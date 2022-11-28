Poettker Construction Named Accredited Quality Contractor by ABC

Poettker Construction of Breese, Ill. today announced it has been named an Accredited Quality Contractor by Associated Builders and Contractors. This is the first year Poettker has earned the prestigious credential for its commitment to corporate responsibility. Only 450 of the nation’s elite merit shop construction contractors earned the credential in 2021.

“We are honored to attach this quality credential to our name,” said Ryan Poettker, president of Poettker Construction. “For more than 40 years, Poettker has operated with a primary focus on safety and quality and this sort of accreditation is a tremendous win.”

Launched nearly 30 years ago, ABC’s AQC program provides recognition to world-class construction firms that have documented their commitment in five areas:

Quality

Safety performance

Talent management, and inclusion, diversity and equity

Craft and management education

Community relations

“Accredited Quality Contractors set the standard in the contracting community in safety, culture, workforce development, innovation, diversity and quality,” said 2022 ABC National Chair of the Board of Directors Stephanie Schmidt, president of Poole Anderson Construction, State College, Pennsylvania. “Congratulations to this high-performing construction company. Daily, the leaders and employees of Poettker Construction commit to the highest level of corporate and community achievement, exemplifying the best about ABC membership.”

In earning the AQC credential, each member company commits to world-class safety by achieving Gold, Platinum or Diamond level in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System. Founded more than three decades ago, STEP dramatically improves safety performance among construction industry participants, with top performers achieving incident rates more than eight times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average.

AQC members also take the following pledge:

As an Accredited Quality Contractor, our company is committed to providing our clients with the highest quality construction services, and we care deeply about our employees and the communities in which we build. We are proud to be part of the construction industry and are dedicated to the principles of free enterprise. We commit ourselves to serve our communities and provide our employees with the skills they need to work safely and productively in order to meet the needs of our clients.

AQC is recognized by Construction Users Roundtable, an organization founded by leading construction project owners.

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is an award-winning family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction provides safe, quality, sustainable, and technology solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Municipal, Recreation, Retail, and Utility industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business partners and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.

Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 21,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 69 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.