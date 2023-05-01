Poettker Construction Named 2023 Winner of National AGC Safety Award

Company awarded first place in Building division with 400,000-600,000 work hours performed

Poettker Construction Company is honored to be named a winning company of The Associated General Contractors of America’s 2023 National Construction Safety Excellence Award. Poettker Construction was awarded first place in the Building division for firms with 400,000 – 600,000 work hours.

“To be recognized by the AGC for Poettker’s commitment to safety management over the past 43 years and across thousands of job sites is an incredible honor,” said Keith Poettker, chairman and CEO of Poettker Construction. “This award gives us more momentum to further enhance Poettker’s safety program and achieve important milestones in the industry.”

The CSEA selection process closely examines each candidate’s commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control. Members of the national AGC Safety & Health Committee review and judge submissions based on the following: Company Management Commitment, Active Employee Participation, Safety Training, Work Site Hazard Identification and Control, and Safety Program Innovation.

Poettker Construction was selected as a finalist at the Construction Safety & Health Conference in January and was invited to compete in-person at the AGC National Convention for either a first, second or third place award. The first-place award in the Building division was given to Poettker Construction after the firm’s oral presentation.

“This award truly is a testament to how far Poettker has come with our safety culture and is confirmation that we continue to head in the right direction with our safety program,” said Charles Wilson, CSP, ASP, STSC, vice president of risk management for Poettker Construction. “This could not have been accomplished without our incredible employees who hold true to our culture and maintain safety as our core value.”

Presented by Willis Towers Watson (WTW) at the AGC Annual Convention in Las Vegas on March 25, the national awards recognize firms that excel in safety performance, occupational health management, demonstrate leadership and control of risks. Wilson and members of the Poettker leadership team accepted the award on behalf of the company.

About Associated General Contractors of America

The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) is the leading association for the construction industry. AGC represents more than 27,000 firms, including over 6,500 of America’s leading general contractors, and over 9,000 specialty-contracting firms. More than 10,500 service providers and suppliers are also associated with AGC, all through a nationwide network of chapters.

About Poettker Construction Company

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is a second-generation, family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting, and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction is dedicated to providing safe, quality, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Federal Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, Multi-Family, Municipal, Recreation, Retail, and Utility industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business partners and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.