Poettker Construction HQ Receives National Award

Poettker Construction Company was recently awarded a bronze Building Team Award by Building Design+Construction for its new state-of-the-art headquarters, finished in October 2019. The Building Team Awards highlight the best projects across the country, exemplifying the collaboration between owner, architect, engineer and contractor to produce buildings that exhibit architectural and construction excellence.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our very own headquarters, which is a testament to the outstanding partnerships we have built with local firms and consultants over the years,” said Keith Poettker, president of Poettker Construction. “Poettker’s new headquarters is a culmination of nearly a decade of planning and collaboration and this honor couldn’t come at a more perfect time as we celebrate 40 years in business.”

Poettker’s 40,000-square-foot headquarters and 12,000-square-foot warehouse was designed by St. Louis-based architecture and interior design firm Oculus Inc., who was engaged by Poettker to help with space planning and programming for the new headquarters. Other design consultants included Netemeyer Engineering Associates Inc as civil engineer, IMEG of St. Louis as structural engineer, BRiC Partnership of Belleville as the MEPFP coordinator and DTLS of St. Louis as the landscape architect.

Now in its 22nd year, the BD+C Building Team Awards serves as the industry’s only recognition program to honor projects that achieve excellence in both design/construction and collaboration of the architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AEC/O) team. Poettker’s headquarters is one of only two Bronze winners, and one of 12 total projects to be selected by a 15-member Building Team Awards jury and the BD+C editorial team this year.

Visit Poettker’s website to learn more about the new headquarters. For in-depth stories on all 12 Building Team Award winners, download the May/June 2020 digital edition at BDCnetwork.com.

About Poettker Construction Company

Poettker Construction Company is a relationship-driven construction firm specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services. Established in 1980, Poettker actively serves local, regional and national clients from its offices in Breese, Ill. and Charlotte, and continues to expand its diverse portfolio in commercial, distribution, mixed-use, municipal, educational, federal government, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, recreational, retail, and energy markets. Poettker is a multi-generation, family-owned and veteran-owned business with outstanding client ratings for safety, quality, collaboration, sustainability, financial management, and communication. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.

About Oculus Inc.

Oculus Inc. delivers comprehensive architecture, interior design, planning and move management services with a driving aesthetic to Connect | Shape | Move people, experiences, sensibilities and spaces. Oculus creates high-performance design that supports change and promotes value for clients in the commercial, education, government, healthcare, hospitality, retail, restaurant and workplace industries. Oculus has offices in St. Louis, Dallas and Portland, Ore., is WBE-certified and is regularly cited in top industry rankings for architecture and design. Oculusinc.com.