People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

The latest People in the News highlighting new hires, promotions, honors & recognition of the men and women in the St. Louis building community.

Joseph McKinney joins Hastings+Chivetta Architects as Junior Architectural Designer

Joseph McKinney has joined Hastings+Chivetta Architects as a Junior Architectural Designer. He assists with the design and development of various firm projects in this role and is currently serving clients at Saint Louis University and the University of Evansville. Joseph earned his Bachelor of Architectural Studies from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale and his Master of Architecture from the University of Colorado, Denver.

HASTINGS+CHIVETTA ARCHITECTS, INC. provides architectural planning and design services to clients throughout the United States.

Kim Augustine Promoted to Purchasing Manager

Kim Augustine has been promoted to purchasing manager of the St. Louis office at Murphy Company. The announcement was made by Dave Book, vice president of purchasing and facilities for the mechanical contractor.

Augustine joined Murphy in 2008 as a purchasing agent. “Kim has taken on increasing responsibility in the purchasing department over the last 11 years and this promotion is well-deserved.”

Founded in 1907, Murphy Company is one of the nation’s top mechanical contracting firms delivering innovative solutions to the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. Murphy offers process piping, HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, design-build, piping fabrication, building automation systems, and 24-hour service emanating from its five locations in St. Louis, Denver, Boulder, Northern Colorado and Southern Colorado. The firm has national capabilities and is licensed to work in 44 states. Contractor’s 2019 Book of Giants ranks Murphy as the 12th largest mechanical contractor in the nation. Engineering News Record (ENR) ranks Murphy as 13th in the nation for 2019. The firm employs more than 1,000 people nationwide. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

April 3, 2020

Paul Stefanski Joins Reminger Design as Senior Project Manager

Veteran architect provides experience across multiple project types

An architect and project manager over the course of his nearly 40-year career, Paul Stefanski adds significant experience to Remiger Design. Stefanski joins the firm as a Senior Project Manager responsible for overseeing design standards and initiatives, and project delivery.

A graduate of Kansas State University, Stefanski has helped design and deliver varied projects, including office, industrial, corporate headquarters, multifamily, planned communities, retail and mixed-use developments. His project delivery experience ranges across design-build, design-bid-build and negotiated contracts.

Notable projects locally and nationally completed by Stefanski include: The Village of Twin Oaks, a $45 million mixed-use retail and luxury apartment tower in Twin Oaks, MO; 5300 Centre Apartments, a $38 million luxury apartment complex in St. Peters, MO; The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis, a 260,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Lake Saint Louis, MO; The Village at Schneithorst’s, a mixed-use development (office/retail/restaurant) in Ladue, MO; corporate headquarters for Lucent Technologies in Miramar, FL; and distribution center and corporate headquarters for Goya in New Jersey. Additionally, he has designed and planned office, industrial, financial, academic and retail buildings across the United States.

“We are fortunate to have Paul join our team,” said Vern Remiger, president of the company he started in 2010. “His background in design, planning, project management, client development and construction services adds greatly to our ability to deliver exceptional client service with flexible, creative and cost-effective design solutions.”

Based in St. Louis, MO, the firm provides architectural, planning and interior design services in several environments: education, institutional and industrial facilities, corporate offices, multifamily, and retail and hospitality. The firm was founded in 2010 by Vern Remiger, an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in architecture, interior design, planning and facilities management.

Human Resources at Midwest BankCentre

Julie Tuggle-Nguyen, PHR, has been promoted to executive vice president-human resources at Midwest BankCentre. Tuggle-Nguyen succeeds Marty Lenihan, who recently retired after 15 years as the leader of Midwest BankCentre’s human resources team.

In her role leading Midwest BankCentre’s human resources efforts, she is spearheading the bank’s comprehensive performance engagement and transformation efforts, redefining the digitization of all systems supporting team members working at the bank, and expanding professional development and wellness initiatives. Her efforts also span experiential diversity and inclusion offerings, comprehensive organizational structure refinement, and development planning for leadership and succession.

Tuggle-Nguyen joined Midwest BankCentre in late 2018 as senior vice president-executive projects. She previously led the human resources team for Enterprise Holdings’ information technology division. She has more than 20 years of human resources experience in the auto manufacturing, car rental and information technology sectors. During that span, she developed expertise and grew organizations in many areas, including leadership, performance management, global onboarding, change management, employee relations, compensation, engagement, training and development.

Tuggle-Nguyen graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She earned her master’s degree in organizational management at Dallas Baptist University. She is certified as a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) by the Human Resource Certification Institute.

March 27, 2020

FSA, LLC Welcomes Katherine Mark as Office Administrator

FSA, LLC is excited to welcome Katherine Mark as our team’s Office Administrator. Katherine has over 10 years of experience in customer service, sales, and retail management. She attended Lindenwood University, where she studied International Business and Marketing. Katherine displays excellent communication and organization skills making her a vital team member.

FSA is an architectural and design firm specializing in healthcare, laboratory design, higher education facilities, K-12 education, and master planning. Being well rounded in all aspects of an administrative role, FSA is anxious to see all the talent Katherine will bring to our team.

Spellman Brady & Company Hires Jessica Flannery, Office Manager

Spellman Brady is pleased to announce that Jessica Flannery has joined the firm in the new role of Office Manager. In addition to providing support to HR, IT and senior management, Ms. Flannery is responsible for organizing, streamlining and coordinating office administrative procedures to ensure their effectiveness and efficiency.

Ms. Flannery, who has a Bachelor of Science in Leadership/Management and a Master of Business Administration from Maryville University, is also Lean Six Sigma Green Belt for Government certified. As a Green Belt, she has a comprehensive understanding of Lean Six Sigma principles, methodology and tools for identifying and eliminating any unnecessary waste in business processes and procedures. Most recently she provided similar services for the State of Missouri, Department of Natural Resources and brings 14 years of experience to her new role at Spellman Brady. ,

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis–based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.

Michael Prost Promoted to Director of Technology at Feeler S. Architects

Michael Prost has been promoted to Director of Technology at Feeler S. Architects. Michael joined FSA, LLC in 2012 as architectural associate/ BIM manager. With Michael’s vast knowledge and skills in design and technology, he has been an asset to the team. Michael graduated from The University of Kansas with his master’s in architecture in 2011. His passion for building information modeling (BIM) has allowed him to be creative within design. Michael is a problem solver who continuously strives to push for technology advancements within the office. He finds new ways to aid our staff therefore, providing satisfaction for our customers.

March 20, 2020

Walker Promoted to Senior Vice President-Mortgage at Midwest BankCentre

Rebecca Walker has been promoted to senior vice president of mortgage at Midwest BankCentre. She reports to Erin Erhart, executive vice president of consumer banking and fee services.

Walker, who joined the bank as vice president of mortgage in July 2019, leads the bank’s mortgage department and manages mortgage loan processing from origination to funding. Her focus includes identifying opportunities to increase efficiencies in processes, policies and procedures, including automation and technology enhancements. Walker also manages investor and mortgage insurance relationships.

Walker has been in the banking industry for 19 years. She most recently served as mortgage loan manager for Scott Credit Union. Walker is a member of the board of directors for the Center for Hearing and Speech.

Midwest BankCentre, a mainstay of St. Louis community banking since 1906, employs a staff of about 280 working at 17 bank locations in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.