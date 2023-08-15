Poettker Announces Promotions in Preconstruction, Estimating & Project Management 

Poettker Construction Company, one of the nation’s top-performing construction firms, recently promoted six team members to the Preconstruction, Estimating, and Project Management Teams.

In Poettker’s Preconstruction and Estimating department, promotions include Gary Richter to MEPFP Director, Justin Luitjohan to Preconstruction Manager, Justin Dulle to Lead Estimator, and Mike Smith to Senior Estimator.

Gary Richter

Richter joined Poettker in 2021 as Assistant Director of Estimating. He has over 35 years’ experience in operations, electrical engineering, and refrigeration, with management experience in financial, operational and maintenance projects. Richter received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois. In his new role, Richter will work across multiple departments to strengthen relationships and coordination with Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, and Fire Protection trade contractors.

Justin Luitjohan

Luitjohan has over nine years of experience in the Infrastructure, Commercial, Industrial, Distribution, Federal, and Education markets. He joined Poettker in 2016 as a Project Engineer and most recently served in the role of Estimator. Luitjohan received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Justin Dulle

Dulle has over 12 years of experience in the Commercial, Industrial, Distribution Center & Warehouse markets. He joined Poettker in 2015 as a Project Engineer and most recently served in the role of Estimator. In addition to leading estimates on complex projects, Dulle will be providing mentorship, oversight, guidance, and training for the estimating team.

Mike Smith

Smith has over 18 years of experience in the Retail, Industrial, Distribution Center & Warehouse markets. Since joining Poettker in 2008, Smith has served in roles as a Project Engineer and Estimator. In his new role, Smith will lead estimates for more complex projects.

Both Dulle and Smith received their bachelor’s degree in construction management from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Peter Ratermann

For Poettker’s Project Management team, Peter Ratermann was promoted to Senior Project Manager and Nick Stockard was promoted to Senior Project Engineer.

Ratermann has over 11 years of experience in the Commercial, Industrial, Distribution, and Education markets. He joined Poettker in 2016 as a Project Engineer and most recently served in the role of Project Manager. Ratermann received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Nicholas Stockard

Stockard joined Poettker in 2022 as a Project Engineer with seven years of experience in electrical systems design and commercial construction. Prior to joining Poettker, Stockard served in the United States Navy providing construction support of operating forces. Stockard is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in applied management from Rankin Technical College.

“It has been a remarkable year for growth at Poettker and that is a testament to our team’s commitment to proactive safety, quality, preconstruction, and project management initiatives, whether it be in the field or at the office,” said Ryan Poettker, president of Poettker Construction. “Congratulations to these talented and diverse individuals on their much-deserved promotions.”

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is a second-generation, family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting, and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction is dedicated to providing safe, quality, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Federal Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, Multi-Family, Municipal, Recreation, Retail, and Utility industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business partners and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.