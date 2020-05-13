People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

The latest People in the News highlighting new hires, promotions, honors & recognition of the men and women in the St. Louis building community.

KAI Announces New Hire Connie Northcutt as Project Controls Director

KAI proudly announces the hiring of Connie Northcutt as Project Controls Director.

As Project Controls Director, Northcutt will work with KAI’s Architecture and Engineering leadership to provide oversight, direction and assistance to KAI’s project managers regarding project financials. She will work to improve and standardize project controls processes and best practices to help project managers achieve financially successful projects.

She has over 26 years of experience in the Project Controls profession and has held numerous leadership roles throughout that time. Her experiences have included development of tools, standards and best practice documents for project financial management; development of curriculum and facilitation of training for project controls and project management professionals; analysis of challenged projects; consulting for the development and implementation of a global project controls system; and management of program controls for an international buildings client.

She has a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics/Statistics from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois.

During her spare time, she enjoys volunteering at Baylor University Medical Center, ballroom dancing, taking walks, listening to audio books and spending time with her partner Barry, two daughters and grandson.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery.

Ryan Bader Joins McCarthy as Quality Director in Central Region

Bader, who began his construction career at McCarthy 24 years ago, will oversee quality initiatives on projects across 28 states.

Ryan Bader has joined McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.as Quality Director in the company’s 28-state Central Region.

In this position, he guides project teams in the development and implementation of effective quality programs to ensure McCarthy delivers exceptional work to clients throughout all project phases—from preconstruction to closeout. He also collaborates with other McCarthy regional quality directors to share best practices and lessons learned that can be applied to future projects.

“Ryan’s extensive construction knowledge, years of experience as an owner managing projects and commitment to continuous improvement make him an ideal person to lead our quality initiatives across the Central Region,” said Brian Boeglin, McCarthy Vice President and leader of the Central Region’s quality group.

Prior to joining McCarthy, Bader served as Executive Director of the Facilities Planning, Design and Construction team at Mercy. In this role, he supervised feasibility, planning, design, construction and closeout of more than 200 projects in Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas.

Bader began his construction career working for McCarthy as a laborer in 1996, and he spent the bulk of his early career working on McCarthy projects in St. Louis, Denver, Omaha and Oklahoma City. During his McCarthy tensure, he delivered a range of healthcare, education and mixed-use projects.

Bader earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering and construction management from Oklahoma State University. A LEED-accredited professional, he is active in the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE), U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), Lean Construction Institute (LCI), Missouri Hospital Association and Oklahoma Hospital Association. He also serves on the advisory board for Oklahoma State University College of Engineering Technology and Construction Engineering.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients.

Laura Haralson Joins Hastings+Chivetta

Laura Haralson joined Hastings+Chivetta Architects as an Executive Assistant. As such, she provides administrative support to Erik Kocher, the firm’s Design Principal, and collaborates with President and CEO Christopher Chivetta and Executive Assistant Debra Derleth to keep the firm running smoothly. Laura discovered her love for administrative and clerical work at age 14 as a hospital volunteer exploring a potential future in nursing. Outside of work, Laura loves all styles of dance and is a Zumba and yoga instructor. She completed her coursework at St. Louis Community College, Meramec.

The UP Companies Hires Mike Marshall as Estimator & Project Manager

The UP Companies (UPCO) proudly announces the hiring of Mike Marshall as Estimator and Project Manager for the Square UP Builders Drywall Division.

In his new position, Marshall will be pricing and running drywall and acoustical ceiling work for Square UP’s diverse customer base along with bringing new relationships to the firm. Mike also has a painting background and will add capacity to further service Square UP’s select painting accounts.

Prior to UPCO, Marshall was an Estimator and Project Manager at Sundermeyer Ltd. in Bridgeton, Missouri and at Vetter Construction in Arnold, Missouri. He has 25 years of industry experience.

“Mike has the core values, experience, and relationships needed to continue to expand our Drywall Division,” said Brian W. Arnold, Vice President of The UP Companies. “We are excited to have him on board managing some of our larger drywall projects. His skills and industry reputation are a real asset to our team and to our clients.”

The UP Companies (UPCO) is one of the region's largest full-service contracting companies offering all-inclusive and convenient solutions for general contractors, owners and facilities management professionals.

KAI Announces Appointment of Tim McMinn, AIA as Design Principal

KAI Enterprises proudly announces that Tim McMinn, AIA has been named Design Principal. McMinn was previously Director of Architecture at KAI. The transition is recognition of McMinn’s passionate drive to create innovative and highly creative solutions for clients.

As Design Principal, McMinn is responsible for the overall creative direction, solution development and quality of architectural design at KAI supporting offices in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and St. Louis. In addition, he has a key leadership role in recruiting and developing talent, advancing the architecture practice, business growth, industry recognition and driving innovation.

Prior to KAI, McMinn owned a consulting practice for nine years in Belleville, Illinois named DesignSix; he was Director of Design for EWR Architects in Fairview Heights, Illinois; Sr. Project Manager for Roseman Associates in St. Louis; Vice President – Director of Design for Image Architects in Carbondale, Illinois and Vice President – Director of Design at FGM Architects in O’Fallon, Illinois.

McMinn’s designs have been recognized by the Illinois Capital Development Board, United States Department of Defense, American Institute of Architects – SI Chapter, Illinois Association of School Administrators and Illinois Association of School Boards.

McMinn has an Associates Degree in Architecture from ITT Technical Institute and continuing education in Architecture from Washington University in St. Louis; University of Wisconsin-Madison; American Institute of Architects (AIA) and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. He has also studied Master Planning/Campus Planning at Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

He is a Certified Project Manager through the Illinois Capital Development Board and a Registered Architect licensed through the Wisconsin Department of Professional Regulation. He has volunteered for the past 26 years with the American Institute of Architects as a Charrette Architect for communities in distress, working with towns and cities faced with overwhelming environmental or socio-economic challenges.

McMinn is also a published author of two contemporary literary fiction novels, “Fall Darkly” and “Rise Darkly,” both published in 2018.

He and his wife Judi and their daughter Megan divide their time between residences in St. Louis and Dallas.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry.

Castle Contracting Promotes Austin Anway and Zach Kelly to Senior Project Engineer

Castle Contracting has promoted Austin Anway and Zach Kelly to senior project engineer. Both previously served as project engineer.

In their new roles, Anway and Kelly assume more responsibility in support of Castle projects, including daily tracking of field time and materials, subcontractor management and coordination, document control, change order control, production tracking, and punch list execution.

Anway joined Castle as project engineer in 2017. Prior to signing on, he worked in the engineering division of the City of St. Charles Department of Public Works. He is a licensed drone pilot and has been on site at the Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility project in Johnson County, Kan. Anway earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia. A veteran and former member of the United States Marine Corps Reserves, he served as a Platoon Sergeant and Reserve Administrative Chief. Anway currently resides in Overland Park, Kan.

Kelly joined Castle in 2014 as an intern. He is a licensed drone pilot and has spearheaded the use of drone footage to help quantify sitework production and inform scheduling on projects such as the Washington University East End Transformation of the Danforth Campus. He also contributed to Castle’s civil construction work on the Gateway Arch National Park, IKEA, City Foundry and many solar projects. Kelly earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He volunteers regularly with his alma mater, Chaminade High School, and he is on the Young Professionals Board for HomeFirst STL, a community organization that connects homeless people with affordable housing, community resources and volunteer advocates. He and his family live in Ballwin, Mo.

“Austin and Zach are two partners who just take the lead to do what needs to be done for the team and the client. They are focused on developing a full understanding of civil construction and applying technology to bring efficiencies to our projects,” said Michael Pranger, vice president of operations, Castle Contracting.

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company's earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast.

David Blough Joins Wellington Environmental

Wellington Environmental, a specialized environmental services company, announces the hire of David Blough as its new environmental solutions manager. In this role, Blough will be involved in all aspects of the company’s services including sales, infection control prevention and mitigation and environmental remediation management.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our team,” said Thom Wellington, president of Wellington Environmental. “His training and industry experience will be a great asset to our clients as we embark on several new environmental safety and infection control services in the coming months.”

Prior to joining Wellington Environmental, Blough served in operations and project management roles within restoration and construction firms throughout the greater St. Louis region. He brings with him an extensive background in directing environmental inspection, mitigation, remediation and specialized cleaning and disinfection services for commercial and residential facilities.

“I’m eager to join this team of talented experts with over 30 years of experience,” said Blough. “I look forward to contributing my inspection and remediation skills to help ensure our clients’ properties are safe and healthy environments.”

Blough received his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Missouri Baptist University, holds multiple certifications from the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and is a certified mold inspector.

For more than 30 years, Wellington Environmental has been providing specialized environmental services to residential, medical and corporate facilities throughout the Midwest.

Joe Toomey Joins Keystone Construction Company

St. Louis-based Keystone Construction Company, is pleased to announce the addition of Joe Toomey to the Design/Builders’ growing team.

Toomey has joined Keystone Construction Company as Site Superintendent, where he will be responsible for overseeing on site construction activities on some of Keystone’s most complex new construction projects. He will be in charge of subcontractor coordination, construction schedule adherence, implementation of the company safety plan and construction quality assurance. Prior to joining Keystone, Joe spent over 21 years at Duke Realty in St. Louis, overseeing many of their largest projects. Some of the more notable projects that Toomey has overseen are Amazon’s 855,000 sf fulfillment center in St. Peters and Safety National Insurance Corporate Headquarters in Maryland Heights.

Keystone Construction Company is a St. Louis based Design/Build Contractor founded in 1987.

McCarthy’s Erin Valentine Promoted to Vice President, Joins Central Region Leadership Team

New leadership position reflects Valentine’s influential role in securing new projects,

building client and partner relationships, and leading national McCarthy initiatives.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has promoted Erin Valentine to the position of Vice President of Business Development in the company’s 28-state Central Region.

In addition to joining the leadership team that guides McCarthy’s strategic business operations across the Central Region, Valentine will manage McCarthy’s St. Louis-based business development team that focuses on the company’s core buildings markets of Healthcare, Commercial, Education, and Advanced Technology & Manufacturing.

Since joining McCarthy in 2001, Valentine has helped position the company to secure numerous new projects while building valuable relationships with clients and industry partners. Her business development successes are visible throughout the St. Louis region, including the recently awarded Washington University School of Medicine Neuroscience research facility and a multiyear facilities contract with Parkway School District.

She was also instrumental in McCarthy’s national expansion into the federal government sector, helping to secure more than $3 billion in federal projects over a five-year period.

Valentine is a founding member of the McCarthy Partnership for Women employee resource group in the Central Region and has served on several national efforts, including McCarthy’s Business Development Leadership team. In addition, she has overseen several national McCarthy initiatives to strengthen the company’s client relationships, including the implementation of an enhanced customer relationship management (CRM) system and the rollout of a client feedback process to solicit ongoing feedback from project partners.

“In her 19-year McCarthy career, Erin has built a stellar track record of project wins and strategic business relationships while serving as a mentor and positive role model to other women in construction,” said John Buescher, president of McCarthy’s central region. “Her depth of experience and genuine passion for McCarthy make her a wonderful addition to our regional leadership team.”

A LEED Green Associate, Valentine earned a bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. She has been recognized as a “40 under 40” business leader by the St. Louis Business Journal, a “Top Young Professional” by Engineering News Record (ENR) – Midwest and a “Women in Construction” innovator by Constructech. She is a member of the St. Louis Forum and is a board member of the St. Louis chapters of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) and Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW).

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned.

FSA Congratulates Michael Prost on Becoming a Registered Architect

Congratulations to Michael Prost, AIA for passing the ARE and gaining his Missouri Architect License. Michael graduated from The University of Kansas where he earned a Master’s of Architecture. FSA has been grateful to have Michael on our team since 2012.

FSA is a comprehensive architectural and design firm specializing in healthcare, laboratory design, higher education facilities, and K-12 education.