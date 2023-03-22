Poettker Construction Announces Executive and Manager Promotions

Six integral team members promoted across multiple departments

Poettker Construction Company, one of the nation’s leading construction firms, recently promoted six integral staff members to executive and management positions.

To expand Poettker’s risk management program, Charles Wilson, CSP, ASP, STSC, was promoted to Vice President of Risk Management, and Everett Kelly, CHST, was promoted to Corporate Safety Manager.

Wilson has been with Poettker Construction for over 12 years. He most recently served as Corporate Safety Director overseeing the company’s safety program and initiatives. Under his leadership, Poettker achieved numerous safety milestones including first place in AGC’s Construction Safety Excellence Award | Building 400,000-600,000 work hour category, PLATINUM level in Associated Builders and Contractors’ STEP Safety Management System, and designation as a certified contractor through the Coalition for Construction Safety (CCS). Wilson serves as a member of the Southern Illinois Builders Association safety committee.

Kelly joined Poettker Construction in 2021 and has served as an industry safety professional for over 25 years. He most recently served as a Safety Specialist monitoring workplace activity to ensure compliance with company policies and safety regulations. He also assisted with developing policies, conducting safety inspections, and implementing safety training.

On Poettker’s Field Operations Team, Corey Jasper was promoted to Director of Field Operations and Stan Kuhl was promoted to General Superintendent.

Jasper joined Poettker Construction in 2016 as a field superintendent after working for multiple commercial construction firms throughout the St. Louis area. With over 25 years of experience, he most recently served as a General Building Superintendent, overseeing field personnel performance, and coordinating workforce for Poettker’s building projects. Under his direction, Poettker’s average field operations team increase by 54 percent over four years.

Kuhl has been with Poettker Construction for over 36 years, primarily serving as a lead superintendent on some of Poettker’s most complicated construction projects. In Kuhl’s new role, he will establish a one-on-one mentorship program with a handful of project superintendents.

For Poettker’s Project Management Team, Eric Lohman, LEED Green Associate, and Chris Robards, LEED Green Associate, AHA CHC were promoted to Project Director roles.

Lohman has been with Poettker Construction for over 15 years. He most recently served as Senior Project Manager overseeing the company’s retail program, which grew by 118 percent in the past year. Robards joined Poettker in 2016 and most recently served as a Senior Project Manager primarily overseeing the company’s institutional and education programs, which grew by 250 percent in the past year. In their new roles, both Lohman and Robards will share oversight of project teams across Poettker’s diverse portfolio with a focus to develop the next generation of construction leaders.

“There is a tremendous amount of talent and diverse expertise among these six individuals,” said Ryan Poettker, president of Poettker Construction. “These promotions reflect the commitment these individuals have on enhancing safety and quality initiatives across the organization, which ultimately attracts the next generation of workforce talent needed to remain competitive in the industry.”

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is a second-generation, family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting, and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction is dedicated to providing safe, quality, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Federal Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, Multi-Family, Municipal, Recreation, Retail, and Utility industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business partners and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.