People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

August 8, 2020

Brinkmann Constructors Hires Chris Bub as Chief Financial Officer

Nick Kniesche

Brinkmann Constructors has hired Chris Bub as Chief Financial Officer. Bub will oversee accounting, finance, information technology and human resources in this newly-defined role and will be the key advisor for Brinkmann’s employee ownership. He is based at the general contractor’s St. Louis headquarters.

Bub joins Brinkmann from Peak Resorts, Inc., where he first served as corporate controller and was later promoted to vice president and chief accounting officer. Prior to Peak Resorts, he spent more than nine years in finance roles with Nortek Global HVAC, as well as with Boeing and Deloitte.

Bub has extensive experience in financial reporting, enterprise systems, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, strategic planning, corporate governance and human resources, and is well versed in driving change within entrepreneurial organizations.

Bub received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Missouri – Columbia and is a licensed CPA. He is a member of the St. Louis Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” class of 2019, a former board member of the St. Alban Roe School Board and a coach for multiple youth sports teams.

Brinkmann Constructors is a national employee-owned construction company with a passion for finding innovative opportunities to save clients time and money. Connect at www.brinkmannconstructors.com.

Nick Kniesche Promoted to Market Leader

Nick Kniesche

Nick Kniesche has been promoted to Market Leader. The announcement was made by Conrad Philipp, Vice President – Commercial.

“Nick interned with us in 2015 and 2016, then joined the organization fulltime is 2017. During this time Nick has demonstrated an ability to quickly grasp and then lead our process and procedures, and continuously demonstrated an ability to prepare and plan for virtually any task or assignment.”, said Philipp. “We are confident that Nick has the skill sets, knowledge and work ethic required to ensure our success in this area.”

Kniesche has 5 years in the industry managing successful projects utilizing BIM (Virtual Construction), which has proven to be especially beneficial. He manages projects to ensure they are on time and within budget. As a past member of the Murphy Safety Committee, Nick ensures our field crew has the proper precautions in place and follows our safety program diligently.

For more information, visit www.murphynet.com

Dan Blanton Promoted to Vice President

Dan Blanton

Dan Blanton has been promoted to Vice President. The announcement was made by Tom Skaggs, Executive Vice President.

Since Joining Murphy in 2017, Dan has been a key contributor to our continuous improvement effort. During this time, he has had direct oversight of the very successful SLU Hospital project, has taken on the day-to-day leadership in our Virtual Construction group, and has demonstrated strong leadership in the overall pre-construction success with the MIZZOU Nextgen project. Most recently, Blanton will now have direct day-to-day oversight in the WUSM NRB project.

“Each and every day, Dan leads with integrity and professionalism while remaining focused on the needs of our customers. These characteristics, along with his support of our “Murphy Way” initiatives, have earned him this promotion and we look forward to his many contributions to the organization in the future.”, said Skaggs.

Murphy Company is the area’s largest mechanical contractor with offices in St. Louis and Denver. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.