People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

The latest People in the News highlighting new hires, promotions, honors & recognition of the men and women in the St. Louis building community.

David Blough Joins Wellington Environmental

Wellington Environmental, a specialized environmental services company, announces the hire of David Blough as its new environmental solutions manager. In this role, Blough will be involved in all aspects of the company’s services including sales, infection control prevention and mitigation and environmental remediation management.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our team,” said Thom Wellington, president of Wellington Environmental. “His training and industry experience will be a great asset to our clients as we embark on several new environmental safety and infection control services in the coming months.”

Prior to joining Wellington Environmental, Blough served in operations and project management roles within restoration and construction firms throughout the greater St. Louis region. He brings with him an extensive background in directing environmental inspection, mitigation, remediation and specialized cleaning and disinfection services for commercial and residential facilities.

“I’m eager to join this team of talented experts with over 30 years of experience,” said Blough. “I look forward to contributing my inspection and remediation skills to help ensure our clients’ properties are safe and healthy environments.”

Blough received his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Missouri Baptist University, holds multiple certifications from the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and is a certified mold inspector.

For more than 30 years, Wellington Environmental has been providing specialized environmental services to residential, medical and corporate facilities throughout the Midwest. For more information, visit www.environmentalcare.com.

McCarthy’s Erin Valentine Promoted to Vice President, Joins Central Region Leadership Team

New leadership position reflects Valentine’s influential role in securing new projects,

building client and partner relationships, and leading national McCarthy initiatives.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has promoted Erin Valentine to the position of Vice President of Business Development in the company’s 28-state Central Region.

In addition to joining the leadership team that guides McCarthy’s strategic business operations across the Central Region, Valentine will manage McCarthy’s St. Louis-based business development team that focuses on the company’s core buildings markets of Healthcare, Commercial, Education, and Advanced Technology & Manufacturing.

Since joining McCarthy in 2001, Valentine has helped position the company to secure numerous new projects while building valuable relationships with clients and industry partners. Her business development successes are visible throughout the St. Louis region, including the recently awarded Washington University School of Medicine Neuroscience research facility and a multiyear facilities contract with Parkway School District.

She was also instrumental in McCarthy’s national expansion into the federal government sector, helping to secure more than $3 billion in federal projects over a five-year period.

Valentine is a founding member of the McCarthy Partnership for Women employee resource group in the Central Region and has served on several national efforts, including McCarthy’s Business Development Leadership team. In addition, she has overseen several national McCarthy initiatives to strengthen the company’s client relationships, including the implementation of an enhanced customer relationship management (CRM) system and the rollout of a client feedback process to solicit ongoing feedback from project partners.

“In her 19-year McCarthy career, Erin has built a stellar track record of project wins and strategic business relationships while serving as a mentor and positive role model to other women in construction,” said John Buescher, president of McCarthy’s central region. “Her depth of experience and genuine passion for McCarthy make her a wonderful addition to our regional leadership team.”

A LEED Green Associate, Valentine earned a bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. She has been recognized as a “40 under 40” business leader by the St. Louis Business Journal, a “Top Young Professional” by Engineering News Record (ENR) – Midwest and a “Women in Construction” innovator by Constructech. She is a member of the St. Louis Forum and is a board member of the St. Louis chapters of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) and Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW).

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

FSA Congratulates Michael Prost on Becoming a Registered Architect

Congratulations to Michael Prost, AIA for passing the ARE and gaining his Missouri Architect License. Michael graduated from The University of Kansas where he earned a Master’s of Architecture. FSA has been grateful to have Michael on our team since 2012.

FSA is a comprehensive architectural and design firm specializing in healthcare, laboratory design, higher education facilities, and K-12 education. To learn more about FSA, please visit https://www.fsastl.com/

April 24, 2020

Castle Contracting Promotes Dan Schaefer & Tanner Search to Estimating Manager

Castle Contracting has promoted Dan Schaefer and Tanner Search to the position of estimating manager.

In their new roles, Schaefer and Search assume day-to-day estimating management responsibilities, to lead and build detailed cost estimates and comprehensive proposals for Castle clients.

Schaefer joined Castle as an estimator in 2018 after serving as estimator/project manager at Kuesel Excavating Co. in O’Fallon, Mo. and an estimator/project manager at Septagon Construction in Columbia, Mo. His recent Castle projects include BJC HealthCare – Campus Renewal Project Phase 3, Washington University East End Garage and TSG Chesterfield Airport Road Infrastructure. He is a member of SITE Improvement Association. Schaefer received a bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. He and his family live in St. Peters, Mo.

Search joined Castle as an estimator in 2016 and again in 2019. He previously served as an estimator at Korte & Luitjohan Contractors and Kolb Grading. Recent Castle projects include various water line improvements for Missouri American Water Company and J.M. Smucker Food Manufacturing Facility Phase II in Longmont, Colo. Search received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He and his family live in Columbia, Ill.

“Dan and Tanner are dedicated to learning all aspects of the civil business and figuring out creative and smart solutions to help our clients budget well and minimize risk.” said Michael Pranger, vice president of operations, Castle Contracting.

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast.

Todd Turner New Vice President at Cass Commercial Bank

Todd Turner has joined Cass Commercial Bank as vice president. Making the announcement was Dwight D. Erdbruegger, Cass Bank president.

Turner brings 15 years of experience to Cass with an emphasis on commercial lending and private banking. Prior to joining the firm, Turner worked in the Chicago and St. Louis offices of BMO Harris Bank.

He is active in the St. Louis community serving on the Friends Committee of City Academy and volunteering on behalf of United Way and Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis. An on-ice hockey official for 16 years, Turner mentors young players and officiates youth, high school and college games as well as training camp games of the St. Louis Blues.

Turner earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Founded in 1906 in St. Louis, Cass Commercial Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve and consistently ranks among the top-performing banks in the U.S. It focuses on fulfilling the financial needs of privately held businesses and faith based institutions. Learn more about Cass Commercial Bank at CassBank.com.

Gaus Scott Company Welcomes Daniel Stefl to Team

Gaus Scott Company would like to introduce its new Senior Estimator/Project Manager, Daniel Stefl. Daniel came on board back in December and hit the ground running. Daniel is a jack of many trades, master of a handful. A rich working history of construction, estimating and project management – combined with an outside-of-work passion for music – helps create the well-rounded understanding and experience Dan brings to the company. An intimate understanding of a customer’s experience allow him to connect with all of his various customer types. Developing a level of trust and understanding supports effective communication and real solution that fit the expectation of his clients.

Mattie Radke Rogers joins Hastings+Chivetta Architects as Junior Architectural Designer

Mattie Radke Rogers, Assoc. AIA has joined Hastings+Chivetta Architects as a Junior Architectural Designer. As part of the firm’s graphics team, she supports client presentations and project fundraising efforts by developing graphics that enable stakeholders to visualize the future of their projects. Mattie earned her Bachelor and Master of Architecture degrees from the University of Illinois.

HASTINGS+CHIVETTA ARCHITECTS, INC. provides architectural planning and design services to clients throughout the United States.

NewGround Appoints John Mathes as Director of Retail Strategy

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, recently announced the appointment of John Mathes, Director of Retail Strategy, to the rapidly-growing NewGround team.

Based in Atlanta, John joins the Strategy Team bringing deep industry knowledge in business development and brand strategy for financial services and retailers across the United States. John will leverage his many years of experience in the industry as a key player on NewGround’s Strategy Team, building relationships with clients, facilitating strategic sessions, project managing transformational programs, and serving as a thought leader.

NewGround is the industry thought-leader in strategy, innovative design, and project management, and has been for over 100 years. NewGround maintains corporate offices in Chicago, Illinois, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Waterloo, Ontario, with a regional presence throughout the U.S. For more information, visit NewGround at www.newground.com.

April 17, 2020

David Warner Joins Midwest BankCentre as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending

David Warner has joined Midwest BankCentre as senior vice president, commercial lending, reporting to Executive Vice President Danny Pogue, head of commercial banking. Warner develops the bank’s commercial and industrial lending portfolio by supporting middle-market companies in the St. Louis region with the financial backing for growth. His focus spans real estate lending, working capital lines of credit and treasury/wealth management solutions.

Warner joins the bank from Larson Capital Management, where he was managing director. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry as a commercial relationship manager, private equity director and wealth advisor.

A lifelong St. Louis area resident, Warner is a board member of the Walker Scottish Rite Clinic at Maryville University and Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s Missouri chapter. Warner graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a bachelor’s degree in general studies. He earned his master’s of business administration degree from Webster University.

Midwest BankCentre is St. Louis’ second largest locally owned bank with assets exceeding $2 billion and deposits of $1.4 billion. A mainstay of St. Louis community banking since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 17 bank locations in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

Helmkamp Construction Expands Project Management Team

Helmkamp Construction Co. has added a new project manager to its team of experts. Mike Jones, a construction management graduate from Missouri State University, joins Helmkamp with an excellent track record of managing complex projects in various environments.

Jones, having ten years of prior project management experience, enthusiastically shared why he accepted a project management role with the 82-year-old, regional general contractor saying “I’m excited to be joining the Helmkamp team and marrying my ambition with the company’s strategic vision. With all of my projects, I demand the highest standards throughout each phase and plan to carry these expectations over into every project for Helmkamp in order to continue delivering the high quality work expected by clients that’s sustained Helmkamp for over 80 years.”

Helmkamp Construction Co. provides pre-construction and construction services to the professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Jones will be working closely with the Building team, specifically in the higher education segment to start.

Shanney Rudd joins Hastings+Chivetta Architects as Accountant

Shanney Rudd has joined Hastings+Chivetta Architects’ team as an Accountant. In this role, she supports the firm’s financial vitality by processing expense reports, state registrations, and accounts payable, bank, and account reconciliations. Shanney earned her Bachelor of Accountancy from Mississippi State University.

HASTINGS+CHIVETTA ARCHITECTS, INC. provides architectural planning and design services to clients throughout the United States.

Travis Schwartz, of IMPACT Strategies, Completes SIUE Construction Leadership Institute

IMPACT Strategies announces Travis Schwartz has recently completed the SIUE Construction Leadership Institute. The Institute was developed by the SIUE School of Business and Engineering with guidance from local construction industry executives. This program is designed to provide valuable knowledge and skills that could be used to tackle the modern-day challenges of the construction industry. Schwartz was recommended and sponsored by IMPACT to participate in this nine-week course as a part of his continued education and growth towards becoming a Project Manager.

Schwartz, who has a degree in Construction Management from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville, joined IMPACT during the Summer of 2017. He has made swift advancement in the short time he has been with the firm, receiving a promotion from Project Engineer to Assistant Project Manager and expanding his leadership role in managing IMPACT’s construction projects. Senior Project Manager and mentor, Scott Manning, commented, “Travis has been a great addition to the team, and the pace of his growth into a Project Manager role has exceeded our expectations. We are excited to see him take on more challenging projects and develop into a leading project manager for IMPACT.”

Pictured from left to right: Chris Gordon (Co-director of the CLI and chair of the Department of Construction – SIUE’s School of Engineering, Travis Schwartz (Asst. Project Manager – IMPACT Strategies), and Kristine Jarden (Director, Executive Education – SIUE School of Business)