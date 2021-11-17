Pfund Construction Building Edwardsville’s First Luxury Condos

By KERRY L. SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE
A five-story landmark continues to emerge as the first-ever mixed-use, for-sale luxury condominium development to take root in Edwardsville.
Pfund Construction President Matt Pfund said the 35,000-square-foot high-rise known as ONE57 is on schedule and progressing toward completion.
“We’re confident that Edwardsville is ready for this unique product,” he said.
Construction began in Spring 2021. Peel Wood Fired Pizza, a popular Edwardsville restaurant and bar, will expand four-fold to occupy 10,000 square feet of the ground floor. It is projected to open in mid-December.
The eight condos on floors two through five – each spanning 2,200 square feet and featuring three bedrooms and two and a half baths – are expected to be completed in March and April 2022.
Pfund Construction Vice President Kristen Pfund said each residence has its own private exterior balcony, fireplace, large master bedroom suite, an abundance of storage, laundry facilities and detached garage. High-end tile, quartz, commercial-grade appliances, walk-in showers and walk-in closets. “All units are fully customizable at this point,” she said. “There are two distinctive designs – modern and traditional modern – on each floor. These luxury units are the size of a freestanding home.”
The 2.5-acre development site, located along Illinois Route 157 just one mile south-southeast of downtown Edwardsville, offered hilly terrain – much of which Pfund Construction left in place. Matt Pfund said the contractor worked with the City of Edwardsville early in the project to position 200 parking spaces on a hilltop in the rear of the structure, not visible from the highway. Pfund also worked with the city and Madison County Transit to add a large sidewalk and connect to the bike trail network. Green space preservation in front of the site was a priority.
“We’re at the peak of construction now,” said Matt Pfund. “We’ve got 70 to 75 tradespeople working on site. The views of Edwardsville from the top floors are stunning.”
Pfund Construction is a well-known firm in Edwardsville. The company has repurposed several historic landmark structures downtown into mixed-use lofts and retail storefronts. The firm also builds high-end, single-family residences.
Matt Pfund retired from his long-time position at a general contractor two years ago to devote all his energies to Pfund Construction. The company, which began 25 years ago, has experienced more than 100 percent year-over-year growth for the past three years.
