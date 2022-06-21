Poettker Breaks Ground on Second Site for Community Bank

Poettker Construction broke ground June 16 on a new branch location in Breese, IL for Community Bank of Trenton.

The 2,480-square-foot facility is the bank’s second site, 8.5 miles east of Community Bank of Trenton’s existing, 10,000-square-foot flagship location in Trenton, IL.

Poettker is serving as the general contractor, with Hurford Architects, Inc. as the architect. The project team anticipates completing the build this fall.

“We look forward to the opening of our second community bank location,” said Steven Wallace, bank president. “We look forward to joining the Breese community and to further expanding our financial services in Clinton County.”

Located near HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, the new branch will feature a modern exterior and will be powered by solar energy.

“We are excited to be assisting the bank in this new build and bringing its services to our hometown community of Breese,” said Ryan Poettker, Poettker executive vice president and COO. “We hope this project leads to future projects with Community Bank as the organization continues to grow.”

