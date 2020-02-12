People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

The latest People in the News highlighting new hires, promotions, honors & recognition of the men and women in the St. Louis building community.

KWK Architects Hires Architectural Associate Heather Grove

KWK Architects is proud to announce that it has expanded its staff with the recent hiring of Architectural Associate Heather Grove, LEED AP BD+C (Building Design + Construction), of St. Louis.

As Architectural Associate, Grove is responsible for design coordination, technical documentation and construction administration of KWK Architect’s higher education projects. She has more than 16 years of experience, having previously worked as a Project Manager for Dickinson Hussman Architects of Webster Groves, MO; as an Independent Contractor with Bozoian Group Architects of Brentwood, MO and as an Architectural Technician for Fletcher Architects of St. Louis.

Grove has an Associate of Applied Science, Architectural Technology from St. Louis Community College and a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Saint Louis University. She is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council – Missouri Gateway Chapter.

Her community involvement includes Secretary and Joint Business Manager for non-profit organization St. Louis Osuwa Taiko, Membership and Marketing Committee volunteer for U.S. Green Building Council – Missouri Gateway Chapter, and volunteer for the U.S. Green Building Council – Missouri Gateway Chapter LEED Community Project.

In her spare time, Grove enjoys staying active and spending time outdoors, exploring area hiking trails. She also performs a style of Japanese drumming called taiko, is learning to play the shinobue, a type of bamboo flute, and enjoys photography.

Johnny S. Wang Joins Midwest BankCentre’s Legal Board of Directors

Johnny S. Wang, a partner at Stinson LLP, has been elected to the Midwest BankCentre legal board of directors.

An attorney since 2005, Wang’s legal practice focuses on employment and traditional labor issues. His experience as a litigator deepens his perspective of the opportunities and risks employers navigate to align human resources and business strategy as well as managing a unionized workforce. Wang’s clients range from startups to multinational corporations across diverse industries.

In 2013, Wang co-founded the St. Louis Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC), which now exceeds 250 members. He also founded and chaired the Missouri Minority Counsel Program from 2012-2016. He was Stinson’s 2016-2017 Fellow in the Leadership Council of Legal Diversity and a member of the FOCUS Leadership St. Louis Class 41.

Wang currently serves on the board for the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) and as its alternate regional governor for the central U.S. He also serves as an officer for the board of FOCUS St. Louis and is vice president of the St. Louis County Library board of trustees.

Wang has been recognized with the St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award in 2020, NAPABA’s 2019 Best under 40, the Missouri Asian-American Bar Association’s 2018 Torch Bearer Award, the Royal Vagabond Foundation’s 2018 Leadership Award, the St. Louis Diversity Job Fair’s 2014 Spirit of Diversity Award, Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s 2013 Up and Coming Lawyers designation and the St. Louis Business Journal’s 2012 Diverse Business Leaders Award.

Wang earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He graduated from Washington University’s School of Law in 2005.

February 7, 2020

Grant Bergman joins Wiegmann Associates as Project Engineer

Grant Bergman of Wildwood, MO has joined Wiegmann Associates as a project engineer. Bergman has a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He is working towards his Engineer in Training Certification and will ultimately be responsible for designing and engineering heating, cooling and ventilation systems for various Wiegmann Associates projects.

Wiegmann Associates is a St. Louis-based mechanical contractor and a national leader in design/build HVAC projects. Since 1995, Wiegmann Associates has engineered and installed innovative, energy saving and cost-efficient HVAC solutions, refrigeration systems and automation controls for clients in a wide range of industries. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com or call (636) 940-1056.

Tim Brimer Joins Murphy Data Center Services

Tim Brimer has joined Murphy Data Center Services as data center services account manager. The announcement was made by Eric Gottschlich, director, Murphy DCS.

Since 2017, Brimer has served as data center manager for CBRE/Thomson Reuters and, from 2014-2017, held the same position for the facility for Thomson Reuters. From 2012 to 2014, he served as a critical systems engineer/critical facilities manager for Ascent Corporation L.L. C. Prior to that, he served as a project manager/information systems for BJC Healthcare. He began his career as a system technician /communication technician for Southwestern Bell.

Brimer holds an associate’s degree in electronic engineering from ITT Technical Institute. He also has completed numerous technical and management training courses and holds a BICSI (Building Industry Consulting Service International) Technician Level III certification. He also is ITIL-certified in fundamentals.

Murphy DCS is a turn-key data center services solution, providing strategic integration of all facility infrastructure components, from consulting, design and construction to operation and maintenance. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

Quentin Gossen Joins Murphy Company

Quentin Gossen has joined Murphy Company as service account manager. The announcement was made by Ryan Kramer, service sales manager for the mechanical contracting and engineering firm.

Gossen has more than 25 years’ experience in the mechanical industry within government, healthcare and higher education markets. Most recently, he he worked on several major chiller service projects.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering technology from Central Missouri State University and has completed advanced training in HVAC control systems, account management and sales.

Founded in 1907, Murphy Company is one of the nation’s top mechanical contracting firms delivering innovative solutions to the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

S. M. Wilson Promotes Josh Weber to Project Manager

S. M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Josh Weber to Project Manager. As Project Manager, he will be responsible for leadership and coordination for all aspects of the project(s) and is accountable for the project’s success, as well as the success of the project stakeholders.

Weber joined S. M. Wilson in 2017 working on Tallgrass Creek Residential Building 1.4 and 1.5. Weber then transitioned to a lead role in managing a new client for S. M. Wilson, Dry Goods, which is a high-end retail brand owned by long-time client, Von Maur.

Weber’s commitment to the success of his projects, attention to detail, strong communication skills and client-focused approach has elevated him to his new position. Weber is OSHA 30 Hour Construction Safety and Health for Construction Industry certified and earned his B.S. in Construction Management from Southeast Missouri State University.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis. For nearly 100 years, S. M. Wilson has provided a complete range of services and has become one of the leading general construction and construction management firms in the St. Louis area. The employee-owned company is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.



January 31, 2020

Murphy Company Names Paige Theby as Engineer

Paige Theby has joined Murphy Company as an engineer. The announcement was made by Mike Werdes, vice president, engineering for the mechanical contractor.

A 2019 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, Theby holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering. While at UMC, she was active in the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA) student chapter where Theby and her fellow students competed in the final four of the Student Chapter Competition in Phoenix, Arizona, where their proposal was rated third in the nation among 28 student mock projects. She also was active in the UMC Society of Women Engineers student chapter, traveling to area middle schools twice a month to talk with students about math and science-related careers.

Prior to joining Murphy, Theby worked as a building engineering sales engineer intern in the St. Louis office of Johnson Controls International Earlier she worked as a demand planning intern for Novus International.

Brian Vaughan Promoted to Engineering Manager

Brian Vaughan has been promoted to engineering manager at Murphy Company. The announcement was made by Mike Werdes, vice-president, engineering for the mechanical contracting and engineering firm.

“Since joining Murphy Company after graduating from Mizzou in 2011, Brian has been a key contributor to our Design/Build offering, and he has demonstrated an exceptional ability to develop relationships with customers,” said Werdes. “His focus on quality designs and customer relationships has resulted in many successful projects. His experience will help us continue to win and successfully execute projects in the Industrial Group.”

Vaughan began his career as an engineering intern at Murphy, joining the company full-time as an engineer in July 2011. He was promoted to senior engineer in early 2019. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering (cum laude) from the University of Missouri-Columbia where he was a member of Tau Beta Pi, the engineering honor society, and Pi Tau Sigma, the mechanical engineering honor society.

Vaughan is on the Board of Governors for the St. Louis chapter of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) and is a member of the Young Professionals Committee of MCA-EMO (Mechanical Contractors Association of Eastern Missouri.)

Orvin T. Kimbrough Promoted to Chairman of Midwest BankCentre

Orvin T. Kimbrough, who joined Midwest BankCentre as CEO in January 2019, has been elected chairman by the Midwest BankCentre board of directors.

He succeeds James A. “Jim” Watson, who continues as vice chairman of the board of Midwest BankCentre and the bank’s holding company, Midwest BankCentre, Inc. Philip Stupp remains chairman of Midwest BankCentre, Inc. Midwest BankCentre is St. Louis’ second largest locally owned community bank.

Kimbrough, 45, became CEO of Midwest BankCentre in January 2019 after leading entrepreneurial, community-focused nonprofit organizations for nearly 20 years. As president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis from 2013-2019, it grew into the nation’s largest affiliate, raising nearly $80 million annually.

His promotion sustains the bank’s long tradition of carefully planned leadership transitions since its founding in 1906. Watson recruited Kimbrough to the Midwest BankCentre board in 2015, and led efforts to attract Kimbrough as CEO of Midwest BankCentre. Kimbrough will continue to serve as bank CEO.

Watson has devoted half of his 40-plus years in banking to serving middle-market businesses, institutions and nonprofits at Midwest BankCentre. He also has been deeply involved in many social service agencies and arts organizations as a director and board chair.

Sarah Geske Promoted to Purchasing Administrative Assistant

Murphy Company has promoted Sarah Geske to purchasing administrative assistant. She originally joined Murphy in 2015 as office clerk. In her new role she is providing administrative support to the mechanical contractor’s purchasing team.

January 24, 2020

Staffing Changes at N.B. West Contracting

New Hire – Kristen Westbrook-Tatum

Kristen Westbrook-Tatum has been hired as N.B. West Contracting’s HR Director, bringing over a decade of HR experience to the team. Prior to joining West, she managed the Human Resources function in mid-size companies in the Digital Print Marketing and Sign Supply Industries. Currently, Kristen is partnering with West’s Leadership Team, serving all levels of employees. Her areas of expertise include HR start-ups, process improvement, and organizational development. Kristen is a proud member of the Society of Human Resources Management and holds a BA in Organizational Leadership from Maryville University St. Louis.

N.B. West Contracting Company has promoted Chris West to Vice President of the company. In his new role, he will assist in the management of daily operations for both construction and material supply. N.B. West Contracting has been an asphalt paving & concrete contractor, and asphalt supplier serving all of east central Missouri since 1956.