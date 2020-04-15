People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

The latest People in the News highlighting new hires, promotions, honors & recognition of the men and women in the St. Louis building community.

David Warner Joins Midwest BankCentre as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending

David Warner has joined Midwest BankCentre as senior vice president, commercial lending, reporting to Executive Vice President Danny Pogue, head of commercial banking. Warner develops the bank’s commercial and industrial lending portfolio by supporting middle-market companies in the St. Louis region with the financial backing for growth. His focus spans real estate lending, working capital lines of credit and treasury/wealth management solutions.

Warner joins the bank from Larson Capital Management, where he was managing director. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry as a commercial relationship manager, private equity director and wealth advisor.

A lifelong St. Louis area resident, Warner is a board member of the Walker Scottish Rite Clinic at Maryville University and Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s Missouri chapter. Warner graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a bachelor’s degree in general studies. He earned his master’s of business administration degree from Webster University.

Midwest BankCentre is St. Louis’ second largest locally owned bank with assets exceeding $2 billion and deposits of $1.4 billion. A mainstay of St. Louis community banking since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 17 bank locations in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

Helmkamp Construction Expands Project Management Team

Helmkamp Construction Co. has added a new project manager to its team of experts. Mike Jones, a construction management graduate from Missouri State University, joins Helmkamp with an excellent track record of managing complex projects in various environments.

Jones, having ten years of prior project management experience, enthusiastically shared why he accepted a project management role with the 82-year-old, regional general contractor saying “I’m excited to be joining the Helmkamp team and marrying my ambition with the company’s strategic vision. With all of my projects, I demand the highest standards throughout each phase and plan to carry these expectations over into every project for Helmkamp in order to continue delivering the high quality work expected by clients that’s sustained Helmkamp for over 80 years.”

Helmkamp Construction Co. provides pre-construction and construction services to the professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Jones will be working closely with the Building team, specifically in the higher education segment to start.

Shanney Rudd joins Hastings+Chivetta Architects as Accountant

Shanney Rudd has joined Hastings+Chivetta Architects’ team as an Accountant. In this role, she supports the firm’s financial vitality by processing expense reports, state registrations, and accounts payable, bank, and account reconciliations. Shanney earned her Bachelor of Accountancy from Mississippi State University.

Travis Schwartz, of IMPACT Strategies, Completes SIUE Construction Leadership Institute

IMPACT Strategies announces Travis Schwartz has recently completed the SIUE Construction Leadership Institute. The Institute was developed by the SIUE School of Business and Engineering with guidance from local construction industry executives. This program is designed to provide valuable knowledge and skills that could be used to tackle the modern-day challenges of the construction industry. Schwartz was recommended and sponsored by IMPACT to participate in this nine-week course as a part of his continued education and growth towards becoming a Project Manager.

Schwartz, who has a degree in Construction Management from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville, joined IMPACT during the Summer of 2017. He has made swift advancement in the short time he has been with the firm, receiving a promotion from Project Engineer to Assistant Project Manager and expanding his leadership role in managing IMPACT’s construction projects. Senior Project Manager and mentor, Scott Manning, commented, “Travis has been a great addition to the team, and the pace of his growth into a Project Manager role has exceeded our expectations. We are excited to see him take on more challenging projects and develop into a leading project manager for IMPACT.”

Pictured from left to right: Chris Gordon (Co-director of the CLI and chair of the Department of Construction – SIUE’s School of Engineering, Travis Schwartz (Asst. Project Manager – IMPACT Strategies), and Kristine Jarden (Director, Executive Education – SIUE School of Business)

April 10, 2020

Kim Augustine Promoted to Purchasing Manager

Kim Augustine has been promoted to purchasing manager of the St. Louis office at Murphy Company. The announcement was made by Dave Book, vice president of purchasing and facilities for the mechanical contractor.

Augustine joined Murphy in 2008 as a purchasing agent. “Kim has taken on increasing responsibility in the purchasing department over the last 11 years and this promotion is well-deserved.”

Founded in 1907, Murphy Company is one of the nation’s top mechanical contracting firms delivering innovative solutions to the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. Murphy offers process piping, HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, design-build, piping fabrication, building automation systems, and 24-hour service emanating from its five locations in St. Louis, Denver, Boulder, Northern Colorado and Southern Colorado. The firm has national capabilities and is licensed to work in 44 states. Contractor’s 2019 Book of Giants ranks Murphy as the 12th largest mechanical contractor in the nation. Engineering News Record (ENR) ranks Murphy as 13th in the nation for 2019. The firm employs more than 1,000 people nationwide. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

Joseph McKinney joins Hastings+Chivetta Architects as Junior Architectural Designer

Joseph McKinney has joined Hastings+Chivetta Architects as a Junior Architectural Designer. He assists with the design and development of various firm projects in this role and is currently serving clients at Saint Louis University and the University of Evansville. Joseph earned his Bachelor of Architectural Studies from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale and his Master of Architecture from the University of Colorado, Denver.

April 3, 2020

Paul Stefanski Joins Reminger Design as Senior Project Manager

Veteran architect provides experience across multiple project types

An architect and project manager over the course of his nearly 40-year career, Paul Stefanski adds significant experience to Remiger Design. Stefanski joins the firm as a Senior Project Manager responsible for overseeing design standards and initiatives, and project delivery.

A graduate of Kansas State University, Stefanski has helped design and deliver varied projects, including office, industrial, corporate headquarters, multifamily, planned communities, retail and mixed-use developments. His project delivery experience ranges across design-build, design-bid-build and negotiated contracts.

Notable projects locally and nationally completed by Stefanski include: The Village of Twin Oaks, a $45 million mixed-use retail and luxury apartment tower in Twin Oaks, MO; 5300 Centre Apartments, a $38 million luxury apartment complex in St. Peters, MO; The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis, a 260,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Lake Saint Louis, MO; The Village at Schneithorst’s, a mixed-use development (office/retail/restaurant) in Ladue, MO; corporate headquarters for Lucent Technologies in Miramar, FL; and distribution center and corporate headquarters for Goya in New Jersey. Additionally, he has designed and planned office, industrial, financial, academic and retail buildings across the United States.

“We are fortunate to have Paul join our team,” said Vern Remiger, president of the company he started in 2010. “His background in design, planning, project management, client development and construction services adds greatly to our ability to deliver exceptional client service with flexible, creative and cost-effective design solutions.”

Based in St. Louis, MO, the firm provides architectural, planning and interior design services in several environments: education, institutional and industrial facilities, corporate offices, multifamily, and retail and hospitality. The firm was founded in 2010 by Vern Remiger, an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in architecture, interior design, planning and facilities management.

Human Resources at Midwest BankCentre

Julie Tuggle-Nguyen, PHR, has been promoted to executive vice president-human resources at Midwest BankCentre. Tuggle-Nguyen succeeds Marty Lenihan, who recently retired after 15 years as the leader of Midwest BankCentre’s human resources team.

In her role leading Midwest BankCentre’s human resources efforts, she is spearheading the bank’s comprehensive performance engagement and transformation efforts, redefining the digitization of all systems supporting team members working at the bank, and expanding professional development and wellness initiatives. Her efforts also span experiential diversity and inclusion offerings, comprehensive organizational structure refinement, and development planning for leadership and succession.

Tuggle-Nguyen joined Midwest BankCentre in late 2018 as senior vice president-executive projects. She previously led the human resources team for Enterprise Holdings’ information technology division. She has more than 20 years of human resources experience in the auto manufacturing, car rental and information technology sectors. During that span, she developed expertise and grew organizations in many areas, including leadership, performance management, global onboarding, change management, employee relations, compensation, engagement, training and development.

Tuggle-Nguyen graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She earned her master’s degree in organizational management at Dallas Baptist University. She is certified as a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) by the Human Resource Certification Institute.

March 27, 2020

FSA, LLC Welcomes Katherine Mark as Office Administrator

FSA, LLC is excited to welcome Katherine Mark as our team’s Office Administrator. Katherine has over 10 years of experience in customer service, sales, and retail management. She attended Lindenwood University, where she studied International Business and Marketing. Katherine displays excellent communication and organization skills making her a vital team member.

FSA is an architectural and design firm specializing in healthcare, laboratory design, higher education facilities, K-12 education, and master planning. Being well rounded in all aspects of an administrative role, FSA is anxious to see all the talent Katherine will bring to our team.

Spellman Brady & Company Hires Jessica Flannery, Office Manager

Spellman Brady is pleased to announce that Jessica Flannery has joined the firm in the new role of Office Manager. In addition to providing support to HR, IT and senior management, Ms. Flannery is responsible for organizing, streamlining and coordinating office administrative procedures to ensure their effectiveness and efficiency.

Ms. Flannery, who has a Bachelor of Science in Leadership/Management and a Master of Business Administration from Maryville University, is also Lean Six Sigma Green Belt for Government certified. As a Green Belt, she has a comprehensive understanding of Lean Six Sigma principles, methodology and tools for identifying and eliminating any unnecessary waste in business processes and procedures. Most recently she provided similar services for the State of Missouri, Department of Natural Resources and brings 14 years of experience to her new role at Spellman Brady. ,

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis–based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.

Michael Prost Promoted to Director of Technology at Feeler S. Architects

Michael Prost has been promoted to Director of Technology at Feeler S. Architects. Michael joined FSA, LLC in 2012 as architectural associate/ BIM manager. With Michael’s vast knowledge and skills in design and technology, he has been an asset to the team. Michael graduated from The University of Kansas with his master’s in architecture in 2011. His passion for building information modeling (BIM) has allowed him to be creative within design. Michael is a problem solver who continuously strives to push for technology advancements within the office. He finds new ways to aid our staff therefore, providing satisfaction for our customers.

March 20, 2020

Walker Promoted to Senior Vice President-Mortgage at Midwest BankCentre

Rebecca Walker has been promoted to senior vice president of mortgage at Midwest BankCentre. She reports to Erin Erhart, executive vice president of consumer banking and fee services.

Walker, who joined the bank as vice president of mortgage in July 2019, leads the bank’s mortgage department and manages mortgage loan processing from origination to funding. Her focus includes identifying opportunities to increase efficiencies in processes, policies and procedures, including automation and technology enhancements. Walker also manages investor and mortgage insurance relationships.

Walker has been in the banking industry for 19 years. She most recently served as mortgage loan manager for Scott Credit Union. Walker is a member of the board of directors for the Center for Hearing and Speech.

