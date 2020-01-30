Poettker Construction Completes Seven Gables Inn Renovation

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Breese, IL-based Poettker Construction has completed the Seven Gables Inn renovation in Clayton. The hotel, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, remained operational during construction.

The $3.5 million historic renovation started and finished in 2019.

“The entire Poettker team was honored to have played a part in this great project for a client dedicated to enhancing communities in St. Louis,” said Keith Poettker, president of Poettker Construction. “We were truly blessed to have been chosen by Amy and Amrit Gill with Restoration St. Louis in order to help them deliver on their vision of this historic landmark in order to better serve their guests and provide them with a memorable and intimate experience. This project allowed us to showcase our team’s great work and detailed project management skills to complete this project on time and in budget.”

Poettker’s hospitality experts were engaged by Restoration St. Louis for overall interior upgrades, accessibility layout adjustments and replacement of the existing restaurant with an American Bistro called “Seven.”

The renovation entailed interior finish updates with new bedroom furnishings, flooring and bathroom fixtures and exterior improvements such as new windows. For easier guest access, Poettker constructed a bridge between the second and third floor guest wings and added an elevator.

“Poettker’s reputation, particularly in hospitality and historic renovation, is second to none,” said Amrit Gill, president of Restoration St. Louis. “We’re excited that the project turned out so well. The response from our guests and team members on the renovation has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re thrilled that our 1926 historic gem has been restored to her former glory.”

Checkmate Design, LLC served as the architect for the renovation of Seven Gables Inn.