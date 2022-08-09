Poettker Construction Breaks Ground on Distribution Center and Warehouse Complex

Poettker Construction, an award-winning family-owned construction company, recently broke ground on Buildings 4 and 7 for the Gateway 85 development initiative in Gastonia, NC. NorthPoint Development selected Poettker Construction as the general contractor for Phase II of the project, which includes the construction of two distribution center and warehouse buildings totaling over 945,000 square feet.

Phase II of the campus includes Building 4, a 241,114 SF single rear load warehouse, and Building 7, a 705,234 square foot cross dock warehouse. Building 4, located on 15 acres at 3145 Aberdeen Blvd, will consist of 22 dock doors that can be expanded to 45. Building 7, located on 40 acres at 3301 Lineberger Rd, will feature 70 dock doors that can be expanded to 140. Both projects will be constructed with tilt-up panels and include ADA accessible parking.

“Poettker is continuously expanding in the Southeast market and the Gateway Building 4 and 7 projects is a testament to our growth and expertise in the distribution and warehouse sectors,” said Keith Poettker, CEO of Poettker Construction Company. “We are excited to continue our partnership with NorthPoint Development and have the opportunity to support the region by delivering high-quality distribution and warehouse space to the Charlotte area.”

Preparation of the 55-acre development will entail the relocation of an existing road that goes through the site and reworking the intersection, as well as site clearing and grubbing, and hauling away excess dirt.

Poettker is nearing the completion of a similar project for NorthPoint Development in Salisbury, NC. The 676,730 square foot concrete tilt-up I-85 Commerce Center Building 1 project includes a capacity for 150 dock doors.

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is a second-generation, family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction is dedicated to providing safe, quality, sustainable, and technology solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Municipal, Recreation, and Retail industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business partners and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.

