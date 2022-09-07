Poettker Construction Selected as Construction Manager for Parkway School District Upcoming Bond Program

Poettker Construction Company has been selected as Construction Manager for Parkway School District’s 2022 no-tax-rate-increase Prop S bond issue. The responsible fiscal policies of the Parkway School District community have resulted in this opportunity to secure the largest single bond issue in Missouri public school history totaling $265 million.

The program will provide funding over the next six years for capital improvement projects across the district focused on the community’s priorities for:

keeping students safe, dry, and warm.

enhancing technology to keep students connected to learning.

ensuring the safety and accessibility for all.

providing updated community playgrounds.

creating the best learning environment for current and future students.

“We are honored to partner with Parkway School District during the planning, design, and construction phases of this district-wide improvements program,” said Ryan Poettker, President at Poettker. “We look forward to collaborating with the school district, community, design partners, and trade contractors to maximize Parkway’s return on investment to build strong schools and community.

Preconstruction and design will begin immediately following the successful passage of Prop S, with construction to follow in 2023.

As a leader in public school construction, Poettker is actively serving as the Construction Manager for seven PK-12 and higher education programs in the St. Louis area.

About Poettker Construction Company

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is an award-winning family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction provides safe, quality, sustainable, and technology solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Municipal, Recreation, Retail, and Utility industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business partners and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.

