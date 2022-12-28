Poettker Construction Achieves Tremendous Growth in 2022

Poettker Construction, an award-winning family-owned construction company, closed out the 2022 calendar year with tremendous employee, financial, industry, philanthropic and market sector growth across the company.

“Over the past 18 months, our company has faced many challenges; from the unexpected death of Poettker’s founder, my father Chuck, to the current supply chain and workforce challenges, Poettker has remained resilient,” said Ryan Poettker, president of Poettker Construction. “I could not be prouder of our team’s commitment to developing long-lasting relationships with our clients to bring the highest quality projects to the communities we live and serve.”

To kick off the year, Poettker was recognized for its efforts toward zero injuries in the workplace by becoming a certified contractor through the Coalition for Construction Safety (CCS). That track record continued in 2022 with the Poettker team performing more than 422,000 manhours with zero lost-time or recordable incidents in 2022.

The company’s ongoing commitment to safety and quality was also recognized with the President’s Circle Risk Control Excellence award from General Contractors Insurance LTD. Additionally, Poettker achieved the Associated Builders and Contractors PLATINUM level designation through the ABC’s STEP Safety Management System and was named an Accredited Quality Contractor for the first time.

Poettker continues to be a Best Place to Work, national best in class business, and a top contractor in the Midwest. The company enhanced its team and grew its employee base by 32% with new hires and promotions across every department and level.

Poettker excelled in the Midwest industrial market with 1.5 million square feet of distribution and warehouse space under construction in 2022. In the utility and infrastructure market, Poettker continued its multi-phased work on substations, transmission and distribution lines, restoration projects, and facility renovations throughout Illinois and Missouri. The company’s federal team was awarded over $140 million in new contracts, including mission-critical headquarters complexes, hangars, dining facilities, and airfield pavements.

Poettker also had a very strong year in the education and retail markets. The company completed a mixture of new construction, renovations, and additions for five schools; was selected as the Construction Manager for the Parkway School District’s $265 million bond program; and enhanced online shopping, grocery pickup, and distribution services at over 60 facilities for multiple major retail chains.

Invested in the communities where they live and work, Poettker supported over 50 non-profit organizations through philanthropic partnerships, advocacy, fundraising, and volunteering initiatives in 2022. This past year at its annual golf classic benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Southwestern Illinois, Poettker raised an astounding $52,000 in donations. Poettker also partnered with Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis, CEO entrepreneurship program, and area schools and colleges to expand educational opportunities in the local communities.

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is a second-generation, family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction is dedicated to providing safe, quality, sustainable, and technology solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Federal Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, Multi-Family, Municipal, Recreation, Retail, and Utility industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business partners and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.