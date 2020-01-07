Pinnacle Contracting, Inc. Chosen Manager for $5.5M Renovation of Historic Lyon School

Pinnacle Contracting, Inc. has been selected for an encore engagement by St. Louis-based Screaming Eagle Development as the latter transitions historic Lyon School, 7417 Vermont Ave. in St. Louis, into apartments. In 2019, Pinnacle teamed with Screaming Eagle to complete the $7.3 million renovation of Nathaniel Hawthorne School Apartments in University City, Mo. Lyon School Named in honor of Civil War General Nathaniel Lyon, the school was designed by William B. Ittner and opened in 1910. It has been vacant since 2010. The conversion will create 32 units and public amenity space in the 51,911-square-foot building which is located within The Patch neighborhood and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Pinnacle is targeting completion for summer 2020.

Hawthorne School Apartments

At Hawthorne, Pinnacle transformed a historic three-story, 54,849-square-foot building into 35 apartments with a clubroom and fitness center. It also built 12 two-story townhomes totaling 13,824 square feet on a portion of the old playground and added a BBQ pavilion, four rain gardens and improved parking. The project was completed in fall, 2019.

Project Manager Jake Saxton said: “Historic school renovations are both rewarding and challenging. Seeing how a new age of architects re-imagine space into living quarters is an adventure. Every corner at Hawthorne had its own uniqueness. No two units are the same.”

Both projects were designed by Ebersoldt + Associates Architecture of St. Louis. E+A is led by Vince Ebersoldt, who is also a partner in the project.

Screaming Eagle

Headed by Matthew Masiel, Screaming Eagle Development acquires and renovates historic buildings. It focuses on development opportunities that utilize public/private partnerships and creative financing.

Pinnacle Contracting

Founded in 1998 in St. Louis, Pinnacle is led by CEO Tom McLaughlin, President Nelson Grumney Jr., and Vice President Tim McLaughlin. Pinnacle generates over $20 million in annual revenue providing general contracting, construction management and design-build services. In more than 20 years of business, Pinnacle has served diverse markets including historic renovation, office, educational, industrial, healthcare, hospitality, retail and multi-family.