Poettker Construction’s Tom Albers Announces Retirement After 43 Years

VP Field Operations to retire on company’s anniversary

Poettker Construction Company’s Vice President of Field Operations, Tom Albers, announces his retirement after 43 years. As one of Poettker’s first employees, along with the company’s founder Charles “Chuck” Poettker, Albers helped grow the business into one of the largest contracting firms in the country. Albers’ official retirement date is June 26, which also marks the 43rd anniversary of the company’s inception.

“On behalf of the Poettker family, we extend our sincerest congratulations to Tom and thank him for being a pillar of our company for over four decades,” said Keith Poettker, Chairman and CEO of Poettker Construction Co. “My father Chuck was adamant that his most important resources were his employees. Tom’s leadership, dedication, loyalty, passion, and mentorship has helped solidify the culture that Chuck instilled and believed in. Thank you, Tom, for your monumental impact on the success of Poettker Construction over these 43 years.”

Albers joined Poettker as Project Superintendent in 1980 after completing his Carpentry Apprentice Program. By 1986, Albers was named Vice President of Field Operations responsible for providing overall leadership and technical direction for field operations, including site safety and quality, continuous field technology improvements, and innovations in construction processes that helped Poettker expand regionally and enter new markets. Albers was also instrumental in growing the company’s self-perform workforce in the carpentry, and selective demolition trades, which currently represents 21 percent of Poettker’s business. Over the course of his career, Albers was involved in numerous safety committees through the Associated General Contractors and served as a board member for the Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust’s Southern & Central Illinois chapter.

During his tenure, Poettker has grown from one of the St. Louis Business Journal’s Top 25 St. Louis Small Businesses to one of the area’s top five largest general contractors with 245 employees.

“It has been amazing watching Poettker Construction grow from a small-town commercial contractor into a nationally recognized and award-winning firm,” said Albers. “It will be hard to walk away from a family-owned business that has treated me and my family as their own. Chuck held safety and family as core values to the company and I know he would be incredibly proud of how his children and the next generation continue to honor that legacy.”

After retirement, Albers is planning to spend time with his family and friends, work on his antique cars, and continue to pay tribute to our nation’s veterans through projects like the Standin’ Proud Museum at Carl’s 4 Wheel Drive in Bartelso, Ill.Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is a second-generation, family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting, and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction is dedicated to providing safe, quality, sustainable, and technology solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Federal Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, Multi-Family, Municipal, Recreation, Retail, and Utility industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business