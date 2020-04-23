Poettker Erecting Advanced Care Clinic in Alton for SIU School of Dental Medicine

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Poettker Construction Co. is building a $11.5 million project for the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SDM), one that is expected to wrap up in June 2021.

The Breese, IL-based construction firm broke ground on the Advanced Care Clinic on March 31. FGM Architects is the design firm.

The innovative clinical space will provide state-of-the-art accommodations for the School of Dental Medicine to facilitate treatment for its most vulnerable patient population: children who require general anesthesia in order to undergo care.

This project’s scope includes demolishing a former building on the Alton campus (2800 College Avenue) that was no longer being utilized. The new Advanced Care Clinic, being built on the same site, will serve both dental students and residents, offering a comprehensive range of patient dental needs through existing, expanded and new post-doctoral programs.

“Poettker Construction is excited to serve the SIU School of Dental Medicine as the general and coordinating contractor on this important project for the local community,” said building firm President Keith Poettker. “We are grateful for the enhanced educational opportunities SDM offers students wishing to study dentistry, as well as the extensive treatment capabilities for patients of all ages.”

Poettker Project Manager Nelson Vogt said since the construction is occurring on an active school campus, safety and communication are key to the project’s success.

“Detailed coordination efforts and communication among all project stakeholders will help Poettker and the supporting contractors maintain safe construction operations and limit disruptions to the students who will occupy the adjacent building throughout the project’s duration,” Vogt said.