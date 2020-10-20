People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

KAI Build Hires Eva Chapin as Project Manager

Eva Chapin

KAI Build proudly announces the hiring of Eva Chapin as Project Manager in its St. Louis office.

As Project Manager, Chapin is responsible for managing subcontractors, project budgets, and schedules for construction projects of various sizes and across different sectors. She will interface with clients in pursuit of successfully achieving all project objectives.

She has 13 years of construction industry experience, having previously worked as a Project Manager at S.M. Wilson & Company and Bell Electrical Contractors and as a Quality Control Manager at Walsh Construction.

“Eva has a diverse background with particularly deep experience in large healthcare projects. She has the confidence we are looking for to effectively manage our projects,” said Brian Arnold, President at KAI Build. “We are excited for her to join our team and work with us towards our efforts to transform communities.”

Chapin earned her Bachelor of Science in Marketing with a minor in Fine Arts from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois, and she is certified through ASHE, ICRA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Construction Quality Management for Contractors.

Chapin resides in St. Louis with her husband and their three pets. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, gardening and playing video games such as Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

Josh Eckert joins Wiegmann Associates as Project Engineer

Josh Eckert of O’Fallon, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a Project Engineer. He is responsible for designing and engineering commercial HVAC systems for various Wiegmann Associates projects.

Josh Eckert

Eckert has three years of experience in mechanical engineering and project management of HVAC construction projects for commercial office/warehouses, surgery centers, refrigerated warehouses and industrial facilities. He holds certifications in Engineer in Training (EIT), OSHA 10, United Rentals Lift and American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) HVAC Design: Level 1 and Level 2. Eckert holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Engineering Management and Spanish for Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

Knoebel Construction promotes Bryon Muir to Director of Business Development

Bryon Muir

Bryon Muir of O’Fallon, MO, has been promoted to Director of Business Development at Knoebel Construction. Muir’s responsibilities include growing clientele nationwide in retail, retail center, restaurant, grocery, automotive and healthcare/wellness markets and pursuing opportunities to expand into new industries. Muir joined Knoebel Construction as a Project Manager in 2011 and was promoted to Senior Project Manager in 2019. He has 23 years of experience in the construction industry.



Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

October 15, 2020

New Hires at Murphy Company

Justin Nack

Justin Nack has joined Murphy Company as Project Engineer. The announcement was made by Kevin Suiter, Vice President – Estimating. Justin is a recent graduate of Missouri Science and Technology with a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering. His areas of focus ranged from machine design to environmental controls. Nack most recently worked with the analysis of product field performance in the quality/warranty co-op division of an HVAC product manufacturer. Prior to that, Justin gained experience as an engineering intern at air engineering & testing facility.

Ryan Palmer

Ryan Palmer has joined Murphy Company as BIM/CAD Designer. The announcement was made by Kevin Kopp, BIM Manager. With experience working for contractors in the plumbing field, Palmer most recently worked as a plumbing designer after gaining experience as a plumbing drafter. Prior to that, Ryan worked as an AutoCAD Technician and junior AutoCAD drafter. As a 2007 graduate of Ranken Technical College, Ryan earned an Associates in Technology in Building Systems Engineering Technology.

Frank Houston

Frank Houston has joined Murphy Company as Refrigeration Project Manager. The announcement was made by Bob Eichelberger, Manager – Refrigeration Solutions. With a Bachelors degree in management from Webster University, Frank also hold certificates and licenses in refrigeration and HVAC. Houston began his career as a service technician. After gaining experience in the field, he took on an equipment coordinator role with a refrigeration company. This role set Frank up to eventually move into a project manager position. Murphy Company is excited to welcome experienced project manager, Frank Houston!

Founded in 1907, Murphy Company is one of the nation’s largest and privately held mechanical contracting firms delivering innovative solutions to the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. The firm employs more than 1,000 people nationwide. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

Ross & Baruzzini I EDI Adds Don Fowler as Director of Business Development – Technology, Western Region

Former Senior Executive with Toshiba and Siemens Healthcare

Don Fowler

Ross & Baruzzini I EDI , a leading global technology design and consultancy firm, has named Don Fowler director of business development for its 16-state Western region, which includes key markets in Colorado, Texas and Washington.

An accomplished senior executive in healthcare technology, Fowler has amassed more than 30 years of specialized experience after serving in chief executive and board roles for Toshiba America Medical Systems and in senior executive positions for Siemens Healthcare USA . In those capacities, he helped evolve strategic vision and guided teams through product evolution to achieve market share growth.

“We are delighted to have Don join Ross & Baruzzini I EDI,” said John Desch , chief commercial officer. ”He offers deep industry expertise and the demonstrated ability to grow business in highly competitive markets. I look forward to working alongside him as we seek to strengthen and expand our brand.”

Fowler currently serves as an adviser and ambassador for the Center for Professional Selling at Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business in Waco, Texas, where he mentors students on sales skills. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Emory University in Atlanta, Ga.

Ross & Baruzzini I EDI explores, designs and implements innovative technology solutions for clients around the globe. It focuses on communication technologies, information systems infrastructure, security, audio-visual systems and data centers. Services include strategic planning, systems design, complex technology program management, commissioning and technology integration.

PARIC Adds Two Senior Leaders to Executive Leadership Team

Leticia Lago & Christie Judd

PARIC Corporation has strengthened their Executive Leadership Team by adding two of the organization’s more experienced senior leaders – Vice President of Preconstruction Leticia Lago and Chief People Officer Christie Judd.

The seven-person Executive Leadership Team sets the strategic vision of the organization and the tone for working with employees, customers, subcontractors and vendors and for evaluating the company’s performance against all goals.

Lago has 28 years of construction experience, beginning as a structural engineer and including 12 years of experience as senior estimator with Alberici Constructors.

She joined PARIC four years ago and has been responsible for overseeing all preconstruction work since long-time manager Becky Wall retired earlier this year. Lago earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at Brazil’s Universidade Federal do Parana.

She is a LEED accredited professional and a Design-Build accredited professional. Her volunteer work as a strong advocate for minorities and women in construction has been recognized by the St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers with their Diversity Excellence and Advocacy Award.

Judd’s role as Chief People Officer is a new position. A 10-year employee, she formerly served as PARIC’s vice president for human resources, where she implemented a two-year leadership development and customized training program to provide the company’s managers with tools to lead a successful team.

She has earned certification as a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) and as a Certified Professional (CP) with the Society of Human Resource Management. Her previous work experience was with SSM Health.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications at California State University – Sacramento. Active in the community, she volunteers her time with the Southside Early Childhood Center as well as supporting the Walnut Park revitalization efforts through PARIC.

PARIC pairs a range of construction services to offer an unparalleled building and service experience. From consulting and construction management to design/build and general contracting services, the company matches experience and talents to meet customers’ needs. PARIC is committed to enhancing the regions in which they work by being an integral part of the community and by leveraging the talent and experience of top-notch people who work closely with clients to build their visions into reality.

KAI Senior Project Manager Joel Kerschen Selected President of Construction Specifications Institute – Greater Saint Louis Chapter

Joel Kerschen

KAI Enterprises is proud to announce that Senior Project Manager Joel Kerschen, AIA, CSI, LEED AP BD+C has been appointed President of the Construction Specifications Institute – Greater Saint Louis Chapter.

The Construction Specifications Institute (CSI), founded in 1948, is a national association of more than 7,000 volunteers, including specifiers, architects, engineers, contractors, facility managers, product representatives, manufacturers, owners and others who are experts in building construction and materials. The organization has more than 120 chapters across the country and is dedicated to the development and transformation of construction standards and formats, education and certification of professionals, and the creation of industry practice tools.

Kerschen, an architect and project manager, will serve for a year as CSI’s President of the Greater Saint Louis Chapter. He has previously served as 1st Vice President, Secretary and Professional Director of the chapter, and he is a Certified Construction Specifier through the organization.

“My goal as president will be to provide members with a number of networking opportunities, interesting educational programs and events for them to share real-world situations with the focus on improving the building design and construction process,” said Kerschen. “I am really excited about the opportunity, and I am looking forward to doing great things for our chapter’s members.”

Kerschen has more than 30 years of development, design and construction experience and graduated from the University of Kansas with three degrees, including a Bachelor of Architecture. He is a registered architect, NCARB Certified, a member of AIA and a LEED Accredited Professional with a BD+C specialty.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

Square UP Builders Promotes Tim Cayou to Field Operations Manager in Finish Carpentry and Trim Division

Tim Cayou

Square UP Builders has promoted Tim Cayou to Field Operations Manager in its Finish Carpentry and Trim Division. Cayou previously held the title of Foreman.

In his new position, Cayou will be responsible for leading field staff, workforce development, coordinating tools and equipment logistics, project planning, and assisting with cost projections.

He has been in the construction industry for 16 years. Prior to Square UP, Cayou worked as a carpenter for Waterhout Construction and Wil-Bond Construction, both headquartered in St. Louis.

“We are excited to promote Tim from within our ranks because of his commitment and shared passion for the training and continued development of our foreman, journeymen and apprentice core,” said Brian Arnold, Vice President of The UP Companies. “Our greatest asset is our safe and productive workforce. By prioritizing investments in our field operations and people, we expand our overall capacity and continue to support our hard-earned reputation in the marketplace for high quality work done quickly and safely.”

When not working, Cayou of DeSoto, Missouri enjoys spending time with his wife and two daughters, bow hunting and collecting St. Louis Blues Hockey and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball memorabilia.

The UP Companies (UPCO) is one of the region’s largest full-service contracting companies offering all-inclusive and convenient solutions for general contractors, owners and facilities management professionals. For more information, go to www.theupcompanies.com or call (314) 865-3888.

October 9, 2020

KAI Engineering Expands with Addition of Three Mechanical Designers and Electrical Designer

KAI is proud to announce the expansion of their Engineering group with the hiring of Edna Bartolomei-Diaz, EIT, LEED AP BD+C as Senior Mechanical Designer; Khan Okouny Pouch as Senior Mechanical Designer; and Mariliz Peniza as Mechanical Designer at its Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas office; and Rick Hoops as an Electrical Designer in its St. Louis office.

Edna Bartolomei-Diaz

Edna Bartolomei-Diaz, EIT, LEED AP BD+C, as Senior Mechanical Designer

As Senior Mechanical Designer, Bartolomei-Diaz is responsible for the complete analysis, planning and illustration of mechanical and plumbing design for new buildings, renovations, HVAC and plumbing retrofits.

Bartolomei-Diaz has 18 years of industry experience having previously worked as Director of Engineering/Mechanical Engineering at Axxis Building Systems in Fort Worth, Texas; as a Mechanical Engineer at Jacobs Engineering in Fort Worth, Texas and Orlando, Florida; and as an MEP Engineer for Capitol Architectural and Engineering in Lake Mary, Florida.

Bartolomei-Diaz earned her Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Puerto Rico. She is also a LEED Accredited Professional and a member of ASHRAE.

She currently resides in Grand Prairie, Texas with her husband and daughter, and when not working, she enjoys meditating, yoga and kayaking.

Khan Okouny Pouch

Khan Okouny Pouch as Senior Mechanical Designer

As Senior Mechanical Designer, Pouch is responsible for the complete analysis, planning and illustration of mechanical and plumbing design for new buildings, renovations, HVAC and plumbing retrofits.

Pouch has a year of industry experience and a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Science in Mechanical and Energy Engineering from the University of North Texas. Prior to KAI, he worked for 10 years as a Services Sales Representative for The Hertz Corporation.

When not working, Pouch is involved with South Sudanese community development and also enjoys running. He resides in Fort Worth, Texas with his wife, two sons and daughter.

Mariliz Peniza

Mariliz Peniza as Mechanical Designer

As Mechanical Designer, Peniza will work on a variety of design projects utilizing AutoCAD and Revit software.

Peniza has worked in the industry for 13 years, having previously worked as an Assistant Designer for Adams Engineering & Development Consultants in Southlake, Texas and as an Assistant Coordinator at DynaTen Corporation in Fort Worth, Texas.

She has an Associate in Computer Drafting and Design and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Construction Management from the ITT Technical Institute.

When not working, Peniza donates to such organizations as the Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army Giving Tree. She enjoys photography, cross-stitch, and arts and crafts. She lives in Mansfield, Texas with her boyfriend Kevin and their 4-year-old son. Their blended family includes a daughter and four sons.

Rick Hoops as Electrical Designer

Rick Hoops

In his new position, Hoops will provide engineering design, equipment sizing and layout, and draft electrical plans.

Hoops has been in the engineering industry for four years, having previously worked as an Electrical Engineer for EDM Inc., Project Engineer for Sachs Electric Company in Fenton, Missouri and a Staff Engineer for David Mason & Associates in St. Louis.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from University of Missouri-Saint Louis/Washington University joint engineering program.

Hoops has previously mentored students from his alma matter through Mentor Collective and has also volunteered with the Gateway Men’s Chorus where he also performs. He is also a singer and actor and has performed in various local bands and theatrical productions over the past 20 years.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. For more than 40 years, KAI has been instrumental in transforming communities through its expertise in residential, commercial, K-12, higher education, healthcare, science and technology, aviation, mobility, sports and entertainment, government, water and community-focused projects. KAI Enterprises is comprised of four distinct business units—KAI Design, KAI Engineering, KAI Build and KAI 360 Construction Services. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

Square UP Builders Hires Mike Stelzer as Operations Manager of Framing Division

Mike Stelzer

Square UP Builders has hired Mike Stelzer as Operations Manager of its Framing Division. He will be responsible for leading field staff, coordinating tools and equipment logistics, project planning and assisting with cost projections.

Stelzer has had a successful 18-year career in the construction industry, having previously held the title of General Foreman at Cheltenham Construction Services in Washington, Missouri; Foreman at GT Built and Orian Construction in St. Louis; and Apprentice/Journeyman for L&B in Washington, Missouri and Taylor-Morley Homes in St. Louis.

“We are pleased to announce a major investment in our field operations team with the addition of Mike Stelzer. Mike’s passion for leadership, training and development, combined with his subject matter expertise will expand our competitive capacity and further our reputation as the leading framing contractor in the region,” said Brian Arnold, Vice President of The UP Companies.

Stelzer is a member of the St. Louis – Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council Local 92, and he has completed training through OSHA 30 and the St. Louis Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Program.

Outside of work, Stelzer enjoys spending quality time at home in Valley Park, Missouri with his wife and three daughters. He is a softball coach to two of his daughters’ teams, and he also enjoys grilling, attending sporting events and concerts, and traveling.

The UP Companies (UPCO) is one of the region’s largest full-service contracting companies offering all-inclusive and convenient solutions for general contractors, owners and facilities management professionals. For a decade, UPCO has focused on its mission of Building UP Communities Through Innovation, Diversity, and Integrity, providing superior design and contracting services through each of its distinct business units. For more information, go to www.theupcompanies.com or call 314.865-3888.

S. M. Wilson Hires Nick Martin as Senior Project Development Manager

Nick Martin

S. M. Wilson & Co. has hired Nick Martin as Senior Project Development Manager for the firm’s Southeast Missouri market.

Martin is stationed in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The addition comes as part of the company’s efforts to provide more value and personalized experience for their clients and partners in Southeast Missouri. As Senior Project Development Manager, Martin will work closely with the firm’s Client Development team to identify potential opportunities with new clients in the area. He will also serve as the operational lead on these projects.

Martin joins S. M. Wilson with 14 years of experience serving as a Project Engineer, Project Manager and Project Director on education, healthcare, hospitality and facilities/plant operations projects

He holds a B.S. in Construction Management and Design and M.S. in Organizational Management from Southeast Missouri State University. He is OSHA 10 Hour Certified as well as a part of the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE), Missouri Society for Healthcare Engineering (MOSHE) and Cape Girardeau Noon Lion’s Club.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the Midwest. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.

St. Louis Regional Freightway’s Mary Lamie Recognized with 2020 Women in Supply Chain Award

Mary Lamie

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only magazine in the supply chain industry covering the entire global supply chain that focuses on ROI, professional development and change management, announced this week the recipients of its first-ever Women in Supply Chain Award. Mary Lamie, head of the St. Louis Regional Freightway and Executive Vice President of Multi-Modal Enterprises at Bi-State Development, was recognized with the prestigious award that honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.



Since 2014 when Lamie was selected to establish and lead the St. Louis region’s new freight district, she has worked with public and private partners to evaluate freight needs in the St. Louis region and the freight network’s operational status. She heads the regional effort to grow the $6 billion of goods traveling through the bi-state area annually and to ensure the freight network can handle the 45% growth in freight volume projected over the next 25 years. Lamie created a foundation for a comprehensive, regional approach to freight management, infrastructure and marketing, and has united the region toward a common focus by establishing partnerships bridging government boundaries, public and private sector, industries and modes of transportation.



“We received over 200 entries for this new award, entries that were submitted from a combination of men and women. This proves that our industry needed an award like this, especially in conjunction with Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 20-year anniversary,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “According to Gartner’s 2020 Women in Supply Chain Survey, 17% of chief supply chain officers are now women – a 6% increase compared to 2019. This award resembles females supporting other female leaders; men supporting their female counterparts. It resembles the future. It represents growth, evolution and community. And, that future shows that it’s a great time to be a part of the supply chain industry. So, congratulations to these top female leaders. I look forward to seeing what else you do to grow the supply chain industry.”



When it comes to women’s roles aligning supply chain with a company’s broader strategy, Lamie sees clear evidence that women are playing a critical role building reliable and efficient supply chains and the infrastructure that supports them, both of which enable the nation to compete globally.



“It is truly an honor to receive this award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and validates the hard work we’re doing to elevate the St. Louis region’s status as a world-class freight hub right here in the heartland of America,” said Lamie. “This award is a testament to the support I and the St. Louis Regional Freightway receive from many public and private sector partners who are all working collaboratively with us to maximize infrastructure funding for the region and to advance our partnerships with other midwest and coastal ports so more cargo moves between Midwest and foreign destinations. All of these efforts will help increase jobs in manufacturing and logistics industries here and, ultimately, improve the nation’s global competitiveness.



Lamie’s work building consensus and advocating for funding has been central to these efforts, but she also plays another critical role — marketing the St. Louis region to further elevate its status as a global freight hub. Lamie developed FreightWeek STL, an annual event bringing together industry leaders to share ideas and advance the latest innovations shaping the future of the freight industry and impacting supply chains. Due to social distancing requirements, the 2020 conference was held virtually in May and attracted high viewership each day. From July 1, 2019 through June 2020, nearly 200 news stories published in influential trade publications and targeted newspapers have helped spotlight the various rankings that position the region’s freight network as world-class. More than 50 of the placements stemmed from FreightWeekSTL, which also showcased the region’s ability to support one system or a company’s entire supply chain. Companies such as World Wide Technology, Bunge, General Motors and many others have some or all of their supply chain here, and have been growing as they compete in the global market, a signal that others can be successful in the St. Louis region too.



For more information and the full list of 2020 Women in Supply Chain winners, visit Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s website at www.sdcexec.com. The 2020 Women in Supply Chain Award winners will also appear in SDCE’s September issue.

The St. Louis Regional Freightway is a Bi-State Development enterprise formed to create a regional freight district and comprehensive authority for freight operations and opportunities within eight counties in Illinois and Missouri which comprise the St. Louis metropolitan area. Public sector and private industry businesses are partnering with the St. Louis Regional Freightway to establish the bi-state region as one of the premier multimodal freight hubs and distribution centers in the United States through marketing, public advocacy, and freight and infrastructure development. To learn more, visit thefreightway.com.



Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Go to www.SDCExec.com

Midas Hospitality Names Two Key Team Members to New Element Hotel

Janessa Corpuz and James Metcalf bring extensive hospitality experience to St. Louis’ first Element by Westin

Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently appointed two key team members to its newest Element by Westin. The hotel, which is set to open Oct. 30, is St. Louis’ first Element by Westin.

Janessa Corpuz

Janessa Corpuz was named the hotel’s General Manager. She has more than 20 years of hospitality experience and previously served as GM for Midas Hospitality’s Courtyard by Marriott in St. Peters. Corpuz has worked in numerous capacities and earned many awards during her noteworthy career.

James Metcalf

James Metcalf was named Director of Food and Beverage. He will manage the Element’s rooftop UPBAR, which is Midas Hospitality’s first owned and operated bar in its 15-year existence. Metcalf previously served as Panera Bread’s Operating Partner for nearly nine years.

“Janessa and James possess a wide array of expertise that will benefit both our organization and our newest hotel and bar concept,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Cofounder David Robert. “We look forward to watching the two of them help create the ultimate guest experience for this vibrant community, as well as for travelers visiting the St. Louis area.”

Located at 3763 Forest Park Ave., the $40 million Element St. Louis Midtown is a seven-story hotel with 153 extended stay rooms. The property is one of only 68 eco-friendly Element hotels in North America.

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit www.midashospitality.com.