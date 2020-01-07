People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

The latest People in the News highlighting new hires, promotions, honors & recognition of the men and women in the St. Louis building community.

Murphy Company Adds John Johnston

John Johnston has joined Murphy Company as project manager, automation controls. Sam Welge, manager, automation controls and energy solutions for the mechanical contractor, made the announcement.

With more than 19 years’ experience in building controls, Johnston holds an associate’s degree in refrigeration, air-conditioning and heating from Ranken Technical College where he also studied instrumentation and process controls. He is a licensed journeyman pipefitter, Local 562, and served as an HVAC service technician before focusing on building controls. He also has completed Microsoft networking and associated computer studies at St. Louis Community College as well as training and certification from several manufacturers.

Founded in 1907, Murphy Company is one of the nation’s top mechanical contracting firms delivering innovative solutions to the commercial, industrial and institutional markets. For more information, visit www.murphynet.com.

Kelvin Taylor, Alexis Hershey Joins Midwest BankCentre

Kelvin Taylor has joined Midwest BankCentre in the role of executive vice president-chief information officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Orvin Kimbrough. In addition, Alexis Hershey has been named senior vice president-digital assets, lending and strategy.

As chief information officer, Taylor works at the intersection of information technology, lines of business and finance to apply data science to strategic decisions for bank services and products. He also contributes to the development of business processes for implementing analytical solutions that include technology.

Taylor founded Taylored Analytics in 2007 to help Fortune 500 companies in the financial services, retail, restaurant, utility and telecommunications industries capitalize on and leverage their data. He has led teams in the customer loyalty sector as president of Maritz Loyalty Marketing, president of Frequency Marketing, Inc. and was a practice advisor on Cisco Systems’ business analytics team.

Taylor earned bachelor’s degrees in economics and mathematics at Morehouse College and completed post-graduate studies in economics at University of Maryland, College Park, Md. Taylor has served locally on the United Way and Urban League boards of directors. He and his wife, Tamila Taylor, annually host a charity golf tournament to fund scholarships to Morehouse College, the world’s only HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) for men and the nation’s top producer of black males who continue their education and receive doctorates.

Hershey joins Midwest BankCentre from Citi, where she was senior vice president of digital strategy. She applies her experience in digital strategy and both product and project management to transforming the bank’s online digital experiences that drive sales. She partners with the bank’s commercial, community & economic development, consumer and fee income groups to develop and deploy digital products and systems to achieve the bank’s goal of meeting customers where they are, when and how they want to do business. She also is the executive sponsor of the bank’s newly established operations enhancement team, which aligns and leverages process improvement, efficiency initiatives and technology systems to enhance customer service and bank competitiveness.

She earned her undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies and her master’s degree in education at the University of Houston. She is active in the community through United Way.

Midwest BankCentre, a mainstay of St. Louis community banking since 1906, employs a staff of about 280 working at 17 bank locations in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.

Superior Waterproofing and Restoration Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion and advancement of Mr. Donald Muren, Jr to company president. Don has been with the company for twenty-five years. He has been very instrumental in Superior’s past and will be for the future.

January 3, 2020

Carly Tribout Joins Geotechnology as Human Resources Coordinator

Geotechnology, Inc., has hired Carly Tribout as its Human Resources Coordinator. She will be based in the company’s St. Louis office.

A member of the Society of Human Resource Management, Ms. Tribout comes to Geotechnology after having previously worked in campus recruitment, selection and development for a national insurance company.

She is a graduate of Missouri State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management with a minor in Leadership.

“Carly is an excellent addition to our team,” said Geotechnology Human Resources Manager, Erica O’Connor. “Her knowledge and background will help us to continue to recruit and hire dedicated, resourceful professionals who are committed to the success of both Geotechnology and our clients.”

Tim Kiepe Joins Murphy Company

Tim Kiepe has joined Murphy Company, the area’s largest mechanical contractor, as piping designer. The announcement was made by Brandon Welch, BIM piping supervisor.

Kiepe has more than 18 years’ experience in architectural construction engineering, with design experience in heating, ventilation and air-conditioning; piping and plumbing as well as several years’ experience as a BIM/CADD manager. He has designed piping, HVAC and plumbing systems for multiple markets, including central utility plants (CUPs), medical facilities, higher education, commercial and industrial projects. As an assistant mechanical designer for a large engineering firm, he helped design CUPs, combined heat and power plants (CHPs), reciprocating engine power plants, boiler plants, federal, commercial and industrial projects.

Kiepe holds both a bachelor’s degree and associate’s degree in drafting technology (computer aided industrial design) from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

December 20, 2019

Lawrence Group Announces 2019 Promotions

Lawrence Group is pleased to announce the following promotions: Todd Bundren, Riza Encarnacion, Matt Lundgren, Lisa Morrison, Greg Trost and Galen Vassar have been promoted to associate principal.

Todd Bundren, NCARB, LEED AP® BD+C leads multiple teams that focus on national accounts in the retail, hospitality and senior living markets. He also heads up Lawrence Group’s sustainable design and LEED Certification efforts for the built environment. He is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council and sits on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the town of Crestwood, MO. Bundren joined Lawrence Group in 2006 and has more than 15 years of experience.

Riza Encarnacion, RA, NCARB, specializes in managing large, complex projects for healthcare clients. She is currently managing the design team for the $550 million SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital and served as project manager for the award-winning SSM Health St. Mary’s Replacement Hospital in Jefferson City. She joined Lawrence Group in 2001 and has 29 years of experience.

Matt Lundgren, AIA, LEED AP® provides management and operational oversight for Lawrence Group’s New York office. He specializes in experiential retail design and hospitality solutions for national clients such as Warby Parker, Blue Bottle Coffee, Adore Me and Tend. Lundgren joined Lawrence Group in 2012 and has 17 years of experience.

Lisa Morrison, WELL AP, NCIDQ specializes in the visioning and design of innovative workplace and hospitality environments. As a newly accredited WELL AP, she designed Missouri’s first WELL-certified project for Cushman & Wakefield and recently designed a new workplace strategy for OPAA Food Management. She has teamed with Lodging Hospitality Management for renovations at St. Louis Union Station. Lisa joined Lawrence Group in 2012 and will continue to help the firm grow its workplace and hospitality markets.

Greg Trost, AIA, LEED AP®, specializes in adaptive reuse and historic renovation, educating clients on state and federal historic tax credit eligible buildings. His award-winning projects include The Core Apartment Residences, 4100 Lindell and Page 2 of 3 Cupples Building 9. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects and U.S. Green Building Council. Trost joined Lawrence Group in 2014 and has more than 20 years of experience.

Galen Vassar, NCIDQ, leads Lawrence Group’s hospitality practice, improving guest experiences for hotel, restaurant and entertainment clients. She is a St. Louis Business Journal 40 under 40 award winner, and her experience includes award-winning St. Louis landmarks such as Hotel Ignacio, Angad Arts Hotel, Park Pacific and Sun Theater. She joined the firm in 2005 and has more than 15 years of experience.

Jill Engel has been promoted to director of real estate operations. Jill Engel joined Lawrence Group in 2017 has more than 20 years of experience. She specializes in real estate operations and asset management. Her projects include Park Pacific, Marquette, Southside Tower and Southside Station. Alicia Buehrle, Matt Huff, John Iffrig, Corey Pinkley have been promoted to senior associate.

Alicia Buehrle joined Lawrence Group in 2006 and has more than 14 years of experience. She specializes in senior living and healthcare design, and her projects include Cottages at Lake Saint Louis and Nazareth Living Center.

Matt Huff, AIA, NCARB, joined Lawrence Group in 2016 and has 20 years of design experience. His diverse portfolio includes libraries, charter schools, universities, healthcare, commercial, residential, historic renovation and urban infill projects

John Iffrig, PLA, ASLA, joined Lawrence Group in 2008 and has 13 years of landscape architecture experience, including commercial, institutional, healthcare and senior living. He is currently providing landscape architecture services for City Foundry STL and SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

Corey Pinkley joined Lawrence Group in 2006 and has 15 years of experience. He specializes in residential and commercial project types and most recently has designed multiple historic renovations in the Skinker Debaliviere historic district.

Lawrence Group is a building design, development, and project delivery firm with offices in Austin, New York and St. Louis. With more than 160 employees, the firm offers architecture, interior design, furniture procurement, landscape architecture, graphic design, master planning, construction and real estate development services to healthcare, academic, commercial, hospitality, corporate and housing clients. Visit us at thelawrencegroup.com or connect with us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

December 13, 2019

Oculus Inc. Grows Staff at St. Louis Headquarters

Oculus Inc., a full-service architecture and interior design firm, has hired Catherine Matthews and Charlene Masona to serve as an entry level intern architect and a marketing assistant, respectively. Both will work at Oculus’ headquarters in St. Louis.

“Catherine and Charlene both bring a variety of skills that will be essential to the growth of Oculus,” said Lisa Bell-Reim, Oculus Inc. president. “We look forward to seeing Catherine add to the talent of our architecture team and Charlene help market our award-winning work. Both are welcome additions to the firm.”

In Matthews’ role, she will work on a variety of projects with an emphasis in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. This includes community-based outpatient clinics in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Corpus Christi, Texas. Prior to joining Oculus, Matthews served as a student intern architect at Corgan and DHC Architects in Texas. She has a Master of Architecture from Kansas State University.

As a marketing assistant, Masona will support both marketing and business development efforts for the firm, specifically in the areas of digital marketing, print production and preparation of proposals, among other responsibilities. Previously, she worked as a social media strategist for the Brian Owens Soul musical brand. Masona possesses a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning, and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities, and spaces. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas, and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.

Spellman Brady & Company Hires Nicole Dutton, Artwork Consultant

Spellman Brady & Company, an award-winning interior design firm, is pleased to announce that Nicole Dutton has joined the firm as its Artwork Consultant & Project Manager. She will oversee managing the firm’s artwork master planning services for corporate, healthcare, senior living and higher education clients while managing the budget, schedule and installation of the firm’s multiple artwork projects across the country.

Ms. Dutton brings more than 12 years of professional experience focused on arts administration and curation. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Greenville University and holds a Master of Fine Arts from Fontbonne University with a specialty in Painting. Prior to joining Spellman Brady, she was the curator of the William and Florence Schmidt Art Center at Southwestern Illinois College and worked at Chesterfield Arts as the associate director overseeing the public art master plan and art education.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.

December 6, 2019

S. M. Wilson Promotes Mike Ashley To Field Director

S.M. Wilson & Co. has promoted Mike Ashley to Field Director. His promotion comes with a recent restructuring of S. M. Wilson’s Field Operations department. The Field Director position will replace the Director of Field Operations to allow for more than one individual to provide direct support, oversight, and mentorship for the field aspects of projects from pre-construction to close-out including support of superintendents and tradespeople.

Ashley was brought into the Field Operations department to assist former Director of Operations, Mike Zick and Ashley has demonstrated great value in the field as well as the company.

Both Ashley and Zick will assume the title of Field Director. In their new roles, they will each be assigned to specific clients and project teams. This will allow every team the benefit of a dedicated Field Director with the resources available to provide guidance and support.

Ashley joined S. M. Wilson in 2004 and has worked on a variety of projects including Ladue Schools, Link in the Loop, City Foundry STL and Clarendale St. Peters. He is OSHA 30 certified and has more than 40 years of experience in the construction industry.