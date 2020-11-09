People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

HS Legacy Group Adds Kevin Bocek as Vice President ofSales

Kevin Bocek

MHS Legacy Group, a national holding company of specialty contractors based in St. Louis, announces the addition of Kevin Bocek as vice president of sales for IWR North America and Ci Metal Fabrication. Bocek’s duties at both companies will include creating business opportunities, developing strategic sales plans and establishing connections with possible clients. IWR North America, one of the longest-standing building enclosure contractors in the U.S., and Ci Metal Fabrication, a metal fabrication company based in Meridian, Miss., are both subsidiaries of MHS Legacy Group.

Bocek to develop, maintain business relationships for IWR North America and Ci Metal Fabrication

“We are thrilled to have Kevin on board,” said Todd Staley, president of IWR North America. “Kevin is an industry veteran who will lead critical conversations about IWR’s exciting future and immediately fuel our strategic initiatives.”

Bocek brings more than 30 years of experience in business development and revenue growth to the position, most recently with Alberici, a construction company based in St. Louis. Bocek also possesses a talent for building relationships and positioning companies for tremendous growth.

“We are very excited about the addition of Kevin to Ci Metal,” said Steve Guisgond, general manager of Ci Metal Fabrication. “With his ability to build relationships with customers around the country, we feel Kevin will be able to elevate our business exponentially.”

Bocek will serve both companies on a national level, working out of the St. Louis headquarters of IWR North America.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., IWR North America is one of the longest-standing specialty contractors in the nation, providing turnkey building enclosure and custom specialty metal design services coast-to-coast since the 1940s. For more information, please visit www.iwr-na.com or call 314-633-4958.

Ci Metal Fabrication, located in Meridian, Miss., is a nationally recognized leader in custom industrial metal fabrication working with metals utilizing highly skilled craftsmen while meeting precise specifications in presswork, power forming, welding, cutting, and shearing. For more information, visit www.cimetalfab.com.

Ross & Baruzzini Adds Elizabeth Graff as Director of Business Development

Elizabeth Graff

Ross & Baruzzini, a leading global technology design and consultancy firm, has named Elizabeth Graff director of business development for its Midwest region, which includes key markets in Missouri and Illinois.

Graff brings more than 15 years of experience in marketing and business development, specializing in professional service fields. She most recently served as business development director for Magnetize Agency, where she managed client relationships and led sales strategy and new business acquisition. Previously, she was executive director of the St. Louis Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects and held marketing/business development roles in architecture and construction.

“Elizabeth is passionate about solving problems for clients and helping them identify opportunities to grow their business,” said John Desch, chief commercial officer. “She offers true business development experience with a clear vision for success and the skills and determination to make it happen.”

Graff is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)® green associate, a former affiliate member of the American Society of Landscape Architects and a member of the Society for Marketing of Professional Services, where she sits on the local chapter’s board as 2020-2021 sponsorship director. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

A premier technology, consulting and design firm, Ross & Baruzzini provides advanced solutions that enhance the quality of life in the communities where we live, learn, commute, work and visit. Ross & Baruzzini executes projects in transportation, healthcare, government, higher education and commercial markets in more than 30 countries. The firm operates from headquarters in St. Louis with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Miami, New Haven, Conn., New York, Philadelphia, Seattle and Mexico City. Discover where innovation is made personal at rossbar.com

McCarthy Promotes Rowena Amelung to Director of Business Development

Rowena Amelung

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has promoted Rowena Amelung to the position of Director of Business Development in the company’s 28-state Central Region.

In this position, she will continue to build relationships with potential clients and project partners while pursuing strategic project opportunities throughout the Midwest. Her focus is on McCarthy’s Advanced Technology and Manufacturing group, a growing market sector that encompasses pharmaceutical, food and beverage, consumer product, pet food, general manufacturing and lab facilities.

During her 13-year McCarthy career, Amelung has helped to expand the company’s geographic reach, develop the industrial division’s quality management program and connect women with construction career opportunities.

She originally joined McCarthy’s industrial division in 2007 as a field project engineer. In this role, she helped construct several complex projects, including the company’s first-ever ethanol plant; refineries for ConocoPhillips and BP; a power plant for Ameren Missouri; and a manufacturing building expansion for Boeing.

After earning a promotion to quality manager in 2011, Amelung developed and implemented a quality management program that continues to serve as the template for site-specific quality plans on all McCarthy industrial projects. She also helped to develop McCarthy’s in-house Project Tracker system, a database-driven tool that enables construction teams to monitor cost reports, materials and labor costs in real time so they can effectively manage projects from procurement through turnover.

In 2017, Amelung shifted her focus to business development so she could broaden her expertise and contribute to expanding McCarthy’s project footprint.

“Rowena’s leadership skills, field experience and passion for construction make her an exceptional relationship builder and partner,” said Erin Valentine, vice president of business development in McCarthy’s central region. “She’s also a terrific mentor and positive role model to other women considering construction careers.”

Amelung is an active participant in the McCarthy Partnership for Women, a national employee resource group that introduces young women to construction careers and provides resources and support for females within the company. She organized and emceed McCarthy’s first two internal conferences, which brought together more than 100 women nationwide with the senior leadership team to network and share personal and professional development opportunities.

She’s currently helping to lead McCarthy’s internal cultural imperative, which aims to sustain the company’s culture and create great experiences for everyone: employees, craft professionals, owners, design and trade partners, and the communities where everyone works and lives.

Amelung is also committed to introducing young people to the breadth of engineering and construction career opportunities available to them. This includes regularly speaking to middle school and high school students and participating in STEM-related activities where she can share her personal career success story with students evaluating potential career paths.

She volunteers for a wide range of community organizations, including the United Way of Greater St. Louis, Open Door Animal Sanctuary, Camp Wyman, Women’s Safe House and St. Patrick’s Center. And her civic involvement includes membership in the Asian American Chamber of Commerce, Southwest Illinois Leadership Council and Hawthorn Foundation, a statewide organization dedicated to developing a vibrant economy for Missouri.

Recognized as a “40 under 40” business and community leader by the St. Louis Business Journal in 2019, Amelung earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri–Columbia. She’s a board member of the St. Louis chapters of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) and Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW), as well as a member of the St. Louis Forum, which brings together successful female executives and professionals across the region.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

November 6, 2020

Heidi Miget Joins Midwest BankCentre as Senior VP of Marketing

Heidi Miget

Heidi Miget has joined Midwest BankCentre as senior vice president of marketing, reporting to Danielle Bateman Girondo , executive vice president of marketing.

Miget is responsible for planning, development, implementation and management of digital marketing efforts for three distinct brands within Midwest BankCentre, including the bank, its national online digital bank and its newly launched Rising Analytics, which helps small and mid-sized businesses strategically apply the power of big data to drive innovation and accelerate growth. She builds digital marketing campaigns to attract new customers to the bank and deliver insights of value to new and existing clients. Since 2019, she has consulted with the bank on building its digital infrastructure and omnichannel marketing strategy.

Miget joins Midwest BankCentre from Fully Booked Consulting, an online consulting business she founded in 2017 focused primarily on helping vacation rental owners enhance occupancy rates through digital marketing. She possesses 14 years of digital marketing experience, including roles as director of digital marketing at Save-A-Lot Food Stores and at Brighton Agency.

Miget graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in Spanish.

Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2 billion and deposits total more than $1.5 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois.

Poettker Construction Announces New Hire

Shane Harris

Poettker Construction Company announces the addition of Shane Harris as Business Development Manager. In his role, Harris will support client relationship management and will be instrumental in growing Poettker’s business in both public and private sectors.

“Shane’s background in sales and business development will have a significant impact on Poettker’s growth in the months and years to come,” said Keith Poettker, president of Poettker Construction. “We are thrilled to add to our team this year, especially as we celebrate 40 years in business.”

Harris brings over 19 years of experience in the construction industry and has earned a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He is currently a member of the St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers, CCIM Institute, CREW-St. Louis, the Missouri Society for Healthcare Engineering and Urban Land Institute.

Poettker Construction Company is a relationship-driven construction firm specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services. Established in 1980, Poettker actively serves local, regional and national clients from its offices in Breese, Ill. and Charlotte, and continues to expand its diverse portfolio in commercial, distribution, mixed-use, municipal, educational, federal government, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, recreational, retail, and energy markets. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.

KAI Hires Eduardo Ponce as Senior Project Architect at its Dallas-Fort Worth Office

Eduardo Ponce

KAI is proud to announce the hiring of Eduardo Ponce, RA as Senior Project Architect at its Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas office. Ponce is responsible for developing, implementing and coordinating the overall design and documentation of projects from start to finish.

Ponce has enjoyed a successful 22-year career. Prior to KAI, he worked as a Project Designer/Architect for Pfluger Architects in San Antonio, Texas and as a Project Architect for SkB Architects in Seattle, Washington and Carson Design Associates and Merrick & Company in San Antonio, Texas.

Ponce has a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Oregon and is a licensed Texas State Architect. He lives in Plano, Texas with his wife and daughter and enjoys photography, travel and the visual arts.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

October 30, 2020

Jada Reese

Enterprise Bank & Trust, the banking subsidiary of Enterprise Financial Services Corp has announced the hiring of Jada D. Reese as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Reese succeeds Lorie White, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Reese will be responsible for the strategic human resources operations inclusive of development and implementation of policies and programs for all major human resources functions, including talent acquisition, compensation, benefits, leadership development, talent management, and learning and organizational development, to achieve company objectives.

“Jada will be a great asset to Enterprise. She has a wealth of experience as a strategic leader and advisor with top St. Louis employers, and has proven her expertise in developing talent, leadership and in influencing successful, innovative workplaces,” said Jim Lally, EFSC President and CEO. “Jada will contribute to our strategic direction as we continue to grow and optimize.”

Reese comes to Enterprise with more than 20 years of strategic consultative leadership experience, with notable expertise in leadership, workforce development, diversity and inclusion, and labor and employee relations. Reese most recently served as the human resources leader for BJC Home Care, BJC Behavioral Health and BJC Corporate health, subsidiaries of BJC HealthCare in St. Louis. There, she worked with all BJC subsidiaries in her strategic labor relations role and was named the BJC HR Diversity and Inclusion MVP for 2018-2019.

Her prior human resources leadership experience includes roles at Express Scripts, Inc., CPI Corp, INROADS – St. Louis, Inc. and Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc. Reese is an alumna of the University of Missouri at Rolla (Missouri S&T University) where she earned a bachelor of science in Mechanical Engineering and was inducted into the University’s Women’s Hall of Fame and Academy of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. She also graduated with an Executive Master of Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

“Enterprise has a great reputation as a top bank to work for throughout its markets,” Reese said. “I’m eager to be part of the Enterprise family and continue the legacy of professional growth and robust career engagement for associates at Enterprise.”

Reese is a lifetime member and past president of the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources, an INROADS alumna and visionary leadership honoree, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and alumna of Focus St. Louis and St. Louis Business Diversity Initiative, among other achievements. She dedicates her time as a mentor and volunteer, and is an avid St. Louis sports fan.

Enterprise Bank & Trust is a financial services partner that empowers growing businesses to improve their ability to compete, growing families to secure their financial futures, and growing communities to advance the quality of life for all. For more information, visit enterprisebank.com. Member FDIC.

FSA, LLC Hires Jack Huang

Jack Huang

Jack Huang joined the FSA team in October 2020 as an Architectural Associate. Jack earned his Master’s Degree in Architecture from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 2017 and is currently working towards becoming a licensed architect. We are pleased to welcome Jack to our team!

FSA is a comprehensive architectural and design firm specializing in healthcare, laboratory design, higher education facilities, and K-12 education. To learn more about FSA, please visit https://www.fsastl.com/

Jason Appel joins Knoebel Construction as Project Manager

Jason Appel

Appel has 25 years of construction industry experience, both on the general contracting and the owner/client representative side. His experience spans healthcare, institutional, industrial and tenant finish projects. Appel holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Missouri State University.

Jason Appel of St. Louis, MO, has joined Knoebel Construction as project manager. Appel is responsible for managing construction of select retail projects, including tenant build-outs and retail developments in St. Louis and nationally.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

Brandon Barklage Joins Castle Stone Products

Brandon Barklage

Castle Stone Products has hired Brandon Barklage as Sales & Estimating Manager. Brandon’s background working for his family-owned masonry contractor brings a qualified perspective to his take-off & estimating role as well as the value he brings to the company’s sales efforts. Based in St. Louis, Castle Stone Products is a business-to-business manufacturer of a variety of stone veneer products.

October 23, 2020

KAI Build Hires Eva Chapin as Project Manager

Eva Chapin

KAI Build proudly announces the hiring of Eva Chapin as Project Manager in its St. Louis office.

As Project Manager, Chapin is responsible for managing subcontractors, project budgets, and schedules for construction projects of various sizes and across different sectors. She will interface with clients in pursuit of successfully achieving all project objectives.

She has 13 years of construction industry experience, having previously worked as a Project Manager at S.M. Wilson & Company and Bell Electrical Contractors and as a Quality Control Manager at Walsh Construction.

“Eva has a diverse background with particularly deep experience in large healthcare projects. She has the confidence we are looking for to effectively manage our projects,” said Brian Arnold, President at KAI Build. “We are excited for her to join our team and work with us towards our efforts to transform communities.”

Chapin earned her Bachelor of Science in Marketing with a minor in Fine Arts from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois, and she is certified through ASHE, ICRA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Construction Quality Management for Contractors.

Chapin resides in St. Louis with her husband and their three pets. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, gardening and playing video games such as Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

Josh Eckert joins Wiegmann Associates as Project Engineer

Josh Eckert of O’Fallon, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Project Engineer. He is responsible for designing and engineering commercial HVAC systems for various Wiegmann Associates projects.

Josh Eckert

Eckert has three years of experience in mechanical engineering and project management of HVAC construction projects for commercial office/warehouses, surgery centers, refrigerated warehouses and industrial facilities. He holds certifications in Engineer in Training (EIT), OSHA 10, United Rentals Lift and American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) HVAC Design: Level 1 and Level 2. Eckert holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Engineering Management and Spanish for Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

Knoebel Construction promotes Bryon Muir to Director of Business Development

Bryon Muir

Bryon Muir of O’Fallon, MO, has been promoted to Director of Business Development at Knoebel Construction. Muir’s responsibilities include growing clientele nationwide in retail, retail center, restaurant, grocery, automotive and healthcare/wellness markets and pursuing opportunities to expand into new industries. Muir joined Knoebel Construction as a Project Manager in 2011 and was promoted to Senior Project Manager in 2019. He has 23 years of experience in the construction industry.



Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.