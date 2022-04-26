Pfund Construction Continues Rapid Growth

Kevin Nesselhauf Joins as Project Developer

Pfund Construction is excited to announce that Kevin Nesselhauf has joined the team in the newly created role of Project Developer. Kevin’s responsibilities will include working with clients to conceptualize and optimize their projects, building strong collaborative partnerships with design teams, and developing mutually beneficial subcontractor relationships.

With over 15 years of experience, Kevin is well respected in the St. Louis construction industry. He completed both his undergrad in Construction Management and Master’s degree in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He and his wife Nicole have three children and live in Edwardsville.

About Pfund Construction: Pfund Construction, based in Edwardsville, was named the City of Edwardsville’s 2017 and 2022 Business of the Year. Pfund Construction continues a rapid expansion in the St. Louis metro area, delivering unique projects that require a hands-on building approach to provide exceptional value to their clients.

