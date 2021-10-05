Poettker Construction Hosts Boy Scouts Safety Center

Third annual safety center to help Scouts achieve merit badge in safety

Poettker Construction, a second-generation family-owned construction company, hosted a safety merit badge center at its headquarters campus in Breese, Ill. for the Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Twenty-two Scouts from troops across the St. Louis region participated in the clinic to learn how to apply safety techniques used on construction sites to home, community, and recreational settings. Poettker’s Corporate Safety Manager and Eagle Scout Charles Wilson led the clinic.

“Safety is Poettker’s number 1 priority, and we are proud to teach Scouts how to incorporate safety techniques and best practices into their everyday life,” said Wilson. “We want to thank all of the Scouts and the families who participated in this new tradition.”

The clinic, which counts toward merit badge credit, featured an interactive discussion on utilizing personal protective equipment (PPE) in everyday activities such as mowing and weed eating the lawn; establishing proper planning techniques and making informed choices to help prevent accidents; sketching individual home egress plans to inform their families of emergency exit strategies; and discussing safety careers and training opportunities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Poettker Construction again this year for the Safety Merit Badge Center,” said Jim Nolan, CFO of the Greater St. Louis Area Council. “The training center is an outstanding opportunity for Scouts to learn safety skills that will benefit them in all aspects of their daily lives.”

About Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council:

The Greater St. Louis Area Council’s Scouting programs and outdoor adventures give young people the opportunity and freedom to explore a world beyond the boundaries of everyday life. It presents them with chances to try new things, provide service to others, build self-confidence and develop leadership skills. These experiences not only help Scouts while they are young, but also stay with them throughout their adult lives, growing into exceptional men and women that respect their family, community, religion, country and themselves.

Poettker Construction Company is a relationship-driven construction firm specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services. Established in 1980, Poettker actively serves local, regional, and national clients from its offices in Breese, Ill. and Charlotte, and continues to expand its diverse portfolio in commercial, distribution, mixed-use, municipal, educational, federal government, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, recreational, retail, and energy markets. Poettker is a multi-generation, family-owned and veteran-owned business with outstanding client ratings for safety, quality, collaboration, sustainability, financial management, and communication. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.

