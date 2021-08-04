Poettker Construction Expands its Preconstruction Team

Poettker Construction Company announces the expansion of its Preconstruction Team with the addition of Ryan Diekemper as Assistant Director of Estimating and Robert Waddell as Senior Preconstruction Manager.

Ryan Diekemper

Diekemper, who brings over 25 years of experience in the construction industry, will assist in overseeing the Preconstruction Department and will take a leading role in working with designers and clients in developing, reviewing, and estimating projects in all Poettker’s market sectors. He is currently a registered Professional Engineer in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and is a member of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) and The Electrical Commission of St. Clair County. Diekemper earned a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla.

“One of Ryan’s biggest attributes and strengths is his knowledge and experience with mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering,” said Keith Poettker, president of Poettker Construction. “Ryan has built and sustained long-term relationships with clients and designers throughout his career and continually stays current on market-driven trends and best practices that directly impact clients and the architecture, engineering, and construction industry as a whole.”

Robert Waddell

Waddell will lead preconstruction efforts in Poettker’s Charlotte office including budget preparation, constructability reviews, value engineering, trade contractor engagement, virtual construction, and scheduling. He brings over 35 years of experience in the construction industry with extensive experience throughout the Southeast in the healthcare, education, retail, industrial, automotive, public and justice, corporate office, parking, faith based, data center, aviation, and hospitality markets. Waddell studied at West Virginia Institute of Technology and is a LEED Associated Professional.

“Robert’s proactive preconstruction approach and lasting relationships with the local community will be tremendous assets as Poettker Construction grows in the Southeast market,” said Poettker. “We are thrilled to add an industry veteran to our team with unique design-build and construction management experience. His approach to partnering with clients, designers, and local trade contractors support Poettker’s mission to exceed our client’s expectations.”

Poettker Construction Company is a relationship-driven construction firm specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services. Established in 1980, Poettker actively serves local, regional, and national clients from its offices in Breese, Ill., and Charlotte, and continues to expand its diverse portfolio in commercial, distribution, mixed-use, municipal, educational, federal government, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, recreational, retail, and energy markets. Poettker is a multi-generation, family-owned business with outstanding client ratings for safety, quality, collaboration, sustainability, financial management, and communication. For more information, visit poettkerconstruction.com.

