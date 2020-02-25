People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

The latest People in the News highlighting new hires, promotions, honors & recognition of the men and women in the St. Louis building community.

Myron Ury Joins G&S Architectural Products

St. Louis-based Golterman & Sabo has hired Myron Ury as Sales Representative at G&S Architectural Products, a division of Golterman & Sabo. Ury’s primary focus will be promoting Hufcor Operable Walls to the Architectural Design and Construction Community. He will also lead the Operable Wall service work.

“Operable walls are a fast-growing segment of our business,” says Dennis Voss, director of sales for G & S Architectural Products. “We look forward to Myron helping our customers integrate these innovative products into their projects.”

Most recently, Ury was the Hufcor Factory Sales Representative for the St Louis metro area. Ury enjoys spending time with his two children and their spouses, and four grandchildren. His hobbies are traveling, and camping, and volunteer work.

Golterman & Sabo, a premier provider and installer of specialty building products, began operations in 1946 under the name of Herbert Golterman Company. Today, in its third generation of family ownership, the company manufactures and distributes acoustical products, operable walls, cubicle curtains and track and a variety of other specialized products.

February 21, 2020

Poettker Construction Finance Executive Receives St. Louis Business Journal Honor

Poettker Construction Company’s vice president finance, Kimberly (Kim) Luitjohan, has been named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 class of 2020. Luitjohan, along with other young business leaders in the St. Louis area, was honored for her contributions to the company and community at a special awards gala on Thursday, Feb. 13. The St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards salute young professionals making a difference in their organizations and communities. More than 600 nominations were submitted and reviewed by a panel of previous 40 Under 40 winners.

Luitjohan began her career at Poettker in 2001, where she worked in a variety of roles learning the processes of all company operations. She is a member of the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) and graduate of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville’s business program, the latter of which she earned while working full-time at Poettker. In 2010, at the age of 26, Kim was promoted to Vice President Finance, where she has been instrumental in managing the firms’ growth, by overseeing accounts payable, project accounting, payroll, human resources, IT, and asset management.

Luitjohan serves on the HSHS St. Joseph’s Breese Foundation Leadership Council (FLC), which has raised more than $250,000 in the past the years, as well as organizes the First United Methodist Church’s “Cookie Walk and Craft Bazaar” fundraiser, raising more than $16,000 since she founded the event in 2015.

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is a second-generation, family-owned and veteran-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.

Cody Baumgartner Joins Wiegmann Associates as Project Manager

Cody Baumgartner of the Central West End in St. Louis, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a project manager. Baumgartner is responsible for managing new and renovation HVAC construction projects in a range of industries. He has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

Kwame Building Group Hires Martel Hulsey as Business Developer and Diversity Monitor

Martel Hulsey, of Olivette, MO, has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as Business Developer and Diversity Monitor. Hulsey’s responsibilities include creating business and marketing opportunities and maintaining existing client communications. As Diversity Monitor, he oversees construction sites to ensure and verify minority involvement on projects.

Hulsey holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management from Maryville University. He has four years of experience in the marketing industry. He earned a Delux Power 100 Rising Stars Award by Delux Magazine, which celebrates St. Louis’ most inspiring and influential African American professionals.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management servicesFor more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Western Specialty Contractors Minneapolis Assistant Branch Manager David Grandbois Receives ICRI 40 Under 40 Award

The International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI), the only association in the concrete industry devoted solely to repair and restoration, recently announced the winners of its first 40 Under 40 Award. Western Specialty Contractors is proud to announce that Minneapolis Assistant Branch Manager David Grandbois, 31, was among the announced winners.

The prestigious award recognizes 40 individuals who exemplify dedication to the concrete repair industry. A peer nominated award, the ICRI 40 Under 40 recognizes individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to continued professional growth, high potential for continued success in leadership roles, and a strong passion for – and commitment to – the mission of ICRI.

Grandbois started his career in construction as a Civil Construction Management Engineer for Kiewit in Omaha, NE before accepting a Project Manager position with Hans Hagen Homes in Fridley, MN. He joined Western Specialty Contractors’ Minnesota Branch as a Project Manager in 2015 where he held the position for nearly five years before being promoted to Assistant Branch Manager in February 2020.

Grandbois has a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Minnesota State University, Moorhead. He is also a certified Concrete Surface Repair Technician – Tiers 1 and 2 through ICRI and an Associate Constructor through the American Institute of Constructors. He has also achieved OSHA 30 certified training.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.

February 14, 2020

KWK Architects Hires Architectural Associate Heather Grove

KWK Architects is proud to announce that it has expanded its staff with the recent hiring of Architectural Associate Heather Grove, LEED AP BD+C (Building Design + Construction), of St. Louis.

As Architectural Associate, Grove is responsible for design coordination, technical documentation and construction administration of KWK Architect’s higher education projects. She has more than 16 years of experience, having previously worked as a Project Manager for Dickinson Hussman Architects of Webster Groves, MO; as an Independent Contractor with Bozoian Group Architects of Brentwood, MO and as an Architectural Technician for Fletcher Architects of St. Louis.

Grove has an Associate of Applied Science, Architectural Technology from St. Louis Community College and a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Saint Louis University. She is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council – Missouri Gateway Chapter.

Her community involvement includes Secretary and Joint Business Manager for non-profit organization St. Louis Osuwa Taiko, Membership and Marketing Committee volunteer for U.S. Green Building Council – Missouri Gateway Chapter, and volunteer for the U.S. Green Building Council – Missouri Gateway Chapter LEED Community Project.

In her spare time, Grove enjoys staying active and spending time outdoors, exploring area hiking trails. She also performs a style of Japanese drumming called taiko, is learning to play the shinobue, a type of bamboo flute, and enjoys photography.

Johnny S. Wang Joins Midwest BankCentre’s Legal Board of Directors

Johnny S. Wang, a partner at Stinson LLP, has been elected to the Midwest BankCentre legal board of directors.

An attorney since 2005, Wang’s legal practice focuses on employment and traditional labor issues. His experience as a litigator deepens his perspective of the opportunities and risks employers navigate to align human resources and business strategy as well as managing a unionized workforce. Wang’s clients range from startups to multinational corporations across diverse industries.

In 2013, Wang co-founded the St. Louis Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC), which now exceeds 250 members. He also founded and chaired the Missouri Minority Counsel Program from 2012-2016. He was Stinson’s 2016-2017 Fellow in the Leadership Council of Legal Diversity and a member of the FOCUS Leadership St. Louis Class 41.

Wang currently serves on the board for the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) and as its alternate regional governor for the central U.S. He also serves as an officer for the board of FOCUS St. Louis and is vice president of the St. Louis County Library board of trustees.

Wang has been recognized with the St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award in 2020, NAPABA’s 2019 Best under 40, the Missouri Asian-American Bar Association’s 2018 Torch Bearer Award, the Royal Vagabond Foundation’s 2018 Leadership Award, the St. Louis Diversity Job Fair’s 2014 Spirit of Diversity Award, Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s 2013 Up and Coming Lawyers designation and the St. Louis Business Journal’s 2012 Diverse Business Leaders Award.

Wang earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He graduated from Washington University’s School of Law in 2005.

February 7, 2020

Grant Bergman joins Wiegmann Associates as Project Engineer

Grant Bergman of Wildwood, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a project engineer. Bergman has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He is working towards his Engineer in Training Certification and will ultimately be responsible for designing and engineering heating, cooling and ventilation systems for various Wiegmann Associates projects.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

Tim Brimer Joins Murphy Data Center Services

Tim Brimer has joined Murphy Data Center Services as data center services account manager. The announcement was made by Eric Gottschlich, director, Murphy DCS.

Since 2017, Brimer has served as data center manager for CBRE/Thomson Reuters and, from 2014-2017, held the same position for the facility for Thomson Reuters. From 2012 to 2014, he served as a critical systems engineer/critical facilities manager for Ascent Corporation L.L. C. Prior to that, he served as a project manager/information systems for BJC Healthcare. He began his career as a system technician /communication technician for Southwestern Bell.

Brimer holds an associate’s degree in electronic engineering from ITT Technical Institute. He also has completed numerous technical and management training courses and holds a BICSI (Building Industry Consulting Service International) Technician Level III certification. He also is ITIL-certified in fundamentals.

Murphy DCS is a turn-key data center services solution, providing strategic integration of all facility infrastructure components, from consulting, design and construction to operation and maintenance. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

Quentin Gossen Joins Murphy Company

Quentin Gossen has joined Murphy Company as service account manager. The announcement was made by Ryan Kramer, service sales manager for the mechanical contracting and engineering firm.

Gossen has more than 25 years’ experience in the mechanical industry within government, healthcare and higher education markets. Most recently, he he worked on several major chiller service projects.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering technology from Central Missouri State University and has completed advanced training in HVAC control systems, account management and sales.

Founded in 1907, Murphy Company is one of the nation’s top mechanical contracting firms delivering innovative solutions to the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

S. M. Wilson Promotes Josh Weber to Project Manager

S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Josh Weber to Project Manager. As Project Manager, he will be responsible for leadership and coordination for all aspects of the project(s) and is accountable for the project’s success, as well as the success of the project stakeholders.

Weber joined S. M. Wilson in 2017 working on Tallgrass Creek Residential Building 1.4 and 1.5. Weber then transitioned to a lead role in managing a new client for S. M. Wilson, Dry Goods, which is a high-end retail brand owned by long-time client, Von Maur.

Weber’s commitment to the success of his projects, attention to detail, strong communication skills and client-focused approach has elevated him to his new position. Weber is OSHA 30 Hour Construction Safety and Health for Construction Industry certified and earned his B.S. in Construction Management from Southeast Missouri State University.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the St. Louis area. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.