People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

The latest People in the News highlighting new hires, promotions, honors & recognition of the men and women in the St. Louis building community.

Castle Contracting Promotes Austin Anway and Zach Kelly to Senior Project Engineer

Castle Contracting has promoted Austin Anway and Zach Kelly to senior project engineer. Both previously served as project engineer.

In their new roles, Anway and Kelly assume more responsibility in support of Castle projects, including daily tracking of field time and materials, subcontractor management and coordination, document control, change order control, production tracking, and punch list execution.

Anway joined Castle as project engineer in 2017. Prior to signing on, he worked in the engineering division of the City of St. Charles Department of Public Works. He is a licensed drone pilot and has been on site at the Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility project in Johnson County, Kan. Anway earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia. A veteran and former member of the United States Marine Corps Reserves, he served as a Platoon Sergeant and Reserve Administrative Chief. Anway currently resides in Overland Park, Kan.

Kelly joined Castle in 2014 as an intern. He is a licensed drone pilot and has spearheaded the use of drone footage to help quantify sitework production and inform scheduling on projects such as the Washington University East End Transformation of the Danforth Campus. He also contributed to Castle’s civil construction work on the Gateway Arch National Park, IKEA, City Foundry and many solar projects. Kelly earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He volunteers regularly with his alma mater, Chaminade High School, and he is on the Young Professionals Board for HomeFirst STL, a community organization that connects homeless people with affordable housing, community resources and volunteer advocates. He and his family live in Ballwin, Mo.

“Austin and Zach are two partners who just take the lead to do what needs to be done for the team and the client. They are focused on developing a full understanding of civil construction and applying technology to bring efficiencies to our projects,” said Michael Pranger, vice president of operations, Castle Contracting.

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects in St. Louis include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.

May 1, 2020

David Blough Joins Wellington Environmental

Wellington Environmental, a specialized environmental services company, announces the hire of David Blough as its new environmental solutions manager. In this role, Blough will be involved in all aspects of the company’s services including sales, infection control prevention and mitigation and environmental remediation management.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our team,” said Thom Wellington, president of Wellington Environmental. “His training and industry experience will be a great asset to our clients as we embark on several new environmental safety and infection control services in the coming months.”

Prior to joining Wellington Environmental, Blough served in operations and project management roles within restoration and construction firms throughout the greater St. Louis region. He brings with him an extensive background in directing environmental inspection, mitigation, remediation and specialized cleaning and disinfection services for commercial and residential facilities.

“I’m eager to join this team of talented experts with over 30 years of experience,” said Blough. “I look forward to contributing my inspection and remediation skills to help ensure our clients’ properties are safe and healthy environments.”

Blough received his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Missouri Baptist University, holds multiple certifications from the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and is a certified mold inspector.

For more than 30 years, Wellington Environmental has been providing specialized environmental services to residential, medical and corporate facilities throughout the Midwest. For more information, visit www.environmentalcare.com.

Joe Toomey Joins Keystone Construction Company

St. Louis-based Keystone Construction Company, is pleased to announce the addition of Joe Toomey to the Design/Builders’ growing team.

Toomey has joined Keystone Construction Company as Site Superintendent, where he will be responsible for overseeing on site construction activities on some of Keystone’s most complex new construction projects. He will be in charge of subcontractor coordination, construction schedule adherence, implementation of the company safety plan and construction quality assurance. Prior to joining Keystone, Joe spent over 21 years at Duke Realty in St. Louis, overseeing many of their largest projects. Some of the more notable projects that Toomey has overseen are Amazon’s 855,000 sf fulfillment center in St. Peters and Safety National Insurance Corporate Headquarters in Maryland Heights.

Keystone Construction Company is a St. Louis based Design/Build Contractor founded in 1987. As a design/build specialist, Keystone offers a proven format to explore creative ways to get the best final product for less. Learn more at www.keystone-stl.com.

McCarthy’s Erin Valentine Promoted to Vice President, Joins Central Region Leadership Team

New leadership position reflects Valentine’s influential role in securing new projects,

building client and partner relationships, and leading national McCarthy initiatives.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has promoted Erin Valentine to the position of Vice President of Business Development in the company’s 28-state Central Region.

In addition to joining the leadership team that guides McCarthy’s strategic business operations across the Central Region, Valentine will manage McCarthy’s St. Louis-based business development team that focuses on the company’s core buildings markets of Healthcare, Commercial, Education, and Advanced Technology & Manufacturing.

Since joining McCarthy in 2001, Valentine has helped position the company to secure numerous new projects while building valuable relationships with clients and industry partners. Her business development successes are visible throughout the St. Louis region, including the recently awarded Washington University School of Medicine Neuroscience research facility and a multiyear facilities contract with Parkway School District.

She was also instrumental in McCarthy’s national expansion into the federal government sector, helping to secure more than $3 billion in federal projects over a five-year period.

Valentine is a founding member of the McCarthy Partnership for Women employee resource group in the Central Region and has served on several national efforts, including McCarthy’s Business Development Leadership team. In addition, she has overseen several national McCarthy initiatives to strengthen the company’s client relationships, including the implementation of an enhanced customer relationship management (CRM) system and the rollout of a client feedback process to solicit ongoing feedback from project partners.

“In her 19-year McCarthy career, Erin has built a stellar track record of project wins and strategic business relationships while serving as a mentor and positive role model to other women in construction,” said John Buescher, president of McCarthy’s central region. “Her depth of experience and genuine passion for McCarthy make her a wonderful addition to our regional leadership team.”

A LEED Green Associate, Valentine earned a bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. She has been recognized as a “40 under 40” business leader by the St. Louis Business Journal, a “Top Young Professional” by Engineering News Record (ENR) – Midwest and a “Women in Construction” innovator by Constructech. She is a member of the St. Louis Forum and is a board member of the St. Louis chapters of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) and Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW).

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

FSA Congratulates Michael Prost on Becoming a Registered Architect

Congratulations to Michael Prost, AIA for passing the ARE and gaining his Missouri Architect License. Michael graduated from The University of Kansas where he earned a Master’s of Architecture. FSA has been grateful to have Michael on our team since 2012.

FSA is a comprehensive architectural and design firm specializing in healthcare, laboratory design, higher education facilities, and K-12 education. To learn more about FSA, please visit https://www.fsastl.com/

April 24, 2020

Castle Contracting Promotes Dan Schaefer & Tanner Search to Estimating Manager

Castle Contracting has promoted Dan Schaefer and Tanner Search to the position of estimating manager.

In their new roles, Schaefer and Search assume day-to-day estimating management responsibilities, to lead and build detailed cost estimates and comprehensive proposals for Castle clients.

Schaefer joined Castle as an estimator in 2018 after serving as estimator/project manager at Kuesel Excavating Co. in O’Fallon, Mo. and an estimator/project manager at Septagon Construction in Columbia, Mo. His recent Castle projects include BJC HealthCare – Campus Renewal Project Phase 3, Washington University East End Garage and TSG Chesterfield Airport Road Infrastructure. He is a member of SITE Improvement Association. Schaefer received a bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. He and his family live in St. Peters, Mo.

Search joined Castle as an estimator in 2016 and again in 2019. He previously served as an estimator at Korte & Luitjohan Contractors and Kolb Grading. Recent Castle projects include various water line improvements for Missouri American Water Company and J.M. Smucker Food Manufacturing Facility Phase II in Longmont, Colo. Search received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He and his family live in Columbia, Ill.

“Dan and Tanner are dedicated to learning all aspects of the civil business and figuring out creative and smart solutions to help our clients budget well and minimize risk.” said Michael Pranger, vice president of operations, Castle Contracting.

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast.

Todd Turner New Vice President at Cass Commercial Bank

Todd Turner has joined Cass Commercial Bank as vice president. Making the announcement was Dwight D. Erdbruegger, Cass Bank president.

Turner brings 15 years of experience to Cass with an emphasis on commercial lending and private banking. Prior to joining the firm, Turner worked in the Chicago and St. Louis offices of BMO Harris Bank.

He is active in the St. Louis community serving on the Friends Committee of City Academy and volunteering on behalf of United Way and Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis. An on-ice hockey official for 16 years, Turner mentors young players and officiates youth, high school and college games as well as training camp games of the St. Louis Blues.

Turner earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Founded in 1906 in St. Louis, Cass Commercial Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve and consistently ranks among the top-performing banks in the U.S. It focuses on fulfilling the financial needs of privately held businesses and faith based institutions. Learn more about Cass Commercial Bank at CassBank.com.

Gaus Scott Company Welcomes Daniel Stefl to Team

Gaus Scott Company would like to introduce its new Senior Estimator/Project Manager, Daniel Stefl. Daniel came on board back in December and hit the ground running. Daniel is a jack of many trades, master of a handful. A rich working history of construction, estimating and project management – combined with an outside-of-work passion for music – helps create the well-rounded understanding and experience Dan brings to the company. An intimate understanding of a customer’s experience allow him to connect with all of his various customer types. Developing a level of trust and understanding supports effective communication and real solution that fit the expectation of his clients.

Mattie Radke Rogers joins Hastings+Chivetta Architects as Junior Architectural Designer

Mattie Radke Rogers, Assoc. AIA has joined Hastings+Chivetta Architects as a Junior Architectural Designer. As part of the firm’s graphics team, she supports client presentations and project fundraising efforts by developing graphics that enable stakeholders to visualize the future of their projects. Mattie earned her Bachelor and Master of Architecture degrees from the University of Illinois.

HASTINGS+CHIVETTA ARCHITECTS, INC. provides architectural planning and design services to clients throughout the United States.

NewGround Appoints John Mathes as Director of Retail Strategy

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, recently announced the appointment of John Mathes, Director of Retail Strategy, to the rapidly-growing NewGround team.

Based in Atlanta, John joins the Strategy Team bringing deep industry knowledge in business development and brand strategy for financial services and retailers across the United States. John will leverage his many years of experience in the industry as a key player on NewGround’s Strategy Team, building relationships with clients, facilitating strategic sessions, project managing transformational programs, and serving as a thought leader.

NewGround is the industry thought-leader in strategy, innovative design, and project management, and has been for over 100 years. NewGround maintains corporate offices in Chicago, Illinois, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Waterloo, Ontario, with a regional presence throughout the U.S. For more information, visit NewGround at www.newground.com.