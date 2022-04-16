Phoenix Solutions Invites Community to Recycle Electronic Items on Saturday, April 23

In a continuing effort to divert IT-specific recyclables from the landfill and support a local food rescue organization, Phoenix Solutions is hosting a community recycling event on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Operation Food Search parking lot, 1644 Lotsie Blvd. in St. Louis.

Phoenix Solutions’ mission is to assist companies in expanding their philanthropic social impact through information technology asset disposal.

“Our goal with this recycling event on Saturday is to help our community mitigate risk and generate good through a safe, environmentally friendly and sustainable program that also serves as a fundraising vehicle to end childhood hunger,” said James T. Gordon, chief executive officer of Phoenix Solutions.

Operation Food Search has worked to put food on tables rather than in landfills since 1981.

IT-related items eligible for drop-off include laptops, personal computer towers and desktops, cell phones, printers, game consoles, electronic items with electrical cords, TVs and monitors (fees 50 cents per inch), servers and network equipment. Items not eligible for drop-off include general consumables (glass and plastic), smoke detectors, refrigerators and other freon-based appliances, grooming devices, fluorescent tubes and light bulbs.

For more information, contact Phoenix Solutions at (877) 898-6526 or via www.phoenixsolutions.tech.

