Perfecting the Art of Anodizing Architectural Metals Inc. Poised for Growth

Architectural Metals Inc. (AMI), a St. Louis based family-owned anodizing company, has announced significant investments in capital equipment, functionality, and process improvement. The investments were made to support the company’s growing list of clients and offer significant additional capacity for additional projects and building materials. It’s all tied together on AMI’s new, state-of-the-art website.

AMI has been a family-owned business for more than 60 years and was originally founded to support the needs of its sister company, WINCO Window Company. As the firm’s anodizing expertise grew, AMI has served clients in a variety of industries outside the window business, as well as other window manufacturers.

“As the pandemic provided some time to upgrade our business, we re-imagined how we can better serve current and potential customers,” says Sharon Gambill, plant manager. “Upgrades in technologies and processing techniques made it possible to expand work capacity by as much as 60 percent.”

AMI is unique in the industry as a mid-sized anodizer with capabilities for multi

-rack orders or single racks with custom fabrications. Large format tanks and the ability to build custom racking on site allow AMI to handle awkward shapes like ladders, stair treads, and railings with ease.

“Craftsmanship sets AMI apart,” explains Joe Boone, customer service & sales support specialist. “Many of our employees have a minimum of 15 years of experience in the anodizing industry. Communication is vital so our sales group and craftsmen are on the floor together. Special requirements, job changes, questions are handled quickly because we’re all working together.”

AMI has managed to expand their business by offering services not usually available for companies of their size. They are one of 15 companies in the industry that provides extrusion thermal barrier plastic stitching and pour & debridge processing. Break metal aluminum sheet fabrication, small batch Kynar paint, along with storage capabilities to keep client inventory on-site is also available.

AMI has honed their business model to focus on customized service with quick turnaround. Careful packing and shipping ensure products are received on time and undamaged. AMI can unload and load material indoors in a convenient pull through truck way. Its central location in St. Louis provides for easy access for regional customers.

AMI draws on the experience of a huge community as consultants to their business and help with chemical issues. They primarily use chemicals from Reliant Corporation, one of the largest anodizing chemical suppliers in the country and is an active member of the American Anodizing Council.

AMI works with fabricators of aluminum products and extruders for commercial and residential industries nationwide. For more information, contact AMI at (314) 328-2052 or visit Info@Archmetal.com.

Centrally located in St. Louis, Missouri, Architectural Metals (AMI) has been a leader in the anodizing and metal finishing business for more than 60 years, specializing in large extrusion and fabricated work. In addition to supplying anodizing to its sister company, WINCO Window Company, AMI provides anodizing and warehousing services to multiple industries, including commercial kitchen equipment, architectural railings and many others. For more information, visit https://www.archmetal.com or call 314-328-2062.

Share this: Tweet



