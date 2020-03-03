People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

The latest People in the News highlighting new hires, promotions, honors & recognition of the men and women in the St. Louis building community.

The UP Companies Hires David E. Murrell as Kansas City Regional Director

The UP Companies (UPCO) proudly announces the hiring of David E. Murrell of Leawood, Kansas to its new Regional Director position.

Murrell takes on the leadership role during a time of considerable growth for UPCO, one of the region’s largest full-service contractors, and will be responsible for heading operations, developing new business relationships, strengthening existing client partnerships and directing business strategy in the greater Kansas City area.

“UPCO has forged a path in the Kansas City marketplace over the last couple of years as steadfast electrical and carpentry contractors,” said Brian Arnold, UPCO Vice President. “Kansas City is a dynamic and bustling market with lots of opportunity and the outlook continues to be bright. With all these exciting developments, we made the decision to hire a local Regional Director for The UP Companies. David is a homegrown Kansas Citian and a 30-year veteran in the design and construction industry, which we feel is important to gain quicker traction in this marketplace. We believe David relates perfectly to our target customers while representing our core values.”

Murrell has more than 30 years of architecture and construction industry experience, having previously worked as Director of Business Development for Multivista in Overland Park, Kansas; Preconstruction & Project Management for United Excel Construction in Merriam, Kansas; Business Development & Preconstruction for AEC Connections in Overland Park, Kansas; and Project Architect/Construction Manager for Gould Evans Architects and BNIM Architects, both of Kansas City, Missouri.

Murrell has a BFA from the University of Kansas in Architectural Design and is a member of the Kansas City Chapter of Health Care Engineers (KCAHE).

The UP Companies (UPCO) is one of the region’s largest full-service contracting companies offering all-inclusive and convenient solutions for general contractors, owners and facilities management professionals. For more information, go to www.theupcompanies.com or call 314.865.3888.

Michael Moehn Joins Midwest BankCentre’s Legal Board of Directors

Michael Moehn, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Ameren Corporation and chairman and president of Ameren Services, has been elected to the legal board of directors of Midwest BankCentre.

Moehn was named to his current role with Ameren Corporation in December 2019. Previously, he was president of Ameren Missouri, working with more than 4,000 team members to provide electrical power to more than 1.2 million electric customers and about 127,000 natural gas customers. After a nine-year career at Price Waterhouse Coopers LLP as a CPA leading client engagements across multiple industries, Moehn has served Ameren in a succession of leadership roles that have deepened his insights and experiences in strategic planning, finance and operations.

Moehn is deeply engaged in the bi-state community. He serves as board chair for the United Way of Greater St. Louis, while also serving as a member of the board of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis since 2016. In addition, Moehn serves on the finance planning committee of Christian Hospital, and the budget and finance committee of Concordance Academy of Leadership.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Saint Louis University and a master’s in business administration degree from Washington University. Moehn was selected for the Eisenhower Fellowship, participating in its International Leadership Exchange Program, with a focus on South American energy. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Midwest BankCentre, a mainstay of St. Louis community banking since 1906, employs a staff of about 280 working at 17 bank locations in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

February 28, 2020

Myron Ury Joins G&S Architectural Products

St. Louis-based Golterman & Sabo has hired Myron Ury as Sales Representative at G&S Architectural Products, a division of Golterman & Sabo. Ury’s primary focus will be promoting Hufcor Operable Walls to the Architectural Design and Construction Community. He will also lead the Operable Wall service work.

“Operable walls are a fast-growing segment of our business,” says Dennis Voss, director of sales for G & S Architectural Products. “We look forward to Myron helping our customers integrate these innovative products into their projects.”

Most recently, Ury was the Hufcor Factory Sales Representative for the St Louis metro area. Ury enjoys spending time with his two children and their spouses, and four grandchildren. His hobbies are traveling, and camping, and volunteer work.

Golterman & Sabo, a premier provider and installer of specialty building products, began operations in 1946 under the name of Herbert Golterman Company. Today, in its third generation of family ownership, the company manufactures and distributes acoustical products, operable walls, cubicle curtains and track and a variety of other specialized products.

February 21, 2020

Poettker Construction Finance Executive Receives St. Louis Business Journal Honor

Poettker Construction Company’s vice president finance, Kimberly (Kim) Luitjohan, has been named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 class of 2020. Luitjohan, along with other young business leaders in the St. Louis area, was honored for her contributions to the company and community at a special awards gala on Thursday, Feb. 13. The St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards salute young professionals making a difference in their organizations and communities. More than 600 nominations were submitted and reviewed by a panel of previous 40 Under 40 winners.

Luitjohan began her career at Poettker in 2001, where she worked in a variety of roles learning the processes of all company operations. She is a member of the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) and graduate of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville’s business program, the latter of which she earned while working full-time at Poettker. In 2010, at the age of 26, Kim was promoted to Vice President Finance, where she has been instrumental in managing the firms’ growth, by overseeing accounts payable, project accounting, payroll, human resources, IT, and asset management.

Luitjohan serves on the HSHS St. Joseph’s Breese Foundation Leadership Council (FLC), which has raised more than $250,000 in the past the years, as well as organizes the First United Methodist Church’s “Cookie Walk and Craft Bazaar” fundraiser, raising more than $16,000 since she founded the event in 2015.

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is a second-generation, family-owned and veteran-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.

Cody Baumgartner Joins Wiegmann Associates as Project Manager

Cody Baumgartner of the Central West End in St. Louis, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a project manager. Baumgartner is responsible for managing new and renovation HVAC construction projects in a range of industries. He has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

Kwame Building Group Hires Martel Hulsey as Business Developer and Diversity Monitor

Martel Hulsey, of Olivette, MO, has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as Business Developer and Diversity Monitor. Hulsey’s responsibilities include creating business and marketing opportunities and maintaining existing client communications. As Diversity Monitor, he oversees construction sites to ensure and verify minority involvement on projects.

Hulsey holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management from Maryville University. He has four years of experience in the marketing industry. He earned a Delux Power 100 Rising Stars Award by Delux Magazine, which celebrates St. Louis’ most inspiring and influential African American professionals.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management servicesFor more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Western Specialty Contractors Minneapolis Assistant Branch Manager David Grandbois Receives ICRI 40 Under 40 Award

The International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI), the only association in the concrete industry devoted solely to repair and restoration, recently announced the winners of its first 40 Under 40 Award. Western Specialty Contractors is proud to announce that Minneapolis Assistant Branch Manager David Grandbois, 31, was among the announced winners.

The prestigious award recognizes 40 individuals who exemplify dedication to the concrete repair industry. A peer nominated award, the ICRI 40 Under 40 recognizes individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to continued professional growth, high potential for continued success in leadership roles, and a strong passion for – and commitment to – the mission of ICRI.

Grandbois started his career in construction as a Civil Construction Management Engineer for Kiewit in Omaha, NE before accepting a Project Manager position with Hans Hagen Homes in Fridley, MN. He joined Western Specialty Contractors’ Minnesota Branch as a Project Manager in 2015 where he held the position for nearly five years before being promoted to Assistant Branch Manager in February 2020.

Grandbois has a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Minnesota State University, Moorhead. He is also a certified Concrete Surface Repair Technician – Tiers 1 and 2 through ICRI and an Associate Constructor through the American Institute of Constructors. He has also achieved OSHA 30 certified training.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.

February 14, 2020

KWK Architects Hires Architectural Associate Heather Grove

KWK Architects is proud to announce that it has expanded its staff with the recent hiring of Architectural Associate Heather Grove, LEED AP BD+C (Building Design + Construction), of St. Louis.

As Architectural Associate, Grove is responsible for design coordination, technical documentation and construction administration of KWK Architect’s higher education projects. She has more than 16 years of experience, having previously worked as a Project Manager for Dickinson Hussman Architects of Webster Groves, MO; as an Independent Contractor with Bozoian Group Architects of Brentwood, MO and as an Architectural Technician for Fletcher Architects of St. Louis.

Grove has an Associate of Applied Science, Architectural Technology from St. Louis Community College and a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Saint Louis University. She is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council – Missouri Gateway Chapter.

Her community involvement includes Secretary and Joint Business Manager for non-profit organization St. Louis Osuwa Taiko, Membership and Marketing Committee volunteer for U.S. Green Building Council – Missouri Gateway Chapter, and volunteer for the U.S. Green Building Council – Missouri Gateway Chapter LEED Community Project.

In her spare time, Grove enjoys staying active and spending time outdoors, exploring area hiking trails. She also performs a style of Japanese drumming called taiko, is learning to play the shinobue, a type of bamboo flute, and enjoys photography.

Johnny S. Wang Joins Midwest BankCentre’s Legal Board of Directors

Johnny S. Wang, a partner at Stinson LLP, has been elected to the Midwest BankCentre legal board of directors.

An attorney since 2005, Wang’s legal practice focuses on employment and traditional labor issues. His experience as a litigator deepens his perspective of the opportunities and risks employers navigate to align human resources and business strategy as well as managing a unionized workforce. Wang’s clients range from startups to multinational corporations across diverse industries.

In 2013, Wang co-founded the St. Louis Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC), which now exceeds 250 members. He also founded and chaired the Missouri Minority Counsel Program from 2012-2016. He was Stinson’s 2016-2017 Fellow in the Leadership Council of Legal Diversity and a member of the FOCUS Leadership St. Louis Class 41.

Wang currently serves on the board for the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) and as its alternate regional governor for the central U.S. He also serves as an officer for the board of FOCUS St. Louis and is vice president of the St. Louis County Library board of trustees.

Wang has been recognized with the St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award in 2020, NAPABA’s 2019 Best under 40, the Missouri Asian-American Bar Association’s 2018 Torch Bearer Award, the Royal Vagabond Foundation’s 2018 Leadership Award, the St. Louis Diversity Job Fair’s 2014 Spirit of Diversity Award, Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s 2013 Up and Coming Lawyers designation and the St. Louis Business Journal’s 2012 Diverse Business Leaders Award.

Wang earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He graduated from Washington University’s School of Law in 2005.