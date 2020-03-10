People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

The latest People in the News highlighting new hires, promotions, honors & recognition of the men and women in the St. Louis building community.

Cathy M. Westerheide promoted to Director of G&S Acoustics/FabricWall Sales

St. Louis-based G&S Acoustics has promoted Cathy M. Westerheide to Director of G&S Acoustics/FabricWall Sales. She is responsible for improving processes, developing new products and increasing sales, as well as leading the sales teams in providing product information, competitive bids and global representation.

“I’ve always enjoyed the challenges of providing sound solutions for our clients,” says Westerheide of her career with G&S Acoustics. “Every job is unique, and we have a great team of people developing and creating customized solutions.”

Westerheide has been with G&S Acoustics since 1994, having worked as an estimator, sales assistant, sales representative and national sales manager.

G&S Acoustics® is a leading manufacturer of acoustical, tackable and sound diffusing wall and ceiling products distributed worldwide. For more information, email G&S Acoustics or call 800-737-0307.

SWT Design Welcomes Lance Klein, PLA as Kansas City Studio Manager

SWT Design is pleased to announce Lance Klein has joined our team as the Studio Manager for our Kansas City office. Lance brings 24 years of Landscape Architecture and Urban Design experience including parks, corridors, and nodes that transform communities. He’s passionate about the public realm and the critical role it plays in elevating our everyday lives. As a resident of Kansas City, MO his familiarity with the region combined with his design talent and civic involvement will deepen SWT Design’s roots in the community. Lance earned his Master of Science in Architecture and Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from Kansas State University.

For 25 years, SWT Design has developed a diverse and award-winning portfolio of outdoor spaces, approaching planning and design as a living, breathing thing with a passion for innovation. SWT Design has grown to become one of the largest landscape architecture firms of its kind in the Midwest. As a strong proponent of sustainable design, the firm was at the forefront of developing the Sustainable Sites Initiative, working closely alongside other founding partners and agencies to develop what has become the world’s first comprehensive rating system for the design, development, and management of sustainable landscapes around the globe. Sustainability continues to be a core principle addressed in all the firm’s projects. SWT Design is located in St. Louis, MO, Kansas City, MO, and Louisville, KY.

For further questions, please contact Ashley Jenkins, Marketing Coordinator for SWT Design by e-mail at ashleyj@swtdesign.com or call 314-644-5700.

March 6, 2020

HDA Architects Hires Two

HDA Architects have hired Brice Zickuhr as Director of Operations. Brice will oversee day-to-day office activities, managing resources and schedules as well as quality control. He will provide oversight and leadership to all of HDA’s project teams, reviewing the drawings throughout their development. Brice brings 30 years of experience and is part of HDA’s Management Team.

HDA Architects have hired Tim Piskorski as a Senior Project Manager. Tim will oversee all aspects of the design and construction process of a building project, from developing and reviewing building plans to making sure a project meets environmental and zoning standards. Tim has 27 years of experience and a love for the craft of designing and constructing a building, while respecting client’s budgets, schedules and project parameters

The UP Companies Hires David E. Murrell as Kansas City Regional Director

The UP Companies (UPCO) proudly announces the hiring of David E. Murrell of Leawood, Kansas to its new Regional Director position.

Murrell takes on the leadership role during a time of considerable growth for UPCO, one of the region’s largest full-service contractors, and will be responsible for heading operations, developing new business relationships, strengthening existing client partnerships and directing business strategy in the greater Kansas City area.

“UPCO has forged a path in the Kansas City marketplace over the last couple of years as steadfast electrical and carpentry contractors,” said Brian Arnold, UPCO Vice President. “Kansas City is a dynamic and bustling market with lots of opportunity and the outlook continues to be bright. With all these exciting developments, we made the decision to hire a local Regional Director for The UP Companies. David is a homegrown Kansas Citian and a 30-year veteran in the design and construction industry, which we feel is important to gain quicker traction in this marketplace. We believe David relates perfectly to our target customers while representing our core values.”

Murrell has more than 30 years of architecture and construction industry experience, having previously worked as Director of Business Development for Multivista in Overland Park, Kansas; Preconstruction & Project Management for United Excel Construction in Merriam, Kansas; Business Development & Preconstruction for AEC Connections in Overland Park, Kansas; and Project Architect/Construction Manager for Gould Evans Architects and BNIM Architects, both of Kansas City, Missouri.

Murrell has a BFA from the University of Kansas in Architectural Design and is a member of the Kansas City Chapter of Health Care Engineers (KCAHE).

The UP Companies (UPCO) is one of the region’s largest full-service contracting companies offering all-inclusive and convenient solutions for general contractors, owners and facilities management professionals. For more information, go to www.theupcompanies.com or call 314.865.3888.

Michael Moehn Joins Midwest BankCentre’s Legal Board of Directors

Michael Moehn, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Ameren Corporation and chairman and president of Ameren Services, has been elected to the legal board of directors of Midwest BankCentre.

Moehn was named to his current role with Ameren Corporation in December 2019. Previously, he was president of Ameren Missouri, working with more than 4,000 team members to provide electrical power to more than 1.2 million electric customers and about 127,000 natural gas customers. After a nine-year career at Price Waterhouse Coopers LLP as a CPA leading client engagements across multiple industries, Moehn has served Ameren in a succession of leadership roles that have deepened his insights and experiences in strategic planning, finance and operations.

Moehn is deeply engaged in the bi-state community. He serves as board chair for the United Way of Greater St. Louis, while also serving as a member of the board of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis since 2016. In addition, Moehn serves on the finance planning committee of Christian Hospital, and the budget and finance committee of Concordance Academy of Leadership.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Saint Louis University and a master’s in business administration degree from Washington University. Moehn was selected for the Eisenhower Fellowship, participating in its International Leadership Exchange Program, with a focus on South American energy. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Midwest BankCentre, a mainstay of St. Louis community banking since 1906, employs a staff of about 280 working at 17 bank locations in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

February 28, 2020

Myron Ury Joins G&S Architectural Products

St. Louis-based Golterman & Sabo has hired Myron Ury as Sales Representative at G&S Architectural Products, a division of Golterman & Sabo. Ury’s primary focus will be promoting Hufcor Operable Walls to the Architectural Design and Construction Community. He will also lead the Operable Wall service work.

“Operable walls are a fast-growing segment of our business,” says Dennis Voss, director of sales for G & S Architectural Products. “We look forward to Myron helping our customers integrate these innovative products into their projects.”

Most recently, Ury was the Hufcor Factory Sales Representative for the St Louis metro area. Ury enjoys spending time with his two children and their spouses, and four grandchildren. His hobbies are traveling, and camping, and volunteer work.

Golterman & Sabo, a premier provider and installer of specialty building products, began operations in 1946 under the name of Herbert Golterman Company. Today, in its third generation of family ownership, the company manufactures and distributes acoustical products, operable walls, cubicle curtains and track and a variety of other specialized products.

February 21, 2020

Poettker Construction Finance Executive Receives St. Louis Business Journal Honor

Poettker Construction Company’s vice president finance, Kimberly (Kim) Luitjohan, has been named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 class of 2020. Luitjohan, along with other young business leaders in the St. Louis area, was honored for her contributions to the company and community at a special awards gala on Thursday, Feb. 13. The St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards salute young professionals making a difference in their organizations and communities. More than 600 nominations were submitted and reviewed by a panel of previous 40 Under 40 winners.

Luitjohan began her career at Poettker in 2001, where she worked in a variety of roles learning the processes of all company operations. She is a member of the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) and graduate of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville’s business program, the latter of which she earned while working full-time at Poettker. In 2010, at the age of 26, Kim was promoted to Vice President Finance, where she has been instrumental in managing the firms’ growth, by overseeing accounts payable, project accounting, payroll, human resources, IT, and asset management.

Luitjohan serves on the HSHS St. Joseph’s Breese Foundation Leadership Council (FLC), which has raised more than $250,000 in the past the years, as well as organizes the First United Methodist Church’s “Cookie Walk and Craft Bazaar” fundraiser, raising more than $16,000 since she founded the event in 2015.

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is a second-generation, family-owned and veteran-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.

Cody Baumgartner Joins Wiegmann Associates as Project Manager

Cody Baumgartner of the Central West End in St. Louis, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a project manager. Baumgartner is responsible for managing new and renovation HVAC construction projects in a range of industries. He has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

Kwame Building Group Hires Martel Hulsey as Business Developer and Diversity Monitor

Martel Hulsey, of Olivette, MO, has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as Business Developer and Diversity Monitor. Hulsey’s responsibilities include creating business and marketing opportunities and maintaining existing client communications. As Diversity Monitor, he oversees construction sites to ensure and verify minority involvement on projects.

Hulsey holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management from Maryville University. He has four years of experience in the marketing industry. He earned a Delux Power 100 Rising Stars Award by Delux Magazine, which celebrates St. Louis’ most inspiring and influential African American professionals.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management servicesFor more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Western Specialty Contractors Minneapolis Assistant Branch Manager David Grandbois Receives ICRI 40 Under 40 Award

The International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI), the only association in the concrete industry devoted solely to repair and restoration, recently announced the winners of its first 40 Under 40 Award. Western Specialty Contractors is proud to announce that Minneapolis Assistant Branch Manager David Grandbois, 31, was among the announced winners.

The prestigious award recognizes 40 individuals who exemplify dedication to the concrete repair industry. A peer nominated award, the ICRI 40 Under 40 recognizes individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to continued professional growth, high potential for continued success in leadership roles, and a strong passion for – and commitment to – the mission of ICRI.

Grandbois started his career in construction as a Civil Construction Management Engineer for Kiewit in Omaha, NE before accepting a Project Manager position with Hans Hagen Homes in Fridley, MN. He joined Western Specialty Contractors’ Minnesota Branch as a Project Manager in 2015 where he held the position for nearly five years before being promoted to Assistant Branch Manager in February 2020.

Grandbois has a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Minnesota State University, Moorhead. He is also a certified Concrete Surface Repair Technician – Tiers 1 and 2 through ICRI and an Associate Constructor through the American Institute of Constructors. He has also achieved OSHA 30 certified training.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.