Power UP Electrical Contractors Awarded 2019 IEC-CNA Safety Award

Power UP Electrical Contractors has a reason to celebrate its safety program. The minority-owned electrical contractor was recently awarded the 2019 IEC-CNA Safety Award at The Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) National Convention in St. Louis, sponsored by CNA Insurance Company.

A significant achievement, Power UP competed against IEC electrical contracting companies nationwide in the category of 51-125 employees. The IEC-CNA Safety Award is viewed as the elite safety award for the industry, recognizing those companies that excel in multiple areas of their safety program. Winners have taken their safety program to the highest standards and have shown upper management and owner commitment, high employee involvement, active participation throughout the company and effective controls over major exposures to loss.

“I’m extremely proud of our management team and all of our team members who work hard and purposely focus on safety excellence every day,” said Steve Richardson, Corporate Safety Director at The UP Companies. “This award, among other things, lends credibility to the professionalism and qualifications of Power UP. This is truly a team effort by a lot of people who have a passion for their work and consideration for the well-being of their fellow worker.”

Power UP’s commitment to safety is evident by the numerous industry safety awards it has achieved. In 2018, Power UP received an Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) Zero Lost Workdays safety award for having no recordable accidents in the AGCMO charter area for the past year. Additionally, Power UP collected the 2018 award for Accident Prevention in the work hour category of 100,001 to 200,000 hours and was one of four contractors at the 2018 AGCMO convention that qualified for an E.C.L. Wagner Safety Award, the highest safety award honor given by AGCMO for overall safety performance.

The UP Companies (UPCO) is one of the region’s largest full-service MBE-certified contracting companies offering all-inclusive and convenient solutions for general contractors, owners and facilities management professionals. For more information, go to www.theupcompanies.com or call 314.865.3888.