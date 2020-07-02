People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

KAI Design Expands with Addition of Two

KAI Design proudly announces the hiring of Michael Andresen, AIA, CDT, LEED AP, as Project Manager.

As Project Manager, Andresen acts as the primary point of contact and the liaison between the owner/client and the design team on both public and private projects. He is responsible for the work quality, schedules and budget compliance for the project team.

He has 14 years of industry experience, having previously worked as a Project Manager for Vessel Architecture and Design in St. Louis and as an Architect at RDG Planning & Design in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Having Mike Andresen join our KAI Design team is a next growth plateau for our organization. He is a seasoned project manager with a wide range of project experience – including a particular emphasis with social infrastructure-driven markets such as community, education, healthcare and housing. Mike brings a well-rounded personal portfolio of solid business management, technical acumen and a passionate drive for design excellence. His alignment with KAI values, culture and mission are just terrific,” said KAI Managing Partner Brad Simmons, FAIA.

He is a Registered Architect with the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), LEED AP with the U.S. Green Building Council and CDT with the Construction Specifications Institute.

Over the last four years, he has worked as a Project Manager on six new construction and renovation projects in St. Louis totally more than half a million square feet of planning, design and construction. Prior to relocating to Missouri, Andresen spent 10 years working in central Iowa where he managed the sustainable design process on over 3 million square feet of new construction, including certifying 30 LEED projects – 10 of which achieved LEED Platinum certification.

Andresen has a Bachelor of Architecture with a Minor in Entrepreneurial Studies from Iowa State University. Andresen and his wife live in Olivette with their son.

KAI Engineering is proud to announce the addition of Ramona Nicula, PE LEED AP as Director of Electrical Engineering of its St. Louis office.

In her new position, Nicula will lead electrical engineering project design, work planning, electrical discipline recruitment and staff development. She will provide project oversight of St. Louis-led projects and lead the overall quality control of the electrical department.

“Ramona is a home run hire and a truly welcome addition to our KAI Engineering team. She brings a passion and commitment to engineering design excellence and meshes well with our KAI mission, culture and values,” said KAI Managing Partner Brad Simmons, FAIA. “Ramona is a mature industry veteran that brings a wide range of project experience. As a seasoned group leader, she is well known in our industry, understands our seller-model and is a proven performer with alternative delivery.”

Nicula has had a successful 25-year career in the industry, having previously served as Vice President of EDM Inc. and Engineering Manager at PayneCrest Electric, both of St. Louis.

She earned her engineering degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Transylvania University in Romania and an M.B.A. from University of Missouri – St. Louis. She is a member of the Electrical Board of Missouri and Illinois and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Texas, Maryland and California. She is also a LEED Accredited Professional through the U.S. Green Building Council.

When not working, Nicula enjoys skiing and biking. She resides in St. Louis with her husband and daughter.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. KAI Enterprises is comprised of four distinct business units—KAI Design, KAI Engineering, KAI Build and KAI 360 Construction Services. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

June 26, 2020

KAI Announces Hiring of Aaron Keistler, AIA, NCARB as Director of Architecture

KAI Enterprises is pleased to announce the hiring of Aaron Keistler, AIA, NCARB, as Director of Architecture in its St. Louis office.

As Director of Architecture, Keistler will manage staffing of the architectural and interior design team as well as lead the department’s vision, project guidance and standards. He will also pursue new projects with the team’s project managers and principals.

“KAI is delighted to have Aaron join our architecture and engineering business. I had the opportunity to previously work with Aaron and know what an asset he is to our design teams, our organization and our clients,” said KAI Managing Partner Brad Simmons, FAIA. “Aaron brings a high level of energy and enthusiasm that positively touches everyone. While still considered young in our industry, Aaron has the knowledge and maturity of someone with far more experience. His commitment to design excellence and knowledge of industry-leading technology are the differentiators. We are keen to see Aaron’s impact with our architecture studio.”

Keistler has eight years of industry experience, including four years as an Architect/Associate at FGM Architects in O’Fallon, Illinois; two years as an Architect at Jacobs Engineering in St. Louis and two years as an Architect at V Three Studios in Maplewood, Missouri.

He is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Young Architect’s Forum St. Louis (YAFSTL). He earned a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies and a Master of Architecture from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is also a Registered Architect with the State of Illinois and is registered through the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards Certification (NCARB).

Keistler resides in Affton, Missouri with his girlfriend and their dog Zoey Zobo, a German Shorthair Pointer. When not working, Keistler enjoys home improvement projects, dog training, hunting, fishing, camping and playing recreation league softball.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.

The UP Companies Hires David Schwetz as General Superintendent

The UP Companies (UPCO) proudly announces the hiring of David Schwetz as General Superintendent in its new Kansas City office. Through UPCO’s Square UP Builders division, Schwetz will primarily focus on carpentry projects and will also support Regional Director David Murrell with expansion efforts in the Greater Kansas City area.

“In his new position, Dave will be responsible for recruiting, developing and retaining field personnel in the Kansas City area. He will also work to maximize productivity and efficiency on jobsites while creating and maintaining a workforce safety culture,” said UPCO Regional Director David Murrell. “We are pleased to have Dave join our expanding Kansas City crew, as this is an exciting time for UPCO and Square UP Builders in Kansas City.”

Schwetz has 25 years of industry experience. Prior to UPCO, Schwetz was a Foreman for BAM Contracting of St. Louis and Dahmer Contracting Group of Lenexa, Kansas. He also worked as a Superintendent for Fleshman Construction in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Dave is a tremendous asset to the UPCO team. He has built a successful career and has a reputation as a formidable leader, mentor and skilled problem-solver,” said Brian W. Arnold, Vice President of The UP Companies. “We are excited to have him on board helping to oversee our many projects as we grow in the Kansas City market.”

Schwetz lives in Blue Springs, Missouri with his wife Katie, who is a vice-president at State Street Corporation, and their two sons, George and Michael. George is in the Air Force and Michael is in the Army National Guard. During his spare time, Schwetz enjoys golfing and fishing.

The UP Companies (UPCO) is one of the region’s largest full-service contracting companies offering all-inclusive and convenient solutions for general contractors, owners and facilities management professionals. For a decade, UPCO has focused on its mission of Building UP Communities Through Innovation, Diversity, and Integrity, providing superior design and contracting services through each of its distinct business units—Power UP, Square UP and Hustle UP. For more information, go to www.theupcompanies.com or call 913.787.4063.

Kwame Building Group Hires Katina Shannon-Crawford as Project Administrator

Katina Shannon-Crawford of Spanish Lake, MO has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as a Project Administrator. Shannon-Crawford’s responsibilities include contract changes, tracking documents and maintaining staff schedules for the construction management firm’s projects, including the new St. Louis Major League Soccer Stadium and America’s Center expansion.

Shannon-Crawford has more than 10 years of experience in planning and executing large events and meetings. She holds a master’s degree in Education from Lindenwood University and a bachelor’s degree in Education from Harris-Stowe State University.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. An employee-owned company, KWAME provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Murphy Company Adds Staff

Mary Young joins Murphy Company as accounts payable/payroll clerk. The announcement was made by Marty Coughlin, service accounting manager. With an extensive background in administrative responsibilities, Young most recently served as an accounts payable associate for a mechanical contractor. Prior to that, she held a position as an administrative assistant at an electrical consulting firm. “We are very excited to welcome Mary to the Murphy team,” said Coughlin.

Mackenzie King joins Murphy Company as data center services coordinator. The announcement was made by Eric Gottschlich, vice president – Data Center Services. A recent graduate of Missouri University of Science and Technology – Rolla, King received her bachelor’s degree in engineering management with a focus on industrial systems. Prior to that, she graduated from Mineral Area College in Park Hills, MO. with an associate’s degree. Mackenzie was recognized for her outstanding academic achievements where she made the dean’s list at each institution. Additionally, she founded an engineering honor society, as well as maintained membership in five other groups for engineering, leadership, and industrial honor societies. Mackenzie comes to Murphy with several years of experience as an engineering intern with a background in telecommunications, chemical engineering, and metallurgy. Aside from being OSHA 10 certified, she has also passed the Industrial FE exam and Systems FE exam. King is also Six Sigma Green Belt certified.

Madison Feldhaus has joined Murphy Company as service billing specialist. The announcement was made by Marty Coughlin, service accounting Manager. As a graduate of University of Missouri – Columbia, Feldhaus was most recently employed as a patient service representative for a local asthma and allergy relief clinic where she was responsible for a variety of administrative duties. Since 2012, Madison has been a volunteer with ManAdvantage, a non-profit association that helps children who have been affected by the death or disability of a parent. “We are very happy to have Madison as a part of our team and to help us grow towards our departmental goals.”, said Coughlin.

Carolanne Dukeman has joined Murphy Company as office clerk. The announcement was made by Tina Jones, executive administrative assistant/office manager. For the past two and a half years, Dukeman served as an administrative assistant for Sts. Joachim & Ann Catholic Church & School in St. Charles. From 2008 to 2017, she was a project manager, campus administrator and administrative assistant for EJ4, a video e-learning company. She attended University of Missouri-St. Louis. A dedicated volunteer, she serves as vice president of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians-St. Patrick’s Division, arranging Adopt-A-Family participation and helping to organize its annual fundraiser. For the past five years, she has been chair of the silent auction for the Sts. Joachim & Ann annual parish picnic.

Murphy Company is the area’s largest mechanical contractor with offices in St. Louis and Denver. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

Carolanne Dukeman has joined Murphy Company

Dennis Voss has been named president of G&S Architectural Products in St. Louis. The company is a subsidiary of Golterman & Sabo, a family-owned supplier of architectural products for the construction industry for more than 100 years.

Voss oversees the company’s specialized service and supply offering in the Midwest.

“We are one of the few suppliers that not only manufactures custom architectural products, we also do our own installation work in the bi-state area,” explains Voss. “Many of our projects are quite complex and our unique expertise in installing our products is highly valued by our construction partners.”

The company has won numerous construction industry awards for their work. “Since Dennis joined us in 1996, he has been a valued player who has continuously contributed to our growth and success, moving from various roles in project management to sales management,” says Herb Golterman, president of Golterman & Sabo. “Dennis is the first non-family member to become an officer of the company in our 75-year history, which underscores the significant contributions he’s made to our business.”

Voss holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Southeast Missouri State University and MBA from the Keller Graduate School.

Dennis Voss Named President of G&S Architectural Products

Dennis Voss has been named president of G&S Architectural Products in St. Louis. The company is a subsidiary of Golterman & Sabo, a family-owned supplier of architectural products for the construction industry for more than 100 years.

Voss oversees the company’s specialized service and supply offering in the Midwest.

“We are one of the few suppliers that not only manufactures custom architectural products, we also do our own installation work in the bi-state area,” explains Voss. “Many of our projects are quite complex and our unique expertise in installing our products is highly valued by our construction partners.”

The company has won numerous construction industry awards for their work. “Since Dennis joined us in 1996, he has been a valued player who has continuously contributed to our growth and success, moving from various roles in project management to sales management,” says Herb Golterman, president of Golterman & Sabo. “Dennis is the first non-family member to become an officer of the company in our 75-year history, which underscores the significant contributions he’s made to our business.”

Voss holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Southeast Missouri State University and MBA from the Keller Graduate School.

June 19, 2020

Oculus Inc. Adds to Ownership Team

Brian Kern named principal, continues to lead retail team

Oculus Inc., a full-service St. Louis-based architecture and interior design firm, has expanded its leadership team with the promotion of Brian Kern, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, NCARB, to principal. Kern has been with the firm since its inception in 1994 and will continue to hold the position of retail director for the firm’s St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore. offices.

“On the heels of our 25th business anniversary this past year, we couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate the milestone with the promotion of Brian Kern,” said Ron Reim, executive vice president and co-founder of Oculus Inc. “Brian has truly helped to diversify our client base and expand our book of business outside of the St. Louis area, further positioning us a national firm.”

Last year, Oculus completed renovations on both its St. Louis corporate headquarters and its Dallas office location. The company is currently working on projects across the U.S. for returning clients including Focus Brands, Lion’s Choice, and Department of Veterans Affairs. The addition of new senior living projects in St. Louis and the design of an out-of-ground boutique hotel for Seaside Lodging in Seaside, Ore., have positioned Oculus for continued success in 2020.

“I’m so honored to continue supporting the company that helped me develop my skills and career path,” Kern said. “Now, 25 years later, Oculus is positioned as a premier national architecture and interior design firm, and is strategically growing in the hospitality, senior living and private healthcare markets.”

Kern is a graduate of Kansas State University’s Interior Architecture program and joined the firm in 1994 when Oculus was founded. Kern most notably designed an electronic inventory system for the firm to help track and manage data in drawings. The early adoption and deployment of these technological innovations became the foundation of the company, establishing them to compete for larger corporate work. This includes bringing on BJC HealthCare, The Federal Reserve Bank, Centene Corporation, Anheuser-Busch, St. Louis Community College, and AT&T Wireless Retail as clients.

In 2008, Kern earned his MBA in Business Management from Washington University in St. Louis while working at Oculus and assumed the role as director of retail. Kern’s significant experience in prototype design, brand standards management, national roll out, new builds and retail remodels brought the additions of restaurant clients, such as Nestle, Dominos and BurgerFi.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive Architecture, Interior Design, Planning, and Move Management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities, and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the Commercial, Education, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Restaurant and Workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.

Spellman Brady & Company Hires Danielle Spellman

Spellman Brady is pleased to announce that Danielle Spellman has joined the firm in the role of Art Associate. In her role as art associate, Ms. Spellman is responsible for creating unique project-specific artwork concepts; making artwork selections to meet the project budget; completing documents for presentations; and assisting with record keeping of all art processes and project-related documents.

Ms. Spellman attended Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) in Baltimore, Maryland where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film, Video and Photography and became OSHA 10 Certified. Prior to joining Spellman Brady, she served as a photo assistant with several photography studios, worked with the Maryland Film Festival, and produced a short film for the Baltimore Student Film Showcase.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis–based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding in 1991. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.

Kwame Building Group Hires Courtney Prentiss as a Construction Management Intern

Courtney Prentiss has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as a Construction Management Intern. Prentiss’ responsibilities include assisting the construction project manager on project responsibilities, including scheduling, cost estimating and other aspects of project performance.

Prentiss holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Chicago. She will graduate from Washington University this December with master’s degrees in Architecture and Construction Management.

Prentiss is a student member of the National Organization of Minority Architects and the American Institute of Architectural Students. She was a first-place winner in the PCI Foundation’s 2020 Project Precast student competition and has been elected 2020-2021 Vice President of Finance for the Washington University Graduate Architecture Council.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. An employee-owned company, KWAME provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

June 5, 2020

Cole & Associates Announces New Shareholder

Cole & Associates, Inc. announced today that Eric Morff, PE is the newest shareholder of the firm. Morff graduated from University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1997. Eric is a registered Professional Engineer and LEED AP BD+C. He started with Cole in 2012 and works on a wide range of projects with clients nationwide.

When asked about how he came to Cole Morff said, “A friend I used to work with kept telling me ‘You should come to Cole, it’s great here!’, and it turns out that he was right, I love working here.”

Kevin E. Riggs, President/CEO of the firm said, “Eric has been instrumental to the growth of the firm. His professionalism, ability to successfully complete projects of any size, and dedication to develop excellent client relationships has made him invaluable to Cole. We are excited to add Eric to our group of shareholders and we know he will contribute greatly to the continued success of the firm.”

Current shareholders include Riggs, Lisa Baker, CFO; Vice Presidents of Regional Operations ‐ John Harshbarger in St. Louis and St. Charles; Jim Roth in Phoenix; and Sandy Stephens in Dallas; Jeremy Roach, Director of Planning and Landscape Architecture; and Survey Managers ‐ Terry Westerman and Tom Reynolds.

Cole & Associates, Inc. is a Missouri Corporation d.b.a. Cole Design Group, Inc. in Texas & Arizona. Cole was founded in 1990 and is a multi‐discipline design firm providing civil engineering, surveying, planning, landscape architecture, GIS, and ADA transition planning services nationwide. Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., Cole has additional offices in St. Charles, Mo., Phoenix, Ariz., and Dallas, Texas.

Wiegmann Associates Promotes Kyle Boschert to Service Manager

Kyle Boschert of St. Charles, has been promoted to service manager at Wiegmann Associates. Boschert will lead Wiegmann Associates’ HVAC service operations. His responsibilities include overseeing service contracts and equipment installations, developing and managing a high-performing team and creating repeat business opportunities. With more than 25 technicians, Wiegmann Associates is one of the largest commercial heating and cooling service providers in the St. Louis region.

Boschert joined Wiegmann Associates as an estimator in 2010 and became a service project manager in 2012. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Lindenwood University.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy-saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

May 29, 2020

Feeler S. Architects Promotes Cody Henderson

FSA, LLC is excited to announce the promotion of Cody Henderson to Director of Science and Education. Since joining our team more than 10 years ago, Cody has developed a detailed talent for laboratory and higher education design, taking the lead on over 150 laboratories and higher education projects. In his new position he will oversee all laboratory and education projects within the firm. Cody will continue to pursue new clients in these sectors, while enhancing existing relationships by always listening first and pushing for sustainable laboratory and education design that exceeds client expectations.

Outside of the office Cody remains highly involved in the community. He is the 2020 American Institute of Architects St. Louis Chapter President, a member of Ranken Technical College’s Architectural Advisory Board, a Habitat for Humanity Construction Leader, and a St. Louis Startup Ambassadors Board Member. In his “free time” he enjoys playing softball, attending Cardinals games and traveling.

Lindenwood University President Dr. John Porter Joins Midwest BankCentre St. Charles Advisory Board

Lindenwood University President Dr. John Porter has been elected to the Midwest BankCentre St. Charles Advisory Board. Lindenwood is a four-year institution founded in 1827 with its main residential campus in St. Charles and a network of extension centers offering evening classes and more than 35 online degree programs.

Porter, who earned his doctorate in education at Johns Hopkins University, worked at IBM for 33 years, the last 15 in senior management. Immediately prior to joining Lindenwood University in 2019, he was vice president of services for Gulf Business Machines, a premier IBM business partner, in Dubai. He has served as a member of the board of trustees at Evangel University in Springfield, Mo., where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He graduated with an MBA degree from Washington University in 2011.

Porter serves on the Mercy East and Missouri Colleges Fund board of directors. He is a member of the NCAA-Great Lakes Valley Conference Council of Presidents.

Midwest BankCentre is St. Louis’ second-largest locally owned bank with assets exceeding $2 billion and deposits of $1.4 billion. A mainstay of St. Louis community banking since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 17 bank locations in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties. It works to empower people, enable business and energize neighborhoods through the strength of its financial services, including personalized consumer and business banking, business cash management, mortgage lending, home equity loans, financial planning and investments, insurance and digital banking.

The bank is a local leader in the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition (formerly the St. Louis Regional Unbanked Task Force) and its Bank-On Save-Up St. Louis initiative. Since 2001, Midwest BankCentre has consecutively achieved the Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior financial rating each quarter. It has been recognized for its success in bringing mainstream financial services to unbanked and underbanked citizens in the region and other diversity and inclusion contributions with the 2019 Community Commitment Award from the American Bankers Association Foundation and the 2018 National Community Bank Service Award from the Independent Community Bankers of America.

Partney joins BELOMAN Team

Bel-O Sales and Service of Belleville is pleased to announce the hire of Dennis Partney as the newest Sheet Metal Manager to team BELOMAN. As of May 18th, 2020 Partney will be managing the sheet metal division, including estimating HVAC and architectural sheet metal. After receiving his B.S. in mechanical engineering, he has spent nearly 35 years in the design, estimating, sales and management of sheet metal projects of all types and sizes. Partney will be a great addition to an establish Metro East business.

BELOMAN is a second-generation family owned HVAC, plumbing, indoor air quality and sheet metal business providing quality sales and service to the Metro East for 60 years. Founded in 1959 by Paul and Leo Lugge with only four employees – today BELOMAN has grown to over 50 employees with a combined 1,249 years of experience.

Bill Smothers Joins Kwame Building Group as Chief Estimator

Bill Smothers has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. as Chief Estimator. His responsibilities include compiling project estimates in support of KWAME’s role as an owner’s representative.

Smothers brings 30 years of industry experience, including with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and The United States Department of Veterans Affairs. He completed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Construction Management Program and is a member of the American Society of Professional Estimators (ASPE), Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) and the American Society of Cost Engineers (ASPCE). Smothers earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Tulane University.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. An employee-owned company, KWAME provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.