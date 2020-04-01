People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

The latest People in the News highlighting new hires, promotions, honors & recognition of the men and women in the St. Louis building community.

Human Resources at Midwest BankCentre

Julie Tuggle-Nguyen, PHR, has been promoted to executive vice president-human resources at Midwest BankCentre. Tuggle-Nguyen succeeds Marty Lenihan, who recently retired after 15 years as the leader of Midwest BankCentre’s human resources team.

In her role leading Midwest BankCentre’s human resources efforts, she is spearheading the bank’s comprehensive performance engagement and transformation efforts, redefining the digitization of all systems supporting team members working at the bank, and expanding professional development and wellness initiatives. Her efforts also span experiential diversity and inclusion offerings, comprehensive organizational structure refinement, and development planning for leadership and succession.

Tuggle-Nguyen joined Midwest BankCentre in late 2018 as senior vice president-executive projects. She previously led the human resources team for Enterprise Holdings’ information technology division. She has more than 20 years of human resources experience in the auto manufacturing, car rental and information technology sectors. During that span, she developed expertise and grew organizations in many areas, including leadership, performance management, global onboarding, change management, employee relations, compensation, engagement, training and development.

Tuggle-Nguyen graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She earned her master’s degree in organizational management at Dallas Baptist University. She is certified as a Professional in Human Resources (PHR) by the Human Resource Certification Institute.

March 27, 2020

FSA, LLC Welcomes Katherine Mark as Office Administrator

FSA, LLC is excited to welcome Katherine Mark as our team’s Office Administrator. Katherine has over 10 years of experience in customer service, sales, and retail management. She attended Lindenwood University, where she studied International Business and Marketing. Katherine displays excellent communication and organization skills making her a vital team member.

FSA is an architectural and design firm specializing in healthcare, laboratory design, higher education facilities, K-12 education, and master planning. Being well rounded in all aspects of an administrative role, FSA is anxious to see all the talent Katherine will bring to our team.

Spellman Brady & Company Hires Jessica Flannery, Office Manager

Spellman Brady is pleased to announce that Jessica Flannery has joined the firm in the new role of Office Manager. In addition to providing support to HR, IT and senior management, Ms. Flannery is responsible for organizing, streamlining and coordinating office administrative procedures to ensure their effectiveness and efficiency.

Ms. Flannery, who has a Bachelor of Science in Leadership/Management and a Master of Business Administration from Maryville University, is also Lean Six Sigma Green Belt for Government certified. As a Green Belt, she has a comprehensive understanding of Lean Six Sigma principles, methodology and tools for identifying and eliminating any unnecessary waste in business processes and procedures. Most recently she provided similar services for the State of Missouri, Department of Natural Resources and brings 14 years of experience to her new role at Spellman Brady. ,

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis–based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.

Michael Prost Promoted to Director of Technology at Feeler S. Architects

Michael Prost has been promoted to Director of Technology at Feeler S. Architects. Michael joined FSA, LLC in 2012 as architectural associate/ BIM manager. With Michael’s vast knowledge and skills in design and technology, he has been an asset to the team. Michael graduated from The University of Kansas with his master’s in architecture in 2011. His passion for building information modeling (BIM) has allowed him to be creative within design. Michael is a problem solver who continuously strives to push for technology advancements within the office. He finds new ways to aid our staff therefore, providing satisfaction for our customers.

March 20, 2020

Walker Promoted to Senior Vice President-Mortgage at Midwest BankCentre

Rebecca Walker has been promoted to senior vice president of mortgage at Midwest BankCentre. She reports to Erin Erhart, executive vice president of consumer banking and fee services.

Walker, who joined the bank as vice president of mortgage in July 2019, leads the bank’s mortgage department and manages mortgage loan processing from origination to funding. Her focus includes identifying opportunities to increase efficiencies in processes, policies and procedures, including automation and technology enhancements. Walker also manages investor and mortgage insurance relationships.

Walker has been in the banking industry for 19 years. She most recently served as mortgage loan manager for Scott Credit Union. Walker is a member of the board of directors for the Center for Hearing and Speech.

Midwest BankCentre, a mainstay of St. Louis community banking since 1906, employs a staff of about 280 working at 17 bank locations in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

March 13, 2020

Cathy M. Westerheide promoted to Director of G&S Acoustics/FabricWall Sales

St. Louis-based G&S Acoustics has promoted Cathy M. Westerheide to Director of G&S Acoustics/FabricWall Sales. She is responsible for improving processes, developing new products and increasing sales, as well as leading the sales teams in providing product information, competitive bids and global representation.

“I’ve always enjoyed the challenges of providing sound solutions for our clients,” says Westerheide of her career with G&S Acoustics. “Every job is unique, and we have a great team of people developing and creating customized solutions.”

Westerheide has been with G&S Acoustics since 1994, having worked as an estimator, sales assistant, sales representative and national sales manager.

G&S Acoustics® is a leading manufacturer of acoustical, tackable and sound diffusing wall and ceiling products distributed worldwide. For more information, email G&S Acoustics or call 800-737-0307.

SWT Design Welcomes Lance Klein, PLA as Kansas City Studio Manager

SWT Design is pleased to announce Lance Klein has joined our team as the Studio Manager for our Kansas City office. Lance brings 24 years of Landscape Architecture and Urban Design experience including parks, corridors, and nodes that transform communities. He’s passionate about the public realm and the critical role it plays in elevating our everyday lives. As a resident of Kansas City, MO his familiarity with the region combined with his design talent and civic involvement will deepen SWT Design’s roots in the community. Lance earned his Master of Science in Architecture and Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from Kansas State University.

For 25 years, SWT Design has developed a diverse and award-winning portfolio of outdoor spaces, approaching planning and design as a living, breathing thing with a passion for innovation. SWT Design has grown to become one of the largest landscape architecture firms of its kind in the Midwest. As a strong proponent of sustainable design, the firm was at the forefront of developing the Sustainable Sites Initiative, working closely alongside other founding partners and agencies to develop what has become the world’s first comprehensive rating system for the design, development, and management of sustainable landscapes around the globe. Sustainability continues to be a core principle addressed in all the firm’s projects. SWT Design is located in St. Louis, MO, Kansas City, MO, and Louisville, KY.

For further questions, please contact Ashley Jenkins, Marketing Coordinator for SWT Design by e-mail at ashleyj@swtdesign.com or call 314-644-5700.