People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

The latest People in the News highlighting new hires, promotions, honors & recognition of the men and women in the St. Louis building community.

Mattie Radke Rogers joins Hastings+Chivetta Architects as Junior Architectural Designer

Mattie Radke Rogers, Assoc. AIA has joined Hastings+Chivetta Architects as a Junior Architectural Designer. As part of the firm’s graphics team, she supports client presentations and project fundraising efforts by developing graphics that enable stakeholders to visualize the future of their projects. Mattie earned her Bachelor and Master of Architecture degrees from the University of Illinois.

HASTINGS+CHIVETTA ARCHITECTS, INC. provides architectural planning and design services to clients throughout the United States.

NewGround Appoints John Mathes as Director of Retail Strategy

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, recently announced the appointment of John Mathes, Director of Retail Strategy, to the rapidly-growing NewGround team.

Based in Atlanta, John joins the Strategy Team bringing deep industry knowledge in business development and brand strategy for financial services and retailers across the United States. John will leverage his many years of experience in the industry as a key player on NewGround’s Strategy Team, building relationships with clients, facilitating strategic sessions, project managing transformational programs, and serving as a thought leader.

NewGround is the industry thought-leader in strategy, innovative design, and project management, and has been for over 100 years. NewGround maintains corporate offices in Chicago, Illinois, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Waterloo, Ontario, with a regional presence throughout the U.S. For more information, visit NewGround at www.newground.com.

April 17, 2020

David Warner Joins Midwest BankCentre as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending

David Warner has joined Midwest BankCentre as senior vice president, commercial lending, reporting to Executive Vice President Danny Pogue, head of commercial banking. Warner develops the bank’s commercial and industrial lending portfolio by supporting middle-market companies in the St. Louis region with the financial backing for growth. His focus spans real estate lending, working capital lines of credit and treasury/wealth management solutions.

Warner joins the bank from Larson Capital Management, where he was managing director. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry as a commercial relationship manager, private equity director and wealth advisor.

A lifelong St. Louis area resident, Warner is a board member of the Walker Scottish Rite Clinic at Maryville University and Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s Missouri chapter. Warner graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a bachelor’s degree in general studies. He earned his master’s of business administration degree from Webster University.

Midwest BankCentre is St. Louis’ second largest locally owned bank with assets exceeding $2 billion and deposits of $1.4 billion. A mainstay of St. Louis community banking since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 17 bank locations in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

Helmkamp Construction Expands Project Management Team

Helmkamp Construction Co. has added a new project manager to its team of experts. Mike Jones, a construction management graduate from Missouri State University, joins Helmkamp with an excellent track record of managing complex projects in various environments.

Jones, having ten years of prior project management experience, enthusiastically shared why he accepted a project management role with the 82-year-old, regional general contractor saying “I’m excited to be joining the Helmkamp team and marrying my ambition with the company’s strategic vision. With all of my projects, I demand the highest standards throughout each phase and plan to carry these expectations over into every project for Helmkamp in order to continue delivering the high quality work expected by clients that’s sustained Helmkamp for over 80 years.”

Helmkamp Construction Co. provides pre-construction and construction services to the professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Jones will be working closely with the Building team, specifically in the higher education segment to start.

Shanney Rudd joins Hastings+Chivetta Architects as Accountant

Shanney Rudd has joined Hastings+Chivetta Architects’ team as an Accountant. In this role, she supports the firm’s financial vitality by processing expense reports, state registrations, and accounts payable, bank, and account reconciliations. Shanney earned her Bachelor of Accountancy from Mississippi State University.

Travis Schwartz, of IMPACT Strategies, Completes SIUE Construction Leadership Institute

IMPACT Strategies announces Travis Schwartz has recently completed the SIUE Construction Leadership Institute. The Institute was developed by the SIUE School of Business and Engineering with guidance from local construction industry executives. This program is designed to provide valuable knowledge and skills that could be used to tackle the modern-day challenges of the construction industry. Schwartz was recommended and sponsored by IMPACT to participate in this nine-week course as a part of his continued education and growth towards becoming a Project Manager.

Schwartz, who has a degree in Construction Management from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville, joined IMPACT during the Summer of 2017. He has made swift advancement in the short time he has been with the firm, receiving a promotion from Project Engineer to Assistant Project Manager and expanding his leadership role in managing IMPACT’s construction projects. Senior Project Manager and mentor, Scott Manning, commented, “Travis has been a great addition to the team, and the pace of his growth into a Project Manager role has exceeded our expectations. We are excited to see him take on more challenging projects and develop into a leading project manager for IMPACT.”

Pictured from left to right: Chris Gordon (Co-director of the CLI and chair of the Department of Construction – SIUE’s School of Engineering, Travis Schwartz (Asst. Project Manager – IMPACT Strategies), and Kristine Jarden (Director, Executive Education – SIUE School of Business)

April 10, 2020

Kim Augustine Promoted to Purchasing Manager

Kim Augustine has been promoted to purchasing manager of the St. Louis office at Murphy Company. The announcement was made by Dave Book, vice president of purchasing and facilities for the mechanical contractor.

Augustine joined Murphy in 2008 as a purchasing agent. “Kim has taken on increasing responsibility in the purchasing department over the last 11 years and this promotion is well-deserved.”

Founded in 1907, Murphy Company is one of the nation’s top mechanical contracting firms delivering innovative solutions to the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. Murphy offers process piping, HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, design-build, piping fabrication, building automation systems, and 24-hour service emanating from its five locations in St. Louis, Denver, Boulder, Northern Colorado and Southern Colorado. The firm has national capabilities and is licensed to work in 44 states. Contractor’s 2019 Book of Giants ranks Murphy as the 12th largest mechanical contractor in the nation. Engineering News Record (ENR) ranks Murphy as 13th in the nation for 2019. The firm employs more than 1,000 people nationwide. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

Joseph McKinney joins Hastings+Chivetta Architects as Junior Architectural Designer

Joseph McKinney has joined Hastings+Chivetta Architects as a Junior Architectural Designer. He assists with the design and development of various firm projects in this role and is currently serving clients at Saint Louis University and the University of Evansville. Joseph earned his Bachelor of Architectural Studies from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale and his Master of Architecture from the University of Colorado, Denver.

