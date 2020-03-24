People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

The latest People in the News highlighting new hires, promotions, honors & recognition of the men and women in the St. Louis building community.

FSA, LLC Welcomes Katherine Mark as Office Administrator

FSA, LLC is excited to welcome Katherine Mark as our team’s Office Administrator. Katherine has over 10 years of experience in customer service, sales, and retail management. She attended Lindenwood University, where she studied International Business and Marketing. Katherine displays excellent communication and organization skills making her a vital team member.

FSA is an architectural and design firm specializing in healthcare, laboratory design, higher education facilities, K-12 education, and master planning. Being well rounded in all aspects of an administrative role, FSA is anxious to see all the talent Katherine will bring to our team.

Spellman Brady & Company Hires Jessica Flannery, Office Manager

Spellman Brady is pleased to announce that Jessica Flannery has joined the firm in the new role of Office Manager. In addition to providing support to HR, IT and senior management, Ms. Flannery is responsible for organizing, streamlining and coordinating office administrative procedures to ensure their effectiveness and efficiency.

Ms. Flannery, who has a Bachelor of Science in Leadership/Management and a Master of Business Administration from Maryville University, is also Lean Six Sigma Green Belt for Government certified. As a Green Belt, she has a comprehensive understanding of Lean Six Sigma principles, methodology and tools for identifying and eliminating any unnecessary waste in business processes and procedures. Most recently she provided similar services for the State of Missouri, Department of Natural Resources and brings 14 years of experience to her new role at Spellman Brady. ,

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis–based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.

Michael Prost Promoted to Director of Technology at Feeler S. Architects

Michael Prost has been promoted to Director of Technology at Feeler S. Architects. Michael joined FSA, LLC in 2012 as architectural associate/ BIM manager. With Michael’s vast knowledge and skills in design and technology, he has been an asset to the team. Michael graduated from The University of Kansas with his master’s in architecture in 2011. His passion for building information modeling (BIM) has allowed him to be creative within design. Michael is a problem solver who continuously strives to push for technology advancements within the office. He finds new ways to aid our staff therefore, providing satisfaction for our customers.

March 20, 2020

Walker Promoted to Senior Vice President-Mortgage at Midwest BankCentre

Rebecca Walker has been promoted to senior vice president of mortgage at Midwest BankCentre. She reports to Erin Erhart, executive vice president of consumer banking and fee services.

Walker, who joined the bank as vice president of mortgage in July 2019, leads the bank’s mortgage department and manages mortgage loan processing from origination to funding. Her focus includes identifying opportunities to increase efficiencies in processes, policies and procedures, including automation and technology enhancements. Walker also manages investor and mortgage insurance relationships.

Walker has been in the banking industry for 19 years. She most recently served as mortgage loan manager for Scott Credit Union. Walker is a member of the board of directors for the Center for Hearing and Speech.

Midwest BankCentre, a mainstay of St. Louis community banking since 1906, employs a staff of about 280 working at 17 bank locations in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

March 13, 2020

Cathy M. Westerheide promoted to Director of G&S Acoustics/FabricWall Sales

St. Louis-based G&S Acoustics has promoted Cathy M. Westerheide to Director of G&S Acoustics/FabricWall Sales. She is responsible for improving processes, developing new products and increasing sales, as well as leading the sales teams in providing product information, competitive bids and global representation.

“I’ve always enjoyed the challenges of providing sound solutions for our clients,” says Westerheide of her career with G&S Acoustics. “Every job is unique, and we have a great team of people developing and creating customized solutions.”

Westerheide has been with G&S Acoustics since 1994, having worked as an estimator, sales assistant, sales representative and national sales manager.

G&S Acoustics® is a leading manufacturer of acoustical, tackable and sound diffusing wall and ceiling products distributed worldwide. For more information, email G&S Acoustics or call 800-737-0307.

SWT Design Welcomes Lance Klein, PLA as Kansas City Studio Manager

SWT Design is pleased to announce Lance Klein has joined our team as the Studio Manager for our Kansas City office. Lance brings 24 years of Landscape Architecture and Urban Design experience including parks, corridors, and nodes that transform communities. He’s passionate about the public realm and the critical role it plays in elevating our everyday lives. As a resident of Kansas City, MO his familiarity with the region combined with his design talent and civic involvement will deepen SWT Design’s roots in the community. Lance earned his Master of Science in Architecture and Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from Kansas State University.

For 25 years, SWT Design has developed a diverse and award-winning portfolio of outdoor spaces, approaching planning and design as a living, breathing thing with a passion for innovation. SWT Design has grown to become one of the largest landscape architecture firms of its kind in the Midwest. As a strong proponent of sustainable design, the firm was at the forefront of developing the Sustainable Sites Initiative, working closely alongside other founding partners and agencies to develop what has become the world’s first comprehensive rating system for the design, development, and management of sustainable landscapes around the globe. Sustainability continues to be a core principle addressed in all the firm’s projects. SWT Design is located in St. Louis, MO, Kansas City, MO, and Louisville, KY.

For further questions, please contact Ashley Jenkins, Marketing Coordinator for SWT Design by e-mail at ashleyj@swtdesign.com or call 314-644-5700.

March 6, 2020

HDA Architects Hires Two

HDA Architects have hired Brice Zickuhr as Director of Operations. Brice will oversee day-to-day office activities, managing resources and schedules as well as quality control. He will provide oversight and leadership to all of HDA’s project teams, reviewing the drawings throughout their development. Brice brings 30 years of experience and is part of HDA’s Management Team.

HDA Architects have hired Tim Piskorski as a Senior Project Manager. Tim will oversee all aspects of the design and construction process of a building project, from developing and reviewing building plans to making sure a project meets environmental and zoning standards. Tim has 27 years of experience and a love for the craft of designing and constructing a building, while respecting client’s budgets, schedules and project parameters

The UP Companies Hires David E. Murrell as Kansas City Regional Director

The UP Companies (UPCO) proudly announces the hiring of David E. Murrell of Leawood, Kansas to its new Regional Director position.

Murrell takes on the leadership role during a time of considerable growth for UPCO, one of the region’s largest full-service contractors, and will be responsible for heading operations, developing new business relationships, strengthening existing client partnerships and directing business strategy in the greater Kansas City area.

“UPCO has forged a path in the Kansas City marketplace over the last couple of years as steadfast electrical and carpentry contractors,” said Brian Arnold, UPCO Vice President. “Kansas City is a dynamic and bustling market with lots of opportunity and the outlook continues to be bright. With all these exciting developments, we made the decision to hire a local Regional Director for The UP Companies. David is a homegrown Kansas Citian and a 30-year veteran in the design and construction industry, which we feel is important to gain quicker traction in this marketplace. We believe David relates perfectly to our target customers while representing our core values.”

Murrell has more than 30 years of architecture and construction industry experience, having previously worked as Director of Business Development for Multivista in Overland Park, Kansas; Preconstruction & Project Management for United Excel Construction in Merriam, Kansas; Business Development & Preconstruction for AEC Connections in Overland Park, Kansas; and Project Architect/Construction Manager for Gould Evans Architects and BNIM Architects, both of Kansas City, Missouri.

Murrell has a BFA from the University of Kansas in Architectural Design and is a member of the Kansas City Chapter of Health Care Engineers (KCAHE).

The UP Companies (UPCO) is one of the region’s largest full-service contracting companies offering all-inclusive and convenient solutions for general contractors, owners and facilities management professionals. For more information, go to www.theupcompanies.com or call 314.865.3888.

Michael Moehn Joins Midwest BankCentre’s Legal Board of Directors

Michael Moehn, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Ameren Corporation and chairman and president of Ameren Services, has been elected to the legal board of directors of Midwest BankCentre.

Moehn was named to his current role with Ameren Corporation in December 2019. Previously, he was president of Ameren Missouri, working with more than 4,000 team members to provide electrical power to more than 1.2 million electric customers and about 127,000 natural gas customers. After a nine-year career at Price Waterhouse Coopers LLP as a CPA leading client engagements across multiple industries, Moehn has served Ameren in a succession of leadership roles that have deepened his insights and experiences in strategic planning, finance and operations.

Moehn is deeply engaged in the bi-state community. He serves as board chair for the United Way of Greater St. Louis, while also serving as a member of the board of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis since 2016. In addition, Moehn serves on the finance planning committee of Christian Hospital, and the budget and finance committee of Concordance Academy of Leadership.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Saint Louis University and a master’s in business administration degree from Washington University. Moehn was selected for the Eisenhower Fellowship, participating in its International Leadership Exchange Program, with a focus on South American energy. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Midwest BankCentre, a mainstay of St. Louis community banking since 1906, employs a staff of about 280 working at 17 bank locations in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.