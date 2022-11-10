Poettker Construction EVP & COO Receives St. Louis Business Journal Honor

Poettker Construction Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Jon Carroll, has been named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 class of 2022. Carroll, along with other young business leaders in the greater St. Louis area, was honored for his contributions to the company and community at a special awards gala on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

“Jon has been instrumental in Poettker’s growth over the years, especially for developing quality relationships with clients utilizing the construction management delivery method and leading technology and process initiatives for the operations team,” said Ryan Poettker, president of Poettker Construction. “He truly exemplifies the kind of dedicated professionalism and strong community relationship culture that we value at Poettker, and we are very proud of Jon for receiving this award.”

The St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards salute young professionals making a difference in their organizations and communities. More than 350 nominations were submitted and reviewed by a panel of previous 40 Under 40 winners who helped the Business Journal choose members of the new class, who appeared in the November 4 print edition of the St. Louis Business Journal.

Carroll began his career at Poettker in 2007 as a project engineer after graduating from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management. Carroll further developed his project management and leadership skills by serving in multiple roles within the company including project manager, project director, and vice president. In 2021, Carroll was promoted to his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, where he oversees the risk management, project management, and operations departments. Under Carroll’s leadership, Poettker has grown to nearly 230 employees and is currently managing over $78M in construction management contracts, an 840 percent increase since he joined the team.

Carroll’s passion for education and safety goes beyond the projects he manages at Poettker. He is the vice chair on the board of directors and on the steering committee for Clay County, IL’s CEO organization. As one of 62 CEO programs across the US, this organization is an immersive mentorship for youths to learn to be responsible, enterprising, and entrepreneurial thinking individuals. Carroll has been active in coordinating private tours and presentations of active project sites with local colleges and high schools to show students the depth of construction industry job opportunities available, from field trades and project management to technology and financial based positions.

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is an award-winning family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction provides safe, quality, sustainable, and technology solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Municipal, Recreation, Retail, and Utility industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business partners and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.