Photo Release: Home Builders Association Donates $20,000 to Habitatfor Humanity of St. Charles County

On behalf of the Home Builders Charitable Foundation (HBCF), 2023 HBA President Jeremy Roth (Elite Development Services/McBride Homes) (left) and HBA Executive Vice President Celeste Rueter (right) presented a $20,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County’s executive director Michelle Woods.

The donation will be allocated toward Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County’s 2023 build season. They plan to build two homes in St. Charles City this year. The families selected to purchase these homes must meet a number of financial guidelines and be willing to perform the required sweat equity hours toward the building of their home, as well as participate in workshops to prepare them for homeownership. Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County strives to fulfill the mission of providing decent, safe, affordable and sustainable housing to deserving families in St. Charles County.

The HBA is a local trade association of nearly 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to people or organizations with special shelter needs.