responsible for tracking contract changes, submittals and RFIs, creating presentations, managing and maintaining project document control systems and processing invoices for various projects.

September 22, 2023

KAI Enterprises Hires Tracy Barlow as Vice President of 360 Construction Services

Tracy Barlow

KAI Enterprises proudly announces the hiring of Tracy Barlow, PMP, NICET-L2, as Vice President of its construction management division, 360 Construction Services (360 CS) at its Atlanta office.

With more than 37 years of industry experience, Barlow is a results-orientated and highly accomplished program director and management professional with a specific focus on developing and managing large programs in multiple vertical markets, including transit/aviation/rail, healthcare, municipal capital, K-12, higher education and municipal water/wastewater/sewer.

In his new role, Barlow will oversee 360 CS operations in Atlanta as well as St. Louis and Dallas-Fort Worth. Working with internal and external stakeholders, Barlow will help to fulfill KAI’s vison, policies and overall goals.

“Tracy specializes in developing corporate protocols and implementing strategies to produce successful construction programs. He also possesses a rare quality that enables him to work as a hands-on manager, effective in both program and project management functions, as well as mentoring to individuals and teams to mitigate complex issues,” said KAI 360 CS President Bruce Wood, PE. “We are excited to add Tracy to our 360 CS team.”

Career projects have included two new wastewater treatment plants in Nassau, Bahamas; municipal water/wastewater programs for the City of Atlanta, District of Columbia and City of Pittsburg; and work with the Dallas Rapid Transit Authority (DART) and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). He also currently manages a master services agreement with Rice Capital Access for the Department of Education to provide construction oversight services for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Prior to 360 CS, Barlow was Vice President of Program and Construction Management Services at H. J. Russell & Company for seven years where he played an integral role in developing its New York market. He also had a long, successful career at URS (acquired by AECOM in 2014) where he held several positions and managed different programs throughout the country.

He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Aviation Systems Technologies from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Management, Marketing and Related Support Services from Park University. He is a member of the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) and the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).

In his spare time, he volunteers with Elks Aidmore, Inc., Boy Scouts of America, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Big Brothers and Big Sisters. He is also a member of 100 Black Men of DeKalb County. He and his wife Precious have a son and two daughters, and he enjoys golfing, cycling, fishing and watching movies and sports as hobbies.

Helmkamp Promotes Mark McGuire to Superintendent

Mark McGuire

Helmkamp Construction is proud to announce the promotion of Mark McGuire to Superintendent. McGuire began his construction career with Helmkamp in January of 2015 as a Carpenter’s Apprentice. With nearly nine years of experience and growth at Helmkamp, he is looked at as a bright, up-and-coming leader among our team in the field.

Kyle Ogden, Helmkamp’s Vice President of Building & Life Science Construction, said “Mark has been a great example of how intelligence and hard work pay off. He has grown into a knowledgeable, capable, and respected individual who has been mentored under some of our best long-time superintendents. We’re excited for him to continue a long and satisfying career with Helmkamp.”

McGuire’s transition to Superintendent comes at a time when labor shortages and a generational skills gap continue to be a rising challenge in the construction industry. According to a recent study by the Associated General Contractors of America, 88% of construction firms are having a hard time finding workers to hire. There are simply less skilled people entering the workforce as the older, more experienced construction workers prepare to retire. Helmkamp is preparing for this shift as the average tenure of current Helmkamp superintendents is 17 years, a few of whom have been with the company for over 30 years.

McGuire resides in Edwardsville, IL with his wife Rebecca.

September 15, 2023

Terracon Announces Key Business Sector Promotion

Jeff Magner promoted to Director of Technology/Digital Infrastructure

Terracon, a leading national consulting engineering firm comprised of engineers, scientists, architects, facilities experts, and field professionals announces a strategic organizational change to support client service, innovation, and project delivery as the company continues to grow.

Jeff Magner

Jeff Magner, P.E., has been promoted to director of Terracon’s Technology (Digital Infrastructure) business sector. In this role, Jeff will lead the safe and profitable growth of this business unit and collaborate in developing Terracon’s strategy to execute services delivered with an outstanding client experience.

“Now more than ever, our clients expect high-quality services provided on shortened timeframes. Speed to market is essential for our clients to meet their business goals, and Terracon invests in innovative tools that deliver information faster,” Magner said.

A licensed professional engineer, Jeff has over 25 years’ experience in geotechnical engineering, construction observation/materials testing and client account management. He joined Terracon in 1994 and previously held roles including project engineer, geotechnical services manager, office manager, regional manager, and firm principal. He is based in Terracon’s Des Moines, Iowa, office.

Two Oculus Inc. Employees Accepted in AIA St. Louis Leadership Program

Jack Bowe and Cory Harvey join CKLDP Class of 2023-2024

Jack Bowe

Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, is pleased to announce that Jack Bowe and Cody Harvey, AIA, EIT, have been accepted into the AIA St. Louis Chapter’s 2023-2024 class of the Christopher Kelley Leadership Development Program. Bowe and Harvey are two of 16 applicants competitively selected to represent a diverse group of emerging professionals that demonstrate strong potential as future leaders in the region.

Cody Harvey

An emerging professional is defined as someone who has graduated from college with an architecture degree and is within 10 years of their first licensure. Prospective participants must go through an application process for selection where proven career success, community involvement and the individual’s contributions within their firm are considered.

“We are so excited about this learning opportunity for Jack and Cody,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, president of Oculus Inc. “Our firm’s strategic plan supports the ongoing development of our staff, and the participation through CKLDP will be a valuable experience in the advancement of both of their careers.”

The year-long program consists of nine individual half-day sessions held monthly beginning this September through May of 2024. The curriculum focuses on core professional skills such as entrepreneurship and firm management; teamwork and collaboration; negotiating skills; client development; community leadership; understanding trends within the industry; and developing your future within the practice.

Beginning in 2013, the AIA|DC chapter undertook an initiative to develop a program which would help train and nurture the next generation of leaders. With the success of the program in DC and other AIA Chapters, the Christopher Kelley Leadership Development Program expanded to St. Louis in 2021. The mission statement of CKLDP is to empower architects through a peer-led leadership development program that cultivates the sharing of experiences, knowledge, and skills, while promoting the growth and advancement of each individual as a leader in the region.

This is the second consecutive year that Oculus Inc. employees have participated in the program. Zachary Mette, an architectural designer at Oculus, was accepted into the AIA St. Louis Chapter’s 2022-2023 class of CKLDP.

“The program challenged me to grow professionally as a leader both in the industry and at Oculus,” said Zachary Mette. “Jack and Cody are wonderful additions to the CKLDP cohort, and I’m looking forward to hearing about their experiences with the program!”

For more information on the Christopher Kelley Leadership Development Program, visit: https://www.aia-stlouis.org/page/CKLDP

September 8, 2023

Lawrence Group Announces Marketing Department Promotion, New Hires

Lawrence Group proudly announces the promotion of Rebecca DeZeeuw to Marketing Manager and the hiring of Ciara Bell as Marketing Coordinator and Drew Edelstein as Marketing Assistant.

Rebecca DeZeeuw

Rebecca DeZeeuw, Marketing Manager – DeZeeuw started at Lawrence Group in 2021 as a Marketing Assistant before being promoted to the Marketing Manager position. In her new role, she is responsible for department leadership, oversight of marketing initiatives, and digital asset management.

She has 10 years of marketing experience, having previously worked as a marketing coordinator for Tammy Mitchell Hines & Co. and as a web designer for St. Matthew United Methodist Church.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in Interactive Media and Web Design from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO.

Ciara Bell

Ciara Bell as Marketing Coordinator – In her new role, Bell helps to strategize and implement the firm’s marketing efforts and supports the Marketing Manager and other team members. Bell leads proposal production, social media campaigns, and conducts secondary market research to help compile a position and supporting strategies.

Prior to Lawrence Group, Bell was a Marketing Coordinator at St. Louis-based Intelica CRE where she coordinated marketing department projects, developed and executed email marketing campaigns, oversaw the department’s budget and purchasing, and planned events.

She has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with an Emphasis in Marketing from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO.

Drew Edelstein

Drew Edelstein as Marketing Assistant – As Marketing Assistant, Edelstein supports the larger marketing and communications team by offering administrative support and completing essential tasks for the department including writing, editing and organizing files, and printing and proofing reports, newsletters and other marketing materials. He also contributes his talents in photography and video production in support of the department’s initiatives.

Prior to Lawrence Group, Edelstein was a Communications Specialist for the City of Maryland Heights where he worked extensively on the city’s print publications, promoted DEI initiatives, collaborated on promotional materials, and produced multimedia content.

He has a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies with a Minor in Film Studies from Webster University in Webster Groves, MO. He also has an Associate of the Arts in General Education from St. Louis Community College.

PARIC Corporation Announces Mike Rallo as New President

Mike Rallo

PARIC Corporation, one of the region’s leading general contractor, construction manager and design-build firms, has announced that former Vice President of Operations Mike Rallo is the new president of the company, effective September 1 – just the fifth since the company was founded in 1979. He replaces Keith Wolkoff, who stepped down from the role in March.

Todd Goodrich

The company also has announced that Todd Goodrich, a 25-year PARIC veteran, will become the company’s new executive vice president – chief operating officer.

Rallo, who joined PARIC in 2003 as a project engineer, has held numerous leadership roles in the company’s operations, eventually rising to vice president of operations in 2016. His appointment as president follows an extensive internal and external search.

“Following our search process, it was crystal clear that Mike was the right person to help lead our company to a new era of sustained growth,” said Joe McKee, chairman and CEO of PARIC Corp. “He has a proven history of leadership among our clients and colleagues, and is focused on growing and developing our next generation of leaders.”

One of Rallo’s first major roles was leading the Express Scripts Campus project in north St. Louis County — the largest LEED project in Missouri at the time of completion. He also led the North Park Redevelopment and Park Pacific Historic Renovation, as well as the River City Casino, Washington University Loop Student Housing and two campus repositioning projects for Lutheran Senior Services in St. Louis, among other projects.

Rallo serves on the development board of St. Louis Children’s Hospital and is currently secretary/treasurer for the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Missouri.

Goodrich joined PARIC in 1997. He has served as a vice president for more than 15 years, most recently as chief business development officer.

“Over his 25 years with PARIC, Todd has overseen our significant growth in the not-for-profit senior living market,” McKee said. “And he was instrumental in driving PARIC as an early adopter of virtual design construction technologies.”

In his 10 years as vice president of business development, Goodrich oversaw a nearly threefold growth of PARIC’s valuation.

“We are extremely confident that Mike and Todd are the right leadership team to advance PARIC during this time of significant, ongoing change in our industry,” McKee said.’

HDA Architects Elevates Growth with New Principals, Expanded Leadership Team

Patrick Holleran

HDA Architects, one of the nation’s leading architectural, interiors and master planning firms, enhanced its leadership team with the recent promotions of Patrick Holleran, Brice Zickuhr and Angela Feddersen to Senior Principal, and Josh Goodman and Kent Wagster to Principal. As new or elevated Principals of the firm, these individuals join Jack Holleran, President of HDA, in spearheading the continued growth and expansion of the firm throughout the U.S. and into new markets.

“I’m thrilled to announce our new leadership team that will help shape HDA Architects’ future. Patrick, Brice, Angela, Josh and Kent are all tremendous individuals with unique, complementary skill sets and talents, which make for a formidable group,” said Jack Holleran, HDA President. “This team has substantially grown our business through new markets, insights and innovations. Their promotions are well deserved and reflect their integral status at HDA.”

Patrick Holleran was promoted from Vice President to Senior Principal, Business Development. Over the past 23 years at HDA, Holleran’s skills in business development, marketing and public relations have been instrumental in the firm’s brand awareness, market expansion and growth. His role in day-to-day operations of the firm and strategic business solutions solidify the firm’s pipeline of work. Holleran is a member of the Urban Land Institute, Society of Industrial and Office Realtors and the National Beer Wholesalers Association.

Brice Zichuhr

Brice Zickuhr, AIA, NCARB, was promoted from Director of Operations to Senior Principal, Operations. His three decades of experience as a licensed architect allows for optimal oversight of all firm construction documents, operational resources, schedules and quality control. He has worked on a wide variety of projects ranging from warehouse/distribution to multi-family to institutional and specializes in design-build/integrated delivery project methods. Zickuhr joined HDA in 2019 and has been key in implementing seamless operational procedures for the firm.

Angela Feddersen

Angela Feddersen, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, was promoted from Principal to Senior Principal – Denver. Feddersen joined HDA in 2022 to lead the firm’s newly formed Denver, Colorado office and has a strong track record for nearly three decades of expertly guiding clients through the design process. Feddersen is active in the Denver community, including the Denver Downtown Partnership, United States Green Building Council, NAIOP and Urban Land Institute.

Josh Goodman

Josh Goodman, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, was promoted from Project Director to Principal. With over two decades of experience, his extensive knowledge particularly in the industrial, beverage, high-rise/mixed-use and automotive markets allows for continued successful client relationships and facilities that serve end users well for decades. Goodman joined HDA in 2004 and has volunteered with Rockwood School District’s Partners in Education program, teaching an accelerated class and reviewing student architectural projects, since 2010.

Kent Wagster

Kent Wagster was promoted from Project Director to Principal. With nearly three decades of experience, Wagster offers clients a well-versed and practical approach to executing successful senior living, hospitality, multi-family and commercial projects. He joined HDA in 2021 and has been an essential element to the firm’s expansion into the senior living and multi-family markets. Wagster is actively involved in mentoring younger staff and participating in business development initiatives for the firm.

The new and elevated Principals are each responsible for growing specific market sectors for the firm in which they have extensive experience. All Principals will work closely with Jack Holleran on HDA’s strategic planning, business development and organizational growth.

“As part of our long-term leadership planning and the continued success of HDA, I am excited to see Patrick, Brice, Angela, Josh and Kent tackle their new roles. Each exhibits the core values that HDA is known for and has a track record of success throughout their career,” said Jack Holleran. “I’m confident they will take our best-in-class staff and the firm to new and extraordinary heights.”

Ryan Spinner joins Mia Rose Holdings as Business & Financial Analyst

Ryan Spinner

St. Louis-based real estate developer Mia Rose Holdings (MRH) has added Ryan Spinner of Oakville, Missouri as Business & Financial Analyst. He was promoted after completing two internships with the firm. In his role, Spinner is responsible for studying financial data to spot trends and make forecasts that will help the developer determine viable locations for new multi-family housing communities. He will focus on the firm’s current key markets of St. Louis, Northwest Arkansas, Indianapolis and Dallas as well as new potential markets. Spinner also will work with the firm’s partners to learn all aspects of the development process.

Spinner last attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in finance where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta and on the chancellor’s list (4.0 GPA). He graduated from St. Louis University High School (SLUH) where he was on the Dean’s List for eight semesters and was a member of the SLUH National Honor Society.

Mia Rose Holdings also develops hockey and other community sports facilities. Spinner’s involvement on those projects will draw from his experience as a member of SLUH’s hockey team when they won two state championships, and as captain of the Chesterfield Falcons U18 club hockey team when the team won the national championship.