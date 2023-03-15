Poettker Construction Honored as a National, Top-Performing US Construction Contractor by ABC

Company ranked 105 out of 250 member contractors

Poettker Construction Company of Breese, Illinois ranked 105 on Associated Builders and Contractors’ fifth annual Top Performers publication, which lists its contractor members that build the country’s most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects, ranked by work hours. In addition to the Top 250 Performers list, Poettker also ranked 50 on the Top 250 General Contractors list, ranked 5 on the Top Retail Contractors list, and ranked 20 on the Top Military Contractors list.

“I am beyond thrilled and proud of our exceptional team members and leaders in their ongoing commitment to implementing best construction practices both in the field and corporate office,” said Keith Poettker, chairman and CEO of Poettker Construction. “To be nationally recognized as a Top Performer is one of the greatest accomplishments our firm can make in demonstrating world-class safety and quality standards.”

As an ABC Top Performer, Poettker achieved Platinum status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, which makes the top-performing contractors more than six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Safety Performance Report. The majority of the honorees also must earn ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential, which recognizes commitment to corporate responsibility in quality, safety, talent management—including inclusion, diversity and equity—education and community relations.

Poettker was named an Accredited Quality Contractor by ABC in 2022, marking the first year the company earned the prestigious credential. Only 450 of the nation’s elite merit shop construction contractors earned the credential in 2021.

“Poettker Construction invests in and attributes our successes to our people, and our value proposition gives Poettker employees purpose, delivers quality to our clients and strengthens our bottom line,” said Ryan Poettker, president of Poettker Construction.

“Congratulations to Poettker for raising the bar in developing people, winning work and delivering that work safely, ethically and profitably,” stated Michael Bellaman, President and CEO of ABC. “This year’s ABC Top Performers agree that culture is key. Not only is a strong corporate culture an essential component of a thriving and vibrant workplace, but it helps retain top talent, create safe and healthy jobsites, and build better communities. We honor this top-performing contractor and all employees at Poettker Construction who are placing the highest importance on investing in their people, health and safety, and innovation.”

Through STEP, AQC and other robust programs, Poettker demonstrates it:

Sustain and grow their businesses, financially and economically

Offer market-competitive compensation, benefit and retirement packages

Commit to world-class safety

Commit to workforce development, education and creating career opportunities

Commit to an inclusive and diverse work environment

Develop opportunities for their employees to achieve their career dreams

Cultivate committed leadership

About Poettker Construction Company

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is a second-generation, family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting, and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction is dedicated to providing safe, quality, sustainable, and technology solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Federal Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, Multi-Family, Municipal, Recreation, Retail, and Utility industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business partners and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.