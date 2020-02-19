Pinnacle Contracting, Inc. Completes $2 Million Renovation for Napleton Automotive Group

Pinnacle Contracting, Inc. has completed a $2 million renovation project for the Napleton Automotive Group at its Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Mid Rivers dealership at 4951 Veterans Memorial Parkway in St. Peters, Mo.

Focused on enhancing the customer experience, the renovation impacted 33,000 square feet and includes an updated showroom/car delivery area, customer lounge and service drive. It is the third assignment Pinnacle has completed for family owned Napleton, which opened for business in Chicago, Ill. in 1931 and currently operates more than 35 dealerships in five states.

In its role as general contractor, Pinnacle coordinated all site operations during the phased, seven-month project. Phase I saw Pinnacle update service bays while Phase II zeroed in on showroom space.

Pinnacle Project Manager Phil Moxey met an important deadline by completing Phase II in time for Black Friday 2019. “Effective communication and timely coordination between Pinnacle and Napleton enabled us to expedite build-out while keeping customer safety foremost in mind,” noted Moxey.

Joining Pinnacle on the project team was architect difilippis + associates, Inc., Chicago, Ill.

Founded in 1998 in St. Louis, Pinnacle’s senior management team includes CEO Tom McLaughlin, President Nelson Grumney Jr., and Vice President Tim McLaughlin. The company provides general contracting, construction management and design-build services for the historic renovation, office, educational, industrial, healthcare, hospitality, retail and multi-family markets.