People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Jada Reese

Enterprise Bank & Trust, the banking subsidiary of Enterprise Financial Services Corp has announced the hiring of Jada D. Reese as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Reese succeeds Lorie White, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Reese will be responsible for the strategic human resources operations inclusive of development and implementation of policies and programs for all major human resources functions, including talent acquisition, compensation, benefits, leadership development, talent management, and learning and organizational development, to achieve company objectives.

“Jada will be a great asset to Enterprise. She has a wealth of experience as a strategic leader and advisor with top St. Louis employers, and has proven her expertise in developing talent, leadership and in influencing successful, innovative workplaces,” said Jim Lally, EFSC President and CEO. “Jada will contribute to our strategic direction as we continue to grow and optimize.”

Reese comes to Enterprise with more than 20 years of strategic consultative leadership experience, with notable expertise in leadership, workforce development, diversity and inclusion, and labor and employee relations. Reese most recently served as the human resources leader for BJC Home Care, BJC Behavioral Health and BJC Corporate health, subsidiaries of BJC HealthCare in St. Louis. There, she worked with all BJC subsidiaries in her strategic labor relations role and was named the BJC HR Diversity and Inclusion MVP for 2018-2019.

Her prior human resources leadership experience includes roles at Express Scripts, Inc., CPI Corp, INROADS – St. Louis, Inc. and Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc. Reese is an alumna of the University of Missouri at Rolla (Missouri S&T University) where she earned a bachelor of science in Mechanical Engineering and was inducted into the University’s Women’s Hall of Fame and Academy of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. She also graduated with an Executive Master of Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

“Enterprise has a great reputation as a top bank to work for throughout its markets,” Reese said. “I’m eager to be part of the Enterprise family and continue the legacy of professional growth and robust career engagement for associates at Enterprise.”

Reese is a lifetime member and past president of the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources, an INROADS alumna and visionary leadership honoree, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and alumna of Focus St. Louis and St. Louis Business Diversity Initiative, among other achievements. She dedicates her time as a mentor and volunteer, and is an avid St. Louis sports fan.

Enterprise Bank & Trust is a financial services partner that empowers growing businesses to improve their ability to compete, growing families to secure their financial futures, and growing communities to advance the quality of life for all. For more information, visit enterprisebank.com. Member FDIC.

FSA, LLC Hires Jack Huang

Jack Huang

Jack Huang joined the FSA team in October 2020 as an Architectural Associate. Jack earned his Master’s Degree in Architecture from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 2017 and is currently working towards becoming a licensed architect. We are pleased to welcome Jack to our team!

FSA is a comprehensive architectural and design firm specializing in healthcare, laboratory design, higher education facilities, and K-12 education. To learn more about FSA, please visit https://www.fsastl.com/

Jason Appel joins Knoebel Construction as Project Manager

Jason Appel

Appel has 25 years of construction industry experience, both on the general contracting and the owner/client representative side. His experience spans healthcare, institutional, industrial and tenant finish projects. Appel holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Missouri State University.

Jason Appel of St. Louis, MO, has joined Knoebel Construction as project manager. Appel is responsible for managing construction of select retail projects, including tenant build-outs and retail developments in St. Louis and nationally.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

Brandon Barklage Joins Castle Stone Products

Brandon Barklage

Castle Stone Products has hired Brandon Barklage as Sales & Estimating Manager. Brandon’s background working for his family-owned masonry contractor brings a qualified perspective to his take-off & estimating role as well as the value he brings to the company’s sales efforts. Based in St. Louis, Castle Stone Products is a business-to-business manufacturer of a variety of stone veneer products.

October 23, 2020

KAI Build Hires Eva Chapin as Project Manager

Eva Chapin

KAI Build proudly announces the hiring of Eva Chapin as Project Manager in its St. Louis office.

As Project Manager, Chapin is responsible for managing subcontractors, project budgets, and schedules for construction projects of various sizes and across different sectors. She will interface with clients in pursuit of successfully achieving all project objectives.

She has 13 years of construction industry experience, having previously worked as a Project Manager at S.M. Wilson & Company and Bell Electrical Contractors and as a Quality Control Manager at Walsh Construction.

“Eva has a diverse background with particularly deep experience in large healthcare projects. She has the confidence we are looking for to effectively manage our projects,” said Brian Arnold, President at KAI Build. “We are excited for her to join our team and work with us towards our efforts to transform communities.”

Chapin earned her Bachelor of Science in Marketing with a minor in Fine Arts from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois, and she is certified through ASHE, ICRA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Construction Quality Management for Contractors.

Chapin resides in St. Louis with her husband and their three pets. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, gardening and playing video games such as Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

Josh Eckert joins Wiegmann Associates as Project Engineer

Josh Eckert of O’Fallon, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Project Engineer. He is responsible for designing and engineering commercial HVAC systems for various Wiegmann Associates projects.

Josh Eckert

Eckert has three years of experience in mechanical engineering and project management of HVAC construction projects for commercial office/warehouses, surgery centers, refrigerated warehouses and industrial facilities. He holds certifications in Engineer in Training (EIT), OSHA 10, United Rentals Lift and American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) HVAC Design: Level 1 and Level 2. Eckert holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Engineering Management and Spanish for Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

Knoebel Construction promotes Bryon Muir to Director of Business Development

Bryon Muir

Bryon Muir of O’Fallon, MO, has been promoted to Director of Business Development at Knoebel Construction. Muir’s responsibilities include growing clientele nationwide in retail, retail center, restaurant, grocery, automotive and healthcare/wellness markets and pursuing opportunities to expand into new industries. Muir joined Knoebel Construction as a Project Manager in 2011 and was promoted to Senior Project Manager in 2019. He has 23 years of experience in the construction industry.



Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

October 15, 2020

New Hires at Murphy Company

Justin Nack

Justin Nack has joined Murphy Company as Project Engineer. The announcement was made by Kevin Suiter, Vice President – Estimating. Justin is a recent graduate of Missouri Science and Technology with a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering. His areas of focus ranged from machine design to environmental controls. Nack most recently worked with the analysis of product field performance in the quality/warranty co-op division of an HVAC product manufacturer. Prior to that, Justin gained experience as an engineering intern at air engineering & testing facility.

Ryan Palmer

Ryan Palmer has joined Murphy Company as BIM/CAD Designer. The announcement was made by Kevin Kopp, BIM Manager. With experience working for contractors in the plumbing field, Palmer most recently worked as a plumbing designer after gaining experience as a plumbing drafter. Prior to that, Ryan worked as an AutoCAD Technician and junior AutoCAD drafter. As a 2007 graduate of Ranken Technical College, Ryan earned an Associates in Technology in Building Systems Engineering Technology.

Frank Houston

Frank Houston has joined Murphy Company as Refrigeration Project Manager. The announcement was made by Bob Eichelberger, Manager – Refrigeration Solutions. With a Bachelors degree in management from Webster University, Frank also hold certificates and licenses in refrigeration and HVAC. Houston began his career as a service technician. After gaining experience in the field, he took on an equipment coordinator role with a refrigeration company. This role set Frank up to eventually move into a project manager position. Murphy Company is excited to welcome experienced project manager, Frank Houston!

Founded in 1907, Murphy Company is one of the nation’s largest and privately held mechanical contracting firms delivering innovative solutions to the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. The firm employs more than 1,000 people nationwide. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

Ross & Baruzzini I EDI Adds Don Fowler as Director of Business Development – Technology, Western Region

Former Senior Executive with Toshiba and Siemens Healthcare

Don Fowler

Ross & Baruzzini I EDI , a leading global technology design and consultancy firm, has named Don Fowler director of business development for its 16-state Western region, which includes key markets in Colorado, Texas and Washington.

An accomplished senior executive in healthcare technology, Fowler has amassed more than 30 years of specialized experience after serving in chief executive and board roles for Toshiba America Medical Systems and in senior executive positions for Siemens Healthcare USA . In those capacities, he helped evolve strategic vision and guided teams through product evolution to achieve market share growth.

“We are delighted to have Don join Ross & Baruzzini I EDI,” said John Desch , chief commercial officer. ”He offers deep industry expertise and the demonstrated ability to grow business in highly competitive markets. I look forward to working alongside him as we seek to strengthen and expand our brand.”

Fowler currently serves as an adviser and ambassador for the Center for Professional Selling at Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business in Waco, Texas, where he mentors students on sales skills. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Emory University in Atlanta, Ga.

Ross & Baruzzini I EDI explores, designs and implements innovative technology solutions for clients around the globe. It focuses on communication technologies, information systems infrastructure, security, audio-visual systems and data centers. Services include strategic planning, systems design, complex technology program management, commissioning and technology integration.

PARIC Adds Two Senior Leaders to Executive Leadership Team

Leticia Lago & Christie Judd

PARIC Corporation has strengthened their Executive Leadership Team by adding two of the organization’s more experienced senior leaders – Vice President of Preconstruction Leticia Lago and Chief People Officer Christie Judd.

The seven-person Executive Leadership Team sets the strategic vision of the organization and the tone for working with employees, customers, subcontractors and vendors and for evaluating the company’s performance against all goals.

Lago has 28 years of construction experience, beginning as a structural engineer and including 12 years of experience as senior estimator with Alberici Constructors.

She joined PARIC four years ago and has been responsible for overseeing all preconstruction work since long-time manager Becky Wall retired earlier this year. Lago earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at Brazil’s Universidade Federal do Parana.

She is a LEED accredited professional and a Design-Build accredited professional. Her volunteer work as a strong advocate for minorities and women in construction has been recognized by the St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers with their Diversity Excellence and Advocacy Award.

Judd’s role as Chief People Officer is a new position. A 10-year employee, she formerly served as PARIC’s vice president for human resources, where she implemented a two-year leadership development and customized training program to provide the company’s managers with tools to lead a successful team.

She has earned certification as a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and as a Certified Professional (CP) with the Society of Human Resource Management. Her previous work experience was with SSM Health.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications at California State University – Sacramento. Active in the community, she volunteers her time with the Southside Early Childhood Center as well as supporting the Walnut Park revitalization efforts through PARIC.

PARIC pairs a range of construction services to offer an unparalleled building and service experience. From consulting and construction management to design/build and general contracting services, the company matches experience and talents to meet customers’ needs. PARIC is committed to enhancing the regions in which they work by being an integral part of the community and by leveraging the talent and experience of top-notch people who work closely with clients to build their visions into reality.

KAI Senior Project Manager Joel Kerschen Selected President of Construction Specifications Institute – Greater Saint Louis Chapter

Joel Kerschen

KAI Enterprises is proud to announce that Senior Project Manager Joel Kerschen, AIA, CSI, LEED AP BD+C has been appointed President of the Construction Specifications Institute – Greater Saint Louis Chapter.

The Construction Specifications Institute (CSI), founded in 1948, is a national association of more than 7,000 volunteers, including specifiers, architects, engineers, contractors, facility managers, product representatives, manufacturers, owners and others who are experts in building construction and materials. The organization has more than 120 chapters across the country and is dedicated to the development and transformation of construction standards and formats, education and certification of professionals, and the creation of industry practice tools.

Kerschen, an architect and project manager, will serve for a year as CSI’s President of the Greater Saint Louis Chapter. He has previously served as 1st Vice President, Secretary and Professional Director of the chapter, and he is a Certified Construction Specifier through the organization.

“My goal as president will be to provide members with a number of networking opportunities, interesting educational programs and events for them to share real-world situations with the focus on improving the building design and construction process,” said Kerschen. “I am really excited about the opportunity, and I am looking forward to doing great things for our chapter’s members.”

Kerschen has more than 30 years of development, design and construction experience and graduated from the University of Kansas with three degrees, including a Bachelor of Architecture. He is a registered architect, NCARB Certified, a member of AIA and a LEED Accredited Professional with a BD+C specialty.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

Square UP Builders Promotes Tim Cayou to Field Operations Manager in Finish Carpentry and Trim Division

Tim Cayou

Square UP Builders has promoted Tim Cayou to Field Operations Manager in its Finish Carpentry and Trim Division. Cayou previously held the title of Foreman.

In his new position, Cayou will be responsible for leading field staff, workforce development, coordinating tools and equipment logistics, project planning, and assisting with cost projections.

He has been in the construction industry for 16 years. Prior to Square UP, Cayou worked as a carpenter for Waterhout Construction and Wil-Bond Construction, both headquartered in St. Louis.

“We are excited to promote Tim from within our ranks because of his commitment and shared passion for the training and continued development of our foreman, journeymen and apprentice core,” said Brian Arnold, Vice President of The UP Companies. “Our greatest asset is our safe and productive workforce. By prioritizing investments in our field operations and people, we expand our overall capacity and continue to support our hard-earned reputation in the marketplace for high quality work done quickly and safely.”

When not working, Cayou of DeSoto, Missouri enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, bow hunting and collecting St. Louis Blues Hockey and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball memorabilia.

The UP Companies (UPCO) is one of the region’s largest full-service contracting companies offering all-inclusive and convenient solutions for general contractors, owners and facilities management professionals. For more information, go to www.theupcompanies.com or call (314) 865-3888.