Poettker Construction Breaks Ground on 725,000 sf Riverport Trade Center

Poettker Construction, an award-winning family-owned construction company, recently broke ground on Riverport Trade Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. NorthPoint Development contracted Poettker Construction for the project, which includes three distribution warehouse buildings totaling over 725,000 square-feet.

The Class A warehouse complex will consist of three rear-loaded buildings that are 249,500 square-feet, 160,000 square-feet and 312,000 square-feet. All three facilities will feature 40-foot-tall concrete tilt-up walls with a capacity of nearly 100 loading docks and will be tailored to fit the needs of today’s industrial users.

“Our distribution warehouse team is thrilled to collaborate with NorthPoint Development to deliver this new campus to the city of Maryland Heights,” said Ryan Poettker, President of Poettker Construction Company. “The partnerships we have with local trade contractors will ensure the project is built with the highest quality industrial standards.”

Preparation of the nearly 50-acre development will entail demolition, site clearing, stabilization and drying of existing soil, construction of special foundations on aggregate piers, sanitary lift stations and bio-retention systems.

Tilt-up concrete and steel will make up the frame for all three warehouses. The complex will consist of over 300 tilt-up panels.

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is a second-generation, family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction is dedicated to providing safe, quality, sustainable, and technology solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Municipal, Recreation, and Retail industries. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.

Share this: Tweet



