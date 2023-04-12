Poettker Industrial Adds Robert (Trey) Wiegmann as Vice President of Construction 

Poettker Industrial Services, a woman-owned utility, energy, and infrastructure contractor, is excited to announce the addition of Robert (Trey) Wiegmann as Vice President of Construction.

Wiegmann has over 16 years of experience working with award-winning contractors to expand their utility, energy, and infrastructure programs on average by 30-50% annually.

As Vice President of Construction, Wiegmann will provide leadership and technical direction for Poettker Industrial’s project teams, as well as oversee preconstruction and relationship-building initiatives to ensure projects are constructed in accordance with design, budget, schedule, quality, and sustainability requirements.

“Utility and infrastructure construction requires strong safety and quality control performance. Trey has a laser-sharp focus on sustaining zero accidents and achieving the highest quality in all aspects of construction and self-perform capabilities, which makes him a perfect fit for this role,” said Kimberly Luitjohan, president of Poettker Industrial. “He is an exceptional leader and I’m excited for him to make his mark on Poettker Industrial.”

Poettker Industrial’s project experience includes transmission and distribution, substations, utility infrastructure, and renewable energy solutions.

Under Wiegmann’s leadership, Poettker Industrial is currently working with a regional power company on a new delivery approach that streamlines the construction of a transmission line, from site clearing and access to the civil, electrical, and restoration work. The Limestone Ridge project features a new, approximately 15.3 mil 138Kv transmission line consisting of 1192 KCMIL 54/19 “Grackle” ACSS conductor and two AFL-DNO-11706 72 Fiber OPGW supported by self-supporting galvanized steel monopoles on over 90 reinforced concrete pier foundations and is anticipated to be complete in Fall 2023

“I’m thrilled to take on this role and further enhance Poettker Industrial’s reputation as a safety-first culture,” said Wiegmann. “I look forward to helping in all aspects of the growth and success of the company moving forward.”

Wiegmann is an associate member of St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers (SL3C). He earned a degree in Construction Management from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Poettker Industrial Services is a women-owned business that specializes in general contracting and self-perform services with a focus on transmission, distribution, substation, utility infrastructure, and renewable energy construction. Its vision is to build relationships that help clients achieve their construction initiatives by providing safe, quality, and sustainable solutions. For more information, visit www.poettkerindustrial.com.