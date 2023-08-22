Poettker Construction Raises $57,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois

Annual golf classic raises over $280,000 in donations to date

Poettker Construction, an award-winning family-owned construction company, raised $57,000 at its ninth annual golf classic benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois (BBBSIL). The golf classic was held on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville, Ill.

“We are once again thrilled to host the annual golf classic and raise money in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission within our community,” said Kevin Poettker, vice president of business development and BBBSIL board member. “The generosity from friends, family, business partners, sponsors, and event participants over the years has been remarkable.”

There were 66 golf teams that participated this year, which helped Poettker reach its goal of supporting the mentorship organization. Proceeds will support the BBBSIL mission of assisting children in recognizing their potential and building better futures. Since 2001, the organization has matched over 1,000 elementary and middle school students in Clinton, Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties with a Big Brother or Big Sister mentor.

“We are sincerely grateful for the time and effort that goes into Poettker’s annual golf classic,” said Kim Rawlings, board president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois. “All funds raised from the tournament allow us to provide mentorship for youth throughout the year and help them build their futures.”

Since 2014, Poettker’s annual golf classic has raised over $280,000 in donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois (BBBSIL).

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois, visit https://www.bbbsil.org/.

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is a second-generation, family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting, and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction is dedicated to providing safe, quality, sustainable, and technology solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Federal Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, Multi-Family, Municipal, Recreation, Retail, and Utility industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business partners and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.