People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Jennifer McNelly

ASSP CEO Joins AMNSI Board of Directors

The American Society of Safety Professionals announces that CEO Jennifer McNelly has been appointed to the board of directors of the American National Standards Institute.

Joseph D. Palumbo and Branden S. Stein Promoted to Partner at Carmody MacDonald P.C.

Joseph D. Palumbo

Palumbo is in the firm’s business/transactional practice group and focuses on banking and finance, real estate, and corporate law. Joe works closely with lenders of all sizes and assists them with a variety of financing matters. He also has experience counseling corporate clients on a variety of business matters as well as working with developers and managing real estate matters. He earned his law degree from the University of Missouri – Columbia in 2013 and joined Carmody MacDonald in 2019.

Brandon Stein

Stein is in the firm’s litigation practice group and focuses on commercial litigation and complex civil litigation. He assists clients with commercial and contract disputes and has also expanded his practice into receivership matters. He earned his law degree from Northwestern University in Chicago in 2014 and joined Carmody MacDonald in 2021.

“Joe and Branden are valuable assets to their clients and to the firm as a whole,” said Dave Stoeberl, a managing partner at Carmody MacDonald. “They are dedicated to client success and skilled in handling the most challenging of legal situations.”

Lawrence Fabric & Metal Structures Promotes Terry to VP of Finance

Kathy Terry

Lawrence Fabric & Metal Structures announces Kathy Terry’s promotion to vice president, finance. Terry joined Lawrence in 2016 as its accounting manager, helping to grow the financial position of the company and playing a significant role in navigating the intricacies of being an ESOP, 100 percent employee-owned organization. In her new role as VP, Terry will continue to help maximize shareholder value for Lawrence’s employee owners by leading the accounting department and other front-office teams, managing the ESOP and 401K plans and providing management insights along with the leadership team to further advance the firm’s future success.

Louer Facility Planning, Inc. Welcomes Jamie Spann as Design Director

Louer Facility Planning, Inc. is thrilled to announce the addition of Jamie Spann to its team as the new Design Director. With an impressive 18 years of relevant experience, Jamie brings a wealth of expertise and creativity to her new role.

As Design Director, Jamie will lead and inspire the design team, overseeing projects to provide design solutions that meet the diverse needs of Louer Facility Planning’s clients. Her education and experience in interior design, space planning, and contract furniture make her a perfect fit to further elevate the company’s design capabilities.

“We are delighted to welcome Jamie Spann to Louer Facility Planning,” said Yvette Paris, President of Louer Facility Planning, Inc. “Her extensive experience in the industry and her passion for creating exceptional spaces align perfectly with our company’s commitment to delivering outstanding design solutions for our clients. Jamie’s unique perspective and creative vision will undoubtedly enhance our team’s ability to exceed client expectations.”

Jamie’s impressive career spans nearly two decades, during which she has demonstrated a keen ability to understand the client’s goals, project requirements, timeframe, and budget. Her creative approach to project execution has consistently resulted in successful project outcomes and client satisfaction.

“I am excited to join the dynamic team at Louer Facility Planning, Inc.,” Jamie remarked. “The company’s reputation for client-centered design solutions is truly inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with the talented design team and helping shape the next chapter of the company’s journey.”

Jamie’s addition to the team as Design Director marks another significant milestone for the company in 2023. Her industry knowledge and leadership will contribute greatly to the company’s continued growth and success in the future.

Louer Facility Planning, Inc. is a Collinsville based woman-owned firm specializing in the planning and creation of innovative and functional interior spaces for a wide range of commercial clients. With a focus on design excellence and client satisfaction, Louer Facility Planning has established itself as a leader in the industry, delivering creative and impactful solutions.

October 27, 2023

New Hires and Promotions at Brinkmann Constructors

Mark Spraul

Brinkmann Constructors has hired Mark Spraul as a Project Executive in the St. Louis office. With over 30 years of industry experience, Spraul has worked on a variety of extensive industrial projects for end users such as Amazon, Chewy, Walmart and Caterpillar. As Project Executive, he will work to expand Brinkmann’s reach in the industrial market while overseeing high-volume projects and providing leadership to multiple project teams. Spraul earned of Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri – Columbia and is a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Missouri.

Rebecca Randolph

Brinkmann Constructors has promoted Rebecca Randolph to Executive Director of Marketing and Business Development. Randolph, who recently celebrated her 10-year anniversary with the firm, has more than 30 years of experience in business development, marketing, strategic planning, and organizational leadership. In her expanded role, she will continue to source new opportunities and build relationships with industry leaders while overseeing operations within Brinkmann’s marketing and communications department.

Randolph received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Oklahoma and is actively involved in many industry associations, including the Society of Industrial Office Realtors, American Senior Housing Association, Urban Land Institute (Founding Chair of ULI’s Women’s Leadership Initiative), National Multi Housing Council, International Council of Shopping Centers, and St. Louis Forum.

Jared Cox

Brinkmann Constructors has promoted Jared Cox to Director of Project Controls. Having joined the company in 2021, Cox has extensive experience working to deliver high-quality results on projects in the automotive, industrial, and office sectors and has a passion for finding creative solutions to complex building challenges. Previously working as a project manager, his new role will involve establishing operational best practices, standardizing reporting procedures, researching and implementing new processes, and instilling fundamental project management discipline across all five Brinkmann offices. Cox earned a Bachelor of Science in both Civil Engineering and Agriculture Engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Steve Bostic

Dave Klug

Brinkmann Constructors has promoted Steve Bostic and Dave Klug to Project Director. Each have a long-standing tenure with Brinkmann and have demonstrated their ability and desire to move forward Brinkmann’s vision, mission and core values. Formerly Senior Project Mangers, their new roles will involve the leadership and execution of sizable construction projects while overseeing multiple projects and teams. Additionally, they will take ownership of key client relationships and are accountable for hiring, training, and growing all employees on each project team. Steve Bostic started with Brinkmann in 2011 and worked as a Senior Project Manager prior to receiving his promotion to Project Director. He has worked on projects in a variety of sectors, including senior living, multifamily, education and healthcare. During his tenure with Brinkmann, he has handled over two million square feet and $300 million of construction projects. Bostic earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science & Technology. Dave Klug started with Brinkmann in 2011 and worked as a Senior Project Manager prior to receiving his promotion to Project Director. He has worked on projects in a variety of sectors, including senior living, multifamily, student housing, industrial, medical and retail. During his tenure with Brinkmann, he has handled over three million square feet and $337 million of construction projects. Klug received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Dayton.

Mike Duehren

Brinkmann Constructors has promoted Mike Duehren, Noah Perry and Kyle White to Project Executive. Each have demonstrated their ability and desire to move forward Brinkmann’s vision, mission and core values. Formerly Project Directors, their new roles will involve the leadership and execution of sizable construction projects while overseeing multiple projects and teams. Additionally, they will take ownership of key client relationships and be held accountable for hiring, training, and growing all employees on each project team.

Kyle White

Kyle White has nearly 15 years of industry experience and has provided high-level management on a variety of projects in the multifamily, student housing, medical, warehouse and retail sectors. During his tenure with Brinkmann, he has handled over four million square feet and $600 million of construction projects. White received his Bachelor of Science in Construction Sciences from Auburn University and is a LEED Accredited Professional with an emphasis in Building Design + Construction.

Noah Perry

Noah Perry has over 15 years of industry experience and has provided high-level management on a variety of projects in the multifamily, student housing, healthcare, industrial, government/institutional and education sectors. During his tenure with Brinkmann, he has handled over two million square feet and $350 million of construction projects. Perry previously served in the United States Navy and is a registered LEED Green Associate.

Charlie Hart

Brinkmann Constructors has promoted Charlie Hart to Regional Director of Field Operations. With over 30 years of industry experience as a project superintendent, Hart has significant experience in managing project teams for clients in the commercial, educational, multifamily, healthcare and government sectors.

October 20, 2023

The ASA Midwest Council Elects 2023-24 Officers, Board of Directors

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA)-Midwest Council recently elected its officers and board of directors for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

L to R: Matt Tucker, Affton Fabricating & Welding; Ryan Spell, Precision Analysis; Dennis Voss, Golterman & Sabo; Mark O’Donnell, Schmersahl Treloar; Dan Tucker, MC Mechanical.





Mr. Dennis Voss, Golterman & Sabo, was elected as the 2023-24-chapter president.

Voss succeeds Mr. Dan Tucker, MC Mechanical Services. Voss will serve a one-year term as president, which began July 1 and will expire June 30, 2024

“I am honored and humbled at the opportunity to serve as President of the ASA Midwest Council,” said Dennis Voss. “ASA is a great organization and has so much to offer its members. As president I look forward to continuing this long-standing tradition and work to promote the many benefits of the ASA.”

Ryan Spell, Precision Analysis, was elected vice-president., Matt Tucker, Affton Fabricating & Welding Co., will serve as secretary, and Mark O’Donnell of Schmersahl Treloar & Co. will serve as the association’s treasurer. Mr. Dan Tucker, MC Mechanical Services will serve one additional year as the immediate past president.

Members of the 2023-24 Board of Directors also include: Steve Cummins, Bell Electrical Contractors; Rose Kastrup, CSA Advisors LLC; Scott Meyer, Meyer Painting Co.; Rob Meeh, R.F Meeh Co.; Ryan Hermann, T.J. Wies Contracting; Stephanie Woodcock, Too Creative.

Terracon, a leading national consulting engineering firm comprised of engineers, scientists, architects, facilities experts, and field professionals announces strategic changes to support client service, innovation, and project delivery as the company continues to grow in the power generation and transmission (PG&T) sector. As the company continues to refine its organization to support continued growth, two key leadership roles have been filled:

Eddie Norse

Eddie Norse, Jr., PMP, has joined Terracon as a program manager and senior associate. With more than 40 years of experience in project and program management, Norse is focused on developing and delivering an innovative programmatic approach to improve project delivery and meet the needs of Terracon’s national PG&T clients. He earned a bachelor of science in business management degree from the University of Phoenix, and a master’s certificate in project management from The George Washington University. Norse is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Chawn Stich has rejoined Terracon as a client development manager and senior associate. Bringing more than 25 years of varied engineering experience in the A/E/C industry to his role, Stich is dedicated to providing an excellent client experience to Terracon’s national PG&T clients. A recipient of the Engineer’s Club of St. Louis Award of Merit in 2021, he currently serves on the organization’s board. Stich is based in St. Louis.

“These roles are key to meeting the current and future needs of our PG&T clients. Eddie and Chawn bring the right combination of experience, skills, and innovation to their roles, allowing us to provide our clients with a consistently excellent experience,” said Blair Loftis, senior vice president and national director of PG&T for Terracon.

Terracon is an employee-owned, multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 6,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

IMPACT Strategies has welcomed three new team members: Jordan Lane as Senior Project Manager, Rosie Williams as Marketing & Business Development Specialist and Chris Douthit as Field Superintendent.

Jordan Lane

Jordan Lane holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Missouri S&T along with a master’s degree in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville. Lane brings over twelve years of experience in the construction industry to IMPACT, most recently managing large scale senior housing projects. As a Senior Project Manager with IMPACT Strategies, Lane is responsible for overall management of project specific teams on multiple construction projects with specific duties for client interface, monitoring construction progress and quality, and cost control activities to ensure project completion according to the established goals.

Rosie Williams

Rosie Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Southeast Missouri State University. Prior to joining IMPACT Strategies, Williams worked eight years for a furniture dealer supporting their marketing needs. In her new role as Marketing & Business Development Specialist, Williams is responsible for branding, public relations, communications, social media, coordinating events, content marketing and supporting business development.

Chris Douthit

Chris Douthit, a union carpenter by trade, comes to IMPACT Strategies with eighteen years of commercial construction experience. Douthit’s vast variety of project experience makes him a great fit in his new role as Field Superintendent. Douthit will be responsible for on-site managing the day-to-day details of a project under construction.

Mark Hinrichs, President at IMPACT Strategies said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jordan, Rosie and Chris to the IMPACT Strategies family. They each bring incredible skills and expertise to their respective roles, adding much need depth to our team. We are excited to see the great things they will accomplish in service of our clients.”

October 13, 2023

KAI Enterprises Promotes Gyasi Haynes to Vice President of KAI Build

Gyasi Haynes

KAI Enterprises proudly announces the promotion of Gyasi Haynes to Vice President of its construction division, KAI Build. Haynes joined KAI in June 2021 as Director of Project Management.

Haynes’ career consists of more than 20 years of construction industry experience. In his new role as Vice President, Haynes will take on a wide range of responsibilities, including working closely with the project management teams to promote safety, quality and client satisfaction. Additionally, he will be involved in managing the business operations, including assisting with budgeting, staffing and profit and loss.

“Gyasi’s promotion not only recognizes his dedication and work ethic, but it also underscores our commitment to succession planning and fostering leadership from within,” said KAI Build President Bruce Wood, PE. “His contributions to KAI go far beyond the technical aspects of his work. Gyasi works to promote and live out our core values and create an environment of respect, empathy and collaboration.”

At KAI, Haynes has led the Build team on numerous construction projects including its work with Target and its dozens of store remodels across the Midwest.

“At KAI, our core values breathe life into community transformation. As a third-generation construction professional, I’ve readied myself for advocacy and trusted advisory roles. Our goal is to foster a community-valuing team that takes care of and protects our customers, reinforcing accountability and accessibility,” said Haynes. “With faith as our guide, we steward resources, meld diverse minds, and cherish giving back.”

Haynes has a Bachelor of Science in Business and Project Management from University of Phoenix and an Associate of Science in Engineering Technology from Gwinnett Technical College.

Outside of KAI, Haynes volunteers as an Executive Board Member for Annie Malone Children & Family Services, a long-standing local St. Louis social service agency dedicated to improving the quality of life for the community by providing social services, educational programs and advocacy. He serves on the board for the ACE Mentor Program of St. Louis, an organization supporting St. Louis area high school students in their exploration of potential careers in architecture, engineering, and construction, and is also the President of Building Futures St. Louis, a group focused on supplementing the education of underserved students in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Haynes and his wife have two children and he enjoys snowboarding, running, traveling and reading books.

Kwame Building Group Welcomes Three New Project Team Members

Diamond Spence

Kwame Building Group has added three new members to its team including Kodey Lane-Norful and Likitha Kaki as Project Engineers and Diamond Spence as Project Administrator.

As Project Engineers, Kodey Lane-Norful and Likitha Kaki are responsible for assisting project managers with quality control, project budgets and cost reports, reviewing and coordinating submittals and RFIs, subcontractor management and maintaining communication with the client and entire project team.

Likitha Kaki holds a Master of Construction Engineering and Management from Texas A&M University as well as a Bachelor of Engineering, Civil Enfgineering from Anna University in Chennai, India. Prior to joining Kwame, she served as a Project Engineer providing preconstruction services and assisting in value engineering.

Kodney Lane-Norful

Kodey Lane-Norful brings two years of industry experience having previously served as a Project Manager and Estimator. He also holds Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science & Technology.

As Project Administrator Diamond Spence is responsible for tracking contract changes, submittals and RFIs, creating presentations, managing and maintaining project document control systems and processing invoices for various projects.

September 22, 2023

KAI Enterprises Hires Tracy Barlow as Vice President of 360 Construction Services

Tracy Barlow

KAI Enterprises proudly announces the hiring of Tracy Barlow, PMP, NICET-L2, as Vice President of its construction management division, 360 Construction Services (360 CS) at its Atlanta office.

With more than 37 years of industry experience, Barlow is a results-orientated and highly accomplished program director and management professional with a specific focus on developing and managing large programs in multiple vertical markets, including transit/aviation/rail, healthcare, municipal capital, K-12, higher education and municipal water/wastewater/sewer.

In his new role, Barlow will oversee 360 CS operations in Atlanta as well as St. Louis and Dallas-Fort Worth. Working with internal and external stakeholders, Barlow will help to fulfill KAI’s vison, policies and overall goals.

“Tracy specializes in developing corporate protocols and implementing strategies to produce successful construction programs. He also possesses a rare quality that enables him to work as a hands-on manager, effective in both program and project management functions, as well as mentoring to individuals and teams to mitigate complex issues,” said KAI 360 CS President Bruce Wood, PE. “We are excited to add Tracy to our 360 CS team.”

Career projects have included two new wastewater treatment plants in Nassau, Bahamas; municipal water/wastewater programs for the City of Atlanta, District of Columbia and City of Pittsburg; and work with the Dallas Rapid Transit Authority (DART) and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). He also currently manages a master services agreement with Rice Capital Access for the Department of Education to provide construction oversight services for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Prior to 360 CS, Barlow was Vice President of Program and Construction Management Services at H. J. Russell & Company for seven years where he played an integral role in developing its New York market. He also had a long, successful career at URS (acquired by AECOM in 2014) where he held several positions and managed different programs throughout the country.

He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Aviation Systems Technologies from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Management, Marketing and Related Support Services from Park University. He is a member of the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) and the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).

In his spare time, he volunteers with Elks Aidmore, Inc., Boy Scouts of America, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Big Brothers and Big Sisters. He is also a member of 100 Black Men of DeKalb County. He and his wife Precious have a son and two daughters, and he enjoys golfing, cycling, fishing and watching movies and sports as hobbies.

Helmkamp Promotes Mark McGuire to Superintendent

Mark McGuire

Helmkamp Construction is proud to announce the promotion of Mark McGuire to Superintendent. McGuire began his construction career with Helmkamp in January of 2015 as a Carpenter’s Apprentice. With nearly nine years of experience and growth at Helmkamp, he is looked at as a bright, up-and-coming leader among our team in the field.

Kyle Ogden, Helmkamp’s Vice President of Building & Life Science Construction, said “Mark has been a great example of how intelligence and hard work pay off. He has grown into a knowledgeable, capable, and respected individual who has been mentored under some of our best long-time superintendents. We’re excited for him to continue a long and satisfying career with Helmkamp.”

McGuire’s transition to Superintendent comes at a time when labor shortages and a generational skills gap continue to be a rising challenge in the construction industry. According to a recent study by the Associated General Contractors of America, 88% of construction firms are having a hard time finding workers to hire. There are simply less skilled people entering the workforce as the older, more experienced construction workers prepare to retire. Helmkamp is preparing for this shift as the average tenure of current Helmkamp superintendents is 17 years, a few of whom have been with the company for over 30 years.

McGuire resides in Edwardsville, IL with his wife Rebecca.

September 15, 2023

Terracon Announces Key Business Sector Promotion

Jeff Magner promoted to Director of Technology/Digital Infrastructure

Terracon, a leading national consulting engineering firm comprised of engineers, scientists, architects, facilities experts, and field professionals announces a strategic organizational change to support client service, innovation, and project delivery as the company continues to grow.

Jeff Magner

Jeff Magner, P.E., has been promoted to director of Terracon’s Technology (Digital Infrastructure) business sector. In this role, Jeff will lead the safe and profitable growth of this business unit and collaborate in developing Terracon’s strategy to execute services delivered with an outstanding client experience.

“Now more than ever, our clients expect high-quality services provided on shortened timeframes. Speed to market is essential for our clients to meet their business goals, and Terracon invests in innovative tools that deliver information faster,” Magner said.

A licensed professional engineer, Jeff has over 25 years’ experience in geotechnical engineering, construction observation/materials testing and client account management. He joined Terracon in 1994 and previously held roles including project engineer, geotechnical services manager, office manager, regional manager, and firm principal. He is based in Terracon’s Des Moines, Iowa, office.

Two Oculus Inc. Employees Accepted in AIA St. Louis Leadership Program

Jack Bowe and Cory Harvey join CKLDP Class of 2023-2024

Jack Bowe

Oculus Inc., an award-winning, WBE-certified architecture and interior design firm, is pleased to announce that Jack Bowe and Cody Harvey, AIA, EIT, have been accepted into the AIA St. Louis Chapter’s 2023-2024 class of the Christopher Kelley Leadership Development Program. Bowe and Harvey are two of 16 applicants competitively selected to represent a diverse group of emerging professionals that demonstrate strong potential as future leaders in the region.

Cody Harvey

An emerging professional is defined as someone who has graduated from college with an architecture degree and is within 10 years of their first licensure. Prospective participants must go through an application process for selection where proven career success, community involvement and the individual’s contributions within their firm are considered.

“We are so excited about this learning opportunity for Jack and Cody,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, president of Oculus Inc. “Our firm’s strategic plan supports the ongoing development of our staff, and the participation through CKLDP will be a valuable experience in the advancement of both of their careers.”

The year-long program consists of nine individual half-day sessions held monthly beginning this September through May of 2024. The curriculum focuses on core professional skills such as entrepreneurship and firm management; teamwork and collaboration; negotiating skills; client development; community leadership; understanding trends within the industry; and developing your future within the practice.

Beginning in 2013, the AIA|DC chapter undertook an initiative to develop a program which would help train and nurture the next generation of leaders. With the success of the program in DC and other AIA Chapters, the Christopher Kelley Leadership Development Program expanded to St. Louis in 2021. The mission statement of CKLDP is to empower architects through a peer-led leadership development program that cultivates the sharing of experiences, knowledge, and skills, while promoting the growth and advancement of each individual as a leader in the region.

This is the second consecutive year that Oculus Inc. employees have participated in the program. Zachary Mette, an architectural designer at Oculus, was accepted into the AIA St. Louis Chapter’s 2022-2023 class of CKLDP.

“The program challenged me to grow professionally as a leader both in the industry and at Oculus,” said Zachary Mette. “Jack and Cody are wonderful additions to the CKLDP cohort, and I’m looking forward to hearing about their experiences with the program!”

For more information on the Christopher Kelley Leadership Development Program, visit: https://www.aia-stlouis.org/page/CKLDP